GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for My 2 Cents and I'm going to be frank right out of the gate. Some of you are not going to like what I have to say this time but remember this is an opinion piece this is a chance for me and me alone to say my opinion. It doesn't reflect on anybody else on the station or any of the other anchors this is just me but I want to talk about parenting and how tough love It is something that I think has fallen by the wayside when it comes to parenting in our country today.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO