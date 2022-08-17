ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18-year-old shot, killed in South Side alley

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in a South Side alley Tuesday afternoon. Just after 4:45 p.m., police responded to an alley in the 8700 block of South Wabash, which is behind a McDonald’s. An 18-year-old man, who was later identified as Khalil White, suffered...
35-year-old man pistol-whipped, robbed in North Center

CHICAGO — A 35-year-old man was robbed and pistol-whipped in the city’s North Center neighborhood, according to police. The man was on the 3100 block of North Damen Avenue around 11:15 p.m. on Monday when a group of two to three men approached him and demanded his belongings. One of the men struck the 35-year-old […]
3 burglars enter Park Ridge home while elderly owner was napping: police

PARK RIDGE, Ill. — An investigation is underway after a home was burglarized by three masked individuals in broad daylight in Park Ridge. Police responded to a residence in the 1300 block of South Prospect Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of a burglary. Upon arrival, a neighbor told police they witnessed three offenders […]
Man, 28, charged after pushing person onto CTA Blue Line tracks

CHICAGO — A man from Joliet faces charges after pushing a man onto CTA Blue Line tracks on the city’s West Side. Police say James Stamps, 28, is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place for the incident that happened on Aug. 5. Stamps has been identified as the offender who pushed […]
9 people shot in Chicago in a span of three hours, 2 fatally

CHICAGO — Nine people were shot within a three hour span in Chicago — two of them were killed. The first fatal shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday on the 2500 block of South Karlov Avenue in Little Village. Three men fired 23 shots into a car where a 33-year-old man was sitting […]
Gary police looking for missing 35-year-old woman

GARY, Ind. — Authorities in Gary are asking the public’s help with information on a missing woman. Amanda Lenter, 35, was last seen on Tuesday in Gary. She is around 5′ tall and 100 lbs. with brown eyes and blonde hair with dark roots. Anyone with information...
Police: Driver dead after car crosses center line in Kane County

KANE COUNTY, Ill. — A person died after a car crossed the center line Monday morning in Kane County. At around 7:15 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Keslinger Road west of Thryselius Drive, in unincorporated Blackberry Township, on the report of a crash with injuries. Following an initial investigation, police believe a tan […]
City’s top 5 hot dogs — according to Chicagoans

CHICAGO — You suggested, you voted, you decided. Chicago is home to a generous number of hot dog stands, but of the 80+ submitted by our readers, five rose above the rest. Here are the city’s top five hot dogs in no particular order. Superdawg® First opened in May of 1948, Superdawg® still stands at […]
Red light cameras at busy intersection in Oakbrook Terrace reactivated

OAK BROOK TERRACE, Ill. — The red light cameras at a busy intersection in Oakbrook Terrace are back on after a judge ordered the cameras be reactivated. The red light cameras at Route 83 and 22nd Street have lead to several indictments, including state Sen. Martin Sandoval and former Oakbrook Terrace Mayor Tony Ragucci. DuPage […]
Midday Fix: Chicago Dance Crash live performance

Jordan Ordoñez, one of the dancers in Chicago Dance Crash’s Booms Day. (Also performing: Kelsey Reiter, Logan Howell, and Ibrahim Sabbi) Chicago Dance Crash’s 20th Anniversary World Premiere: Booms Day. Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn, Chicago, IL. Opens Friday, August 26, continues through...
Lightfoot embraces report praising Chicago’s anti-violence programs

CHICAGO — Chicago, in the midst of a pandemic era surge in crime, received praise Tuesday for anti-violence programs, services and policies. The Community Justice Action Fund ranked Chicago third of 50 cities for its anti-violence efforts. Mayor Lightfoot fully embraced the news. “Progress on violence can be slow...
Barry Butler exhibit on display at Navy Pier

Popular Chicago-based photographer Barry Butler joined WGN Evening News at 4 Tuesday to discuss his new exhibit called “Flow – Water Brings Life to Chicago” that’s on display at Navy Pier. The 22-image exhibit “is a celebration of many of the picturesque views of Lake Michigan,...
