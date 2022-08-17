Read full article on original website
To Shower or Not To Shower in California, That is The Question
Shakespeare most famous play, Hamlet, has the famous line, “To be, or not to be, that is the question.” Hamlet cannot decide what is better, ending all the sufferings of life by death, or bearing the mental burdens silently. In California, one of the hottest states in the USA where drought is a serious problem, Hamlet's soliloquy should begin with the line,"To shower, or not to shower, that is the question".
NBC Bay Area
California COVID Updates: New Variants Emerge, Omicron Boosters
Newly updated COVID-19 boosters will be available to teens and adults "in a few short weeks," White House COVID coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said this week. The new boosters target the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, as well as the original strain of the virus. BA.5 accounts for nearly 90% of new COVID cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
getnews.info
New Med Spa in Murrieta: Executive Medical Opens Second Clinic
MURRIETA – Executive Medical is excited to announce the opening of our newest medical spa in Murrieta, California! Our state-of-the-art facility offers a variety of treatments and services to help you look and feel your best. Experience a beauty cosmetic treatment tailored to your skin and achieve natural results!
‘Dangerous days’: These will be the hottest California counties in 2053, study finds
California, along with Arizona, Florida and Texas, make up a new list of the top 20 counties projected to see the most days per year with temperatures above 100° F, according to a new study.
Frustrated resident unable to get second MPOX vaccine, RivCo says limited supply is to blame
A Palm Springs resident is sharing his concerns after being unable to get his second dose of the monkeypox vaccine. “The understanding when I got the first one is that the second one was already set aside. And I was told no, that's not the case,” said resident Howard Poulsen. He felt frustrated after he The post Frustrated resident unable to get second MPOX vaccine, RivCo says limited supply is to blame appeared first on KESQ.
Amy’s Kitchen fined $25,000 by California regulators for safety violations
Between 2014 and 2019, Amy's Kitchen was fined a lot more for safety violations.
Report: Indio police face challenges ‘responding to homeless individuals with mental health concerns’
The Indio Police Department has made strides over the years with responding to calls about homeless individuals throughout the community and directing them toward resources, however, challenges persist, according to a recently released report by the ASU School of Criminology and Criminal Justice. The report analyzes gaps in the Community Outreach Resource Program (CORP) as The post Report: Indio police face challenges ‘responding to homeless individuals with mental health concerns’ appeared first on KESQ.
Diablo Canyon: California nuclear power plant extension challenged in legislative proposal
A proposal circulated by Democratic legislators would reject Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to extend the lifespan of the state's last operating nuclear power plant.
iebusinessdaily.com
Raising Cane’s opens in Moreno Valley
Raising Cane’s, the fast-food chain that specializes in chicken fingers, has opened its first Moreno Valley location. The restaurant, nicknamed “Top Gun” in tribute to nearby March Air Reserve, is at 12625 Frederick St. in the Towngate Shopping Center, according to a statement on the city’s website.
KTLA.com
How is California’s drought affecting wildlife?
The severe drought gripping California has wide-reaching implications for the state’s wildlife – though not always in the way you might think, according to experts. The Golden State’s diverse array of native animals — “many of which can be found nowhere else on the face of the earth” — are largely adapted for occasional droughts, says Rebecca Barboza, a wildlife biologist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
California Legislature advances nation's most sweeping law to seal criminal records
California would have what proponents call the nation's most sweeping law to seal criminal records if Gov. Gavin Newsom signs legislation sent to him Thursday by state legislators.
SFGate
DNA, dental records identify 4 killed by California wildfire
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have identified four people killed last month when California's largest and deadliest wildfire of the year swept through a remote hamlet. DNA and dental analysis were used to identify the Klamath River residents, the Siskyou County Sheriff's Office tweeted Friday. They were Kathleen...
NBC Los Angeles
Big Bear Lake Still Well Below Capacity After Rare Summer Storms
Rare summer rainstorms offered some relief this month from the dry spell that has gripped Southern California and the mountain community of Big Bear Lake. But that rain, courtesy of monsoonal storms, only served to keep the lake level steady. Big Bear Lake remains 16.5 feet below capacity — a dramatic example of the effects of California’s most recent drought.
z1077fm.com
LIVING DESERT HOLDING JOB FAIR – HIRING FOR 70 JOBS
The Living Desert in Palm Springs has 70 job openings and is hosting a job fair this Saturday (August 20th) to try and fill them. The non-profit zoo and garden is looking for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions – and the positions range from animal care to retail and food service roles.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Legend 8 China in Calimesa offers a prodigious menu
This Chinese restaurant has changed names a few times. It has a menu that is quite prodigious, and a number of the items in the family-style dinner and daily special combo plates make you feel like you’ve taken a time machine back to the late 1950s and early ‘60s (e.g., egg fu young, chow mein, etc.)
54 guns, 2,200 rounds of ammunition seized from home of 2 Riverside County senior citizens
California's attorney general announced the seizer of 54 guns and 2,200 rounds of ammunition from the home of two seniors in Menifee.
z1077fm.com
RENT INCREASES CAPPED STATEWIDE BUT EXEMPTIONS EXIST
Renters make up almost 40% of County residents and a statewide bill passed in January has been giving protection against unregulated rent increases and unjust evictions. Assembly Bill 1482 caps rent increases statewide at 5%, with an added percentage based on inflation – for a maximum increase of 10% per year. With inflation in California nearly double what it was last year – that means as of August 1st – all regions in the state now qualify for the maximum increase.
Donkeyland marks milestone as Inland Empire burro sanctuary, thanks to Bob Barker
Thanks to Bob Barker, wild donkeys now have a safe place to roam in the Inland Empire.
Lucky supermarket pharmacies will shutter across California. Here’s the SF timeline.
The grocery chain began shuttering its in-store pharmacies Aug. 15.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Palm Springs Police Department Increase Downtown Patrol
Business owners in Downtown Palm Springs are feeling some relief. “When people see the police out, there’s less of a chance of people committing crimes, so we support that 100%,” Downtown Business Owner and President of Main Street Palm Springs, Joy Meredith, shared. After a string of vandalism...
