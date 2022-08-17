Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace - 2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMattia GiaccioNaples, FL
Two Convicted Florida Felons Failed To Outrun Deputies, Pick Up 6 Felony Charges
Two convicted Florida felons failed to outrun deputies during a traffic stop on Friday, subsequently racking six more felony charges. At approximately 1:45 a.m. Friday, a car driven by Jacob Martinez, 26, of Naples, fled at nearly twice the speed limit when deputies attempted a
WINKNEWS.com
Deputies arrest suspect in 7-Eleven robbery on Ryffel Way in Estero
Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Estero 7-Eleven located on Ryffel Way in reference to a robbery on Aug. 18. According to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, Erody Luis Medina, 25, entered the store and demanded money from the clerk working behind the register. Medina...
WINKNEWS.com
Two teens going 120 mph on I-75 facing charges, crash into deputy
A deputy is hurt and two 15-year-old girls are facing felony charges following a pursuit on I-75 Friday in Collier County. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the driver is charged with fleeing and eluding driving without a valid license, and speeding. And, the teen in the passenger seat is charged with grand theft auto.
WINKNEWS.com
Lehigh Acres woman sentenced for PPP fraud of nearly $400,000
A Lehigh Acres woman was sentenced for Payroll Protection Program fraud of nearly $400,000. Edrica Leann Watson, 40, was sentenced to 15 months in Federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release for making false statements to a financial institution. As part of her sentence, the court also entered...
Two teens arrested after crashing into Deputy following high-speed pursuit
Two 15-year-old girls were arrested following a pursuit in a stolen vehicle chase where a Deputy was injured on Interstate 75.
capecops.com
DUI Enforcement Operation to be Conducted August 20th, 2022
(August 20, 2022) - The Cape Coral Police Department will be conducting a DUI enforcement operation today, August 20th, 2022. This is part of our continuing effort to increase traffic safety awareness through education and enforcement. The mission of these operations is to help reduce traffic crashes, injuries, and deaths on our roadways in Cape Coral.
Suspect in Downtown Fort Myers shooting turns herself in
Jasmine Battle wanted in relation to an early morning shooting in Downtown Fort Myers has turned herself into the Fort Myers Police Department Friday night.
Florida man caught with enough fentanyl to kill 200K, deputies say
A 27-year-old convicted felon and gang member was busted Tuesday after deputies found enough fentanyl in his car to kill nearly 200,000, according to the Sheriff's Office in Collier County, Florida.
WINKNEWS.com
17-year-old accused of striking 2 teens with car faces judge
A 17-year-old girl who was arrested after hitting two students waiting for their bus at a stop was given home detention on Saturday morning. The girl, who WINK News is not naming, told her dad she panicked and drove away after striking 16-year-olds Nancy and Daniel Bernardo near the Orange River Boulevard and Lorriane Drive intersection in Lee County.
Police arrest lawn care worker for attacking customer with weed wacker
Police have arrested a lawn care worker for the August 4th attack of a customer with a weed wacker in South Florida.
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County woman faces vehicular homicide charge for wrong-way crash
A Collier County woman faces a vehicular homicide charge after being arrested Thursday in connection with a wrong-way crash that killed a woman from Cape Coral in January. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Justine Fagan, 47, was driving a Lexus sedan north in the southbound lane of Everglades Boulevard North around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, actively passing other traffic as she approached 43rd Avenue Northeast in Golden Gate Estates. Maria Fernanda Valdiviezo Solis, 20, stopped her Toyota sedan for the posted stop sign on 43rd Avenue Northeast before starting a left turn onto Everglades Boulevard North. She was driving from a friend’s house to go to work at Arthrex.
Florida mom sentenced to 364 days in jail for fentanyl overdose of daughter
A Southwest Florida mother has pled guilty to aggravated child neglect after her 7-month-old daughter ingested fentanyl.
WINKNEWS.com
Collier deputies investigating stranger danger incident at bus stop
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a man who approached a student at a bus stop on Tuesday. The student was at her bus stop on Isles of Capri at around 7 a.m. when the man pulled up in a vehicle and told the girl her mother asked him to pick her up and take her to school.
Trial date set for alleged Naples Proud Boy
Worrell is accused of engaging in violence inside the capitol and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon.
Missing Florida Teen Found in Home of Former Teacher
Kelly Simpson Mugshot(Photo: Charlotte County Sheriff's Office) A 15-year-old boy, identified only by the initials D.J., was reported missing by his parents from his home on Manatee Lane in Port Charlotte, Florida, on August 12. He was found this week in the home of a teacher who initially denied any knowledge of his whereabouts.
WINKNEWS.com
Missing 9-year-old boy found with the help of a bloodhound
Lee County Sheriff’s Office found a missing and endangered child with the help of a bloodhound named Mercy on August 13. According to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, deputies were called out to a home on Chancellor Street for reports of a missing 9-year-old boy with medical issues.
WINKNEWS.com
Man dies from accidental electrocution at Iona Target
A vendor doing work at the Target store Iona, died Tuesday morning after being electrocuted. According to a report from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a man working with an outside vendor was on a lift performing work on a light fixture at the back of the store in the warehouse area.
Man, 16-year-old killed in fiery crash on I-75
A man and a teenager died and another man was seriously injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 75 on Wednesday night.
WINKNEWS.com
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 17
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
WINKNEWS.com
Student threat against Charlotte High School unfounded, according to CCSO
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office was contacted Thursday evening to assist with the investigation into a threat that was made by a student that attends Charlotte High School in Punta Gorda. CCSO detectives made contact with the student and his family at their Punta Gorda home. CCSO said the...
