Lake Elsinore closed for all recreational uses after algae prompts 'danger' water warnings
Lake Elsinore is closed for all recreational uses after a "danger" advisory was issued due to multiple toxins produced by the recent Algae bloom that could be harmful to people and animals, authorities said.
When Every Second Counts: I-Team reveals new progress in keeping flood-prone and sand-drifted roads open
The Coachella Valley Association of Governments is moving ahead on plans to bridge the Whitewater Wash on Indian Canyon Drive between Interstate 10 and the city of Palm Springs. The proposed project would also include low water crossing projects on Varner Road and Date Palm– also identified as major troubles during storm flooding events. It’s The post When Every Second Counts: I-Team reveals new progress in keeping flood-prone and sand-drifted roads open appeared first on KESQ.
NBC Los Angeles
Danger Alert Issued at Lake Elsinore Over Algae Bloom
Don't swim, fish or boat, and don't let pets drink from Lake Elsinore, as an algal bloom "danger alert" was issued from the state Friday applying to all recreational activity. According to the California Water Resources Control Board, the bloom that appeared last week was confirmed to contain cyanobacteria, posing a potential health threat to people and pets.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Helping yards survive the heat
It’s that time of year. The summer heat is hitting our landscaping and vegetable plants hard. And despite the high temps, our local wildlife continues life as usual, with birds still amazingly fledging their young. It’s also the time to see what makes it through the heat, and what...
KESQ
Isolated storms and warmer temperatures
A hot day in the desert with a high temperature of 110° in Palm Springs for the second day in a row. Temperatures will remain warm through the evening hours, cooling into the low 100s by 9:00 p.m. Highs will begin to cool into the weekend as the next...
EDMTunes
Splash House Impresses Once More, Brings The Heat To The Oasis That Is Palm Springs
2022 has been a fantastic year for festival-goers & weekenders alike. For proof of this, look no further than Southern California’s Splash House. This year, the bi-annual Palm Springs weekender expanded from two curated events to three. In the past, the folks behind Splash House typically held a party in both June and August. This year, they chose to throw one in June, and two in August. This weekend, I attended the first August Splash House. I was pleasantly surprised at how the weekend unfolded. Firstly, if you’re curious about how that went, continue reading. If not, book a ticket now for weekend two, and find out just how crazy it is for yourself, here!
dornob.com
You’re Going to Want to Copy This Modern Shipping Container Pool in Joshua Tree
A newly renovated desert dream property in Joshua Tree, California comes with an extra-cool feature: a modern shipping container swimming pool. The Finca style home at 636 Valencia Drive in Landers features a minimalist design, exposed ceiling beams, beautiful wood trim, and seriously gorgeous views of the surrounding Mojave Desert, but the lucky buyer of this newly sold home will probably want to spend most of their time in the upcycled pool, which has a fun peek-a-boo window built into one of its walls.
KESQ
Sticky situation for the weekend
Muggy conditions continue across the Coachella Valley this Friday. An influx of moisture continues to create hot and uncomfortable conditions through the weekend, with dew point temperatures likely to remain in the 60s and 70s. Thunderstorms will be possible Saturday, especially in areas of higher elevation. This summer's monsoon conditions...
Harmful algal bloom prompts warning to stay out of water at Lake Elsinore
Authorities are warning those looking to cool off to stay out of the water at Lake Elsinore due to harmful algal blooms.
z1077fm.com
UPDATE: HIGHWAY 62 WESTBOUND ON MORONGO GRADE NOW CLEAR AND OPEN (1:26PM)
UPDATE 1:26PM: Highway 62 is confirmed open and both lanes are clear. UPDATED 12:35PM: Highway 62 is closed westbound near Morongo Valley – a vehicle is on its roof after colliding with another vehicle and they are blocking both lanes. Tow trucks are on route to clear the collision – more updates as we receive them.
Donkeyland marks milestone as Inland Empire burro sanctuary, thanks to Bob Barker
Thanks to Bob Barker, wild donkeys now have a safe place to roam in the Inland Empire.
2 people hit by car in broken Palm Springs crosswalk
Two people were hit by a car while crossing the street on a busy Palm Springs roadway – weeks after someone warned the city a key safety feature there was broken. Palm Springs resident Matt Robinson said while driving by the flashing crosswalk on Palm Canyon Drive near Prescott Drive a few weeks ago, he saw The post 2 people hit by car in broken Palm Springs crosswalk appeared first on KESQ.
getnews.info
New Med Spa in Murrieta: Executive Medical Opens Second Clinic
MURRIETA – Executive Medical is excited to announce the opening of our newest medical spa in Murrieta, California! Our state-of-the-art facility offers a variety of treatments and services to help you look and feel your best. Experience a beauty cosmetic treatment tailored to your skin and achieve natural results!
nbcpalmsprings.com
Motorcyclist in Deadly Palm Desert Collision Identified
Family and friends identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a Palm Desert collision. The crash was reported Monday around 8 a.m. at Washington Street and Tucson Circle, according to Riverside County Fire Department. Colton Byrd, is identified as the rider of the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the...
iebusinessdaily.com
Raising Cane’s opens in Moreno Valley
Raising Cane’s, the fast-food chain that specializes in chicken fingers, has opened its first Moreno Valley location. The restaurant, nicknamed “Top Gun” in tribute to nearby March Air Reserve, is at 12625 Frederick St. in the Towngate Shopping Center, according to a statement on the city’s website.
The Friday Flyer
CL Car Show looking for car participants
The Canyon Lake Car Show still has spots available for its Oct. 1 event, but the 250 available entries are filling fast. The popular show hosted by the Canyon Lake Car Club and the Canyon Lake POA takes place at the Lodge and car entries are open to the entire community, not just car club members.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Palm Springs Police Department Increase Downtown Patrol
Business owners in Downtown Palm Springs are feeling some relief. “When people see the police out, there’s less of a chance of people committing crimes, so we support that 100%,” Downtown Business Owner and President of Main Street Palm Springs, Joy Meredith, shared. After a string of vandalism...
Hundreds of catalytic converters recovered from 19 automotive businesses in Perris
Hundreds of catalytic converters were recovered at auto repair and dismantling businesses in Perris, according to authorities.Photos of several large boxes piled to the brim with catalytic converter parts that were recovered from 19 automotive businesses in Perris were released by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. A total of 448 catalytic converters were recovered and 15 citations were issued for various offenses, including unlicensed business operations.Catalytic converter thefts skyrocketed during the pandemic due to the value of the precious metals the parts contain. Police agencies continue working to catch thieves and organized rings. But authorities are increasingly turning toward penalizing the businesses that buy the parts and using fines to deter thefts.The businesses had been previously identified by Riverside County sheriff's and DMV officials as locations for unlicensed activities involving auto dismantling, auto repair, sales of vehicles, and the identification of catalytic converter recycling/buying and illegal sales. The parts are typically worth about $1,000 a piece.Vehicle owners are being urged to etch or engrave their VIN numbers into their catalytic converters in the event it is stolen, but even then, Riverside County sheriff's officials say they plan to conduct more sting operations.
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Transported to Hospital Following Collision in Palm Springs
A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital following a collision with a vehicle in Palm Springs, authorities said Friday. Around 8 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the intersection of North Farrell Drive and East Via Escuela to a report of a collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.
Video captures massive mudslide in San Bernardino Mountains
The power of mother nature was captured on video Saturday when flash floods hit the San Bernardino Mountains yet again. KTLA viewer Garrett Rehmer and his family were driving home from the Big Bear area when they encountered a massive mudslide in Forest Falls. Their video shows mud, rocks, debris, and even large tree trunks […]
