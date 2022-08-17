Read full article on original website
Volunteer firefighter killed while racing motorcycle in Harrah
HARRAH, Okla. — An Oklahoma volunteer firefighter died while racing his motorcycle late Thursday night in Harrah, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said the firefighter was racing another motorcycle when he crashed on U.S. Highway 62 at Pottawatomie Road. He was later pronounced dead. The Oklahoma...
nypressnews.com
Video: Woman slips out of handcuffs, grabs rifle and opens fire at deputies from back of patrol car
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — An Oklahoma woman who was being detained in the back of a police car is accused of slipping out of her handcuffs, grabbing an assault rifle and opening fire – and the wild incident was all caught on video. It happened just outside of...
One arrested after man shot, killed at OKC apartment complex
A man now sits in the Oklahoma County Jail after a deadly shooting at an Oklahoma City apartment complex in late July.
Photos: Adorable dogs looking for loving home
Although we're in the midst of the 'Clear the Shelters' initiative, officials at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they are still struggling to find loving homes for pets in need.
Motorcyclist Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash In Harrah Has Been Identified
A motorcyclist was killed Thursday night in a three-vehicle crash, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. Authorities identified the motorcyclist as Joshua Moore. According to the Oklahoma State Firefighters Association, Moore was a volunteer firefighter at the Southwest Lincoln County Fire Department. The wreck happened at U.S. Highway 62...
OKC Zoo tiger cubs receive their names
The OKC Zoo's Sumatran tiger twins are healthy and have received their names.
Man arrested after family feud turns deadly
A Pottawatomie County man is facing first degree murder charges after allegedly killing his mother’s boyfriend outside of a Prague home.
5 Arrested After Federal Meth Bust in Oklahoma City, Ardmore
A house fire in Del City uncovered a meth lab and led to a multi-county federal investigation that’s netted five arrests. Del City Fire Chief Brandon Pursell said the department responded to a house fire in the 3100 block of Beachwood Drive in July. “No occupants were there so...
kswo.com
Two men killed in Grady Co. crash Friday night
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are dead after a wreck involving three vehicles in Grady County Friday night. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on State Highway 4, south of Tuttle, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. 36-year-old Derek Thomas of Moore was driving north bound at a high...
Two killed, one injured in three car collision
A three car collision resulted in the death of two people around 5:30 p.m. Friday evening.
Caught on camera: Alleged Two-time thief stealing thousands of frames from local eyecare center
A local eyecare center is out thousands of dollars after someone was caught on camera stealing expensive frames.
Graduate arrested following threat at Oklahoma school
Authorities have arrested an 18-year-old man accused of sending a threatening message to an Oklahoma school.
Algae-covered hummer pulled out of Edmond neighborhood pond
Edmond police are searching for answers after a Hummer was pulled out of a neighborhood pond this afternoon.
Oklahoma City Zoo selling NFT designed by resident orangutan
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma City Zoo is selling the world’s first digital-art NFT designed by a resident orangutan. Zoo officials said in a news release that they and the Oklahoma Zoological Society partnered with designers to create a unique animal enrichment that enables Elok, a 21-year-old male Sumatran orangutan at the zoo, to create digital artwork. The art is available to buy as an NFT via an international auction on Friday.
Pay it 4ward: Beloved Midwest City grocery store greeter treats all with kindness
If you find yourself walking into the Crest Grocery Store in Midwest City, get ready. There is a big "Hellooooo!" waiting for you. Keonta King is the cart keeper and the greeter there, and he makes sure you're welcomed into the store like royalty.
OHP car pursuit policies are challenged after Monday’s death
With Monday's police chase resulting in the death of a passenger, the total deaths from Oklahoma Highway Patrol pursuits now reaches 19, dating back to 2016.
FBI searches for woman accused of robbing Shawnee bank
SHAWNEE, Okla. — The FBI is searching for a woman they say was behind a bank robbery Thursday in Shawnee. Around 2 p.m., the woman went into the MidFirst Bank on Harrison Street with a note demanding money from the teller. Authorities describe the suspect as a white woman...
“It can be something” : Heritage Park Mall sits empty during legal battle
Heritage Park Mall was once a thriving hub in Midwest City, but now it appears to be in a permanent state of disarray.
News On 6
Speed Limits Lowered In NE OKC After Deadly Crash
Speed limits will soon drop in parts of Northeast Oklahoma City. They'll change from 55 miles per hour to 45 along parts of Harrah Road, Memorial Road and Wilshire. This is in the wake of a deadly crash in February 2021. The Oklahoma County Commissioners voted for the change Monday.
One killed in accident involving motorcycle, 2 cars
An accident involving two vehicles and a motorcycle resulted in a fatality around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
