OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma City Zoo is selling the world’s first digital-art NFT designed by a resident orangutan. Zoo officials said in a news release that they and the Oklahoma Zoological Society partnered with designers to create a unique animal enrichment that enables Elok, a 21-year-old male Sumatran orangutan at the zoo, to create digital artwork. The art is available to buy as an NFT via an international auction on Friday.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO