Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Top Things to see and do in North CarolinaThe Planking TravelerHigh Point, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
Escape to Nepal for an hour at Himalayan Hideaway Salt Cave in Winston SalemThe Planking TravelerWinston-salem, NC
Get Pain Relief from Cupping Therapy at Paradox WellnessThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Related
'I felt his heart and it wasn't doing anything' | Greensboro boy saves Grandfather from drowning
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 61-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after almost drowning in a Greensboro apartment pool Thursday. His 8-year-old grandson is being called a hero after saving his life. Christian Matos said he and his grandfather love spending time together. "He takes care of me when...
Greensboro man is a wrestling hype man, QVC host, and hairdresser
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — Stop for a minute and bring these images into your mind. A hairstylist. A wrestling hype man. A QVC host. They may look like three distinct people but for one Greensboro man, it is his destiny to be all three at one time!. Bradley Tuggle has...
Add eye exam to your back-to-school check-list | 2 Wants to Know
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The new school year is coming up, and Dr. Rachel Wruble says now's a great time to get your child's eyes tested. The pediatrician checked my kid's vision and it was 20/20, do they still need an eye exam with an eye doctor?. Dr. Wruble says...
Jif reimbursement coupons are in the mail
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three months ago, The JM Smucker Company was pulling Jif peanut butter products off shelves and issuing a recall. Salmonella had been found in products. The company promised to make it right with customers and set up forms for folks to fill out so they could be reimbursed with coupons.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winston-Salem couple told they'd have to pay $1,000 to break lease, despite apartment problems
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Madison McCormick and her boyfriend were excited to move into their new Winston-Salem apartment. The complex seemed nice, and the unit appeared to be clean and quiet. Contact the Call For Action team. “At the beginning, everything was fine,” McCormick said. There were a few...
Greensboro wants your input on the future of its pools and splashpads
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As we get closer to wrapping up summer, the city of Greensboro's Parks and Recreation Department wants your input on the future of nearly 10 aquatic facilities. The facilities include four pools and two spraygrounds. Lindley Pool. Peeler Pool. Warnersville Pool. Smith Community Pool. Keeley Park.
Getting your pets ready for back-to-school changes
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Going back to school is never easy for the parents, the kids or your furry friends. A new school year means new schedules and it can be a big adjustment for your pets. Preparing for the change in schedule. Help your pets adjust to the new...
My 2 Cents: Tough Love
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for My 2 Cents and I'm going to be frank right out of the gate. Some of you are not going to like what I have to say this time but remember this is an opinion piece this is a chance for me and me alone to say my opinion. It doesn't reflect on anybody else on the station or any of the other anchors this is just me but I want to talk about parenting and how tough love It is something that I think has fallen by the wayside when it comes to parenting in our country today.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three offenders received their GED's while incarcerated
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three incarcerated people received their GED's through a GTCC program while in the detention center. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook about three people who worked diligently through the program by setting the example for the next class. They wrote the following statement congratulating...
Drive by shooting leaves one injured on Willoughby Dr. in Kernersville
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A person was shot during a drive by in Kernersville Saturday, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said it happened around 2:30 a.m. on the 1500 block of Willoughby Drive. When they arrived, they found a person inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound.
Thomasville addresses 'dingy' colored water
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Water discoloration continues in Thomasville nearly a month after city officials first warned of the issue. The city said it's safe to drink and use but the 'dingy' water is unsightly to many City of Thomasville water customers. Brown water comes out of every faucet in...
Study: Guilford County sees surge in visitor spending
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County saw a 52% increase in visitor spending in 2021, compared to 2019, according to a new study from Visit North Carolina. The study found visitors spent about $1.2 billion in Guilford County in 2021. All 100 North Carolina counties saw an annual visitor spending increase. The overall state increase on visitor spending was 45%.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boom Supersonic talks impact of new deal with American Airlines
GREENSBORO, N.C. — American Airlines became the second major U.S. airliner to buy high-speed planes from jet-maker Boom Supersonic. American Airlines and Boom Supersonic announced Tuesday the airline's agreement to buy up to 20 of Boom's Overture planes, with an option for another 40. CEO and Founder of Boom...
STORM BLOG: Severe weather in the Triad Sunday
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as scattered thunderstorms rumble through the Triad Sunday. Looks like there will be another round of pop-up thunderstorms to kick off the week!. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates...
Lexington man wins $100K on $25 scratch-off ticket he bought at his store
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington man tried his luck on a $25 scratch-off ticket. Paul Jackson Jr. ended up winning a $100,000 prize. Jackson owns The Drive-Thru on Randolph Street in Thomasville. He bought his lucky Spectacular Riches ticket at his store. He collected his prize Thursday. After state...
National Tell A Joke Day: When a joke goes too far and what to do
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today is National Tell a Joke Day. But as we all know, not all jokes are funny. Jokes that make fun of people are hurtful. But why do people still do it? Telling jokes that poke fun at others is a perceived way to take a shot at someone under the guise of kidding around. Some people think it’s okay to make fun of someone if you don’t mean it.
Greensboro restaurants working to hire as the industry faces a worker shortage
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The worker shortage is something that is being felt across all industries, school systems are looking to hire teachers and bus drivers, hospitals need more nurses, and airlines need more trained pilots to fly their planes. If you've gone out to eat recently, you know restaurants...
Electrical fire at chemical plant caused road closures on Randolph Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Firefighters were called put out a plant fire in Greensboro Friday night, according to police. Greensboro police said an electrical fire broke out at a chemical manufacturing plant called Chemol Co. Officers do not know if anyone was reported injured. Randolph Avenue was closed from East...
2 the rescue: Meet Velveeta
You're going to smile and say 'cheese' when you meet Velveeta. She's a three-year-old girl hoping to brighten your home. Our friends at Burlington Animal Services say she loves playing and being near her person. Velveeta will do best as the only four-legged friend in her forever home. If Velveeta...
Myrtle Beach condo owner cancels High Point woman's reservation days out from vacation
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Many of us have a favorite vacation spot. A place you visit almost every year. That spot for Vickie Barts and her family is Myrtle Beach. “We have been coming down along with extended family probably 15 years, every year,” Barts said. Through the...
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 0