KOCO

Volunteer firefighter killed while racing motorcycle in Harrah

HARRAH, Okla. — An Oklahoma volunteer firefighter died while racing his motorcycle late Thursday night in Harrah, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said the firefighter was racing another motorcycle when he crashed on U.S. Highway 62 at Pottawatomie Road. He was later pronounced dead. The Oklahoma...
kswo.com

Two men killed in Grady Co. crash Friday night

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are dead after a wreck involving three vehicles in Grady County Friday night. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on State Highway 4, south of Tuttle, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. 36-year-old Derek Thomas of Moore was driving north bound at a high...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma City Zoo selling NFT designed by resident orangutan

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma City Zoo is selling the world’s first digital-art NFT designed by a resident orangutan. Zoo officials said in a news release that they and the Oklahoma Zoological Society partnered with designers to create a unique animal enrichment that enables Elok, a 21-year-old male Sumatran orangutan at the zoo, to create digital artwork. The art is available to buy as an NFT via an international auction on Friday.
KOCO

FBI searches for woman accused of robbing Shawnee bank

SHAWNEE, Okla. — The FBI is searching for a woman they say was behind a bank robbery Thursday in Shawnee. Around 2 p.m., the woman went into the MidFirst Bank on Harrison Street with a note demanding money from the teller. Authorities describe the suspect as a white woman...
News On 6

Speed Limits Lowered In NE OKC After Deadly Crash

Speed limits will soon drop in parts of Northeast Oklahoma City. They'll change from 55 miles per hour to 45 along parts of Harrah Road, Memorial Road and Wilshire. This is in the wake of a deadly crash in February 2021. The Oklahoma County Commissioners voted for the change Monday.
