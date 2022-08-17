ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMY NEWS2

Jif reimbursement coupons are in the mail

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three months ago, The JM Smucker Company was pulling Jif peanut butter products off shelves and issuing a recall. Salmonella had been found in products. The company promised to make it right with customers and set up forms for folks to fill out so they could be reimbursed with coupons.
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
WFMY NEWS2

My 2 Cents: Tough Love

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for My 2 Cents and I'm going to be frank right out of the gate. Some of you are not going to like what I have to say this time but remember this is an opinion piece this is a chance for me and me alone to say my opinion. It doesn't reflect on anybody else on the station or any of the other anchors this is just me but I want to talk about parenting and how tough love It is something that I think has fallen by the wayside when it comes to parenting in our country today.
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Headphones#Consumer Reports#The Sennheiser Cx Plus
WFMY NEWS2

Three offenders received their GED's while incarcerated

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three incarcerated people received their GED's through a GTCC program while in the detention center. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook about three people who worked diligently through the program by setting the example for the next class. They wrote the following statement congratulating...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Thomasville addresses 'dingy' colored water

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Water discoloration continues in Thomasville nearly a month after city officials first warned of the issue. The city said it's safe to drink and use but the 'dingy' water is unsightly to many City of Thomasville water customers. Brown water comes out of every faucet in...
WFMY NEWS2

Study: Guilford County sees surge in visitor spending

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County saw a 52% increase in visitor spending in 2021, compared to 2019, according to a new study from Visit North Carolina. The study found visitors spent about $1.2 billion in Guilford County in 2021. All 100 North Carolina counties saw an annual visitor spending increase. The overall state increase on visitor spending was 45%.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
WFMY NEWS2

STORM BLOG: Severe weather in the Triad Sunday

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as scattered thunderstorms rumble through the Triad Sunday. Looks like there will be another round of pop-up thunderstorms to kick off the week!. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

National Tell A Joke Day: When a joke goes too far and what to do

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today is National Tell a Joke Day. But as we all know, not all jokes are funny. Jokes that make fun of people are hurtful. But why do people still do it? Telling jokes that poke fun at others is a perceived way to take a shot at someone under the guise of kidding around. Some people think it’s okay to make fun of someone if you don’t mean it.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 the rescue: Meet Velveeta

You're going to smile and say 'cheese' when you meet Velveeta. She's a three-year-old girl hoping to brighten your home. Our friends at Burlington Animal Services say she loves playing and being near her person. Velveeta will do best as the only four-legged friend in her forever home. If Velveeta...
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy