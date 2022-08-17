Read full article on original website
Hardin County set to receive $23.8M in federal funds for flood control, drainage projects
HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Hardin County officials hope a multi-million dollar federal grant will improve the lives of not only area community members, but also all Southeast Texans. Hardin County may soon receive $23.8 million through the Texas General Land Office Community Development Block Grant - Mitigation Program, Judge...
Port Arthur News
Unexpected finds delay renovations to historic Pompeiian Villa in Port Arthur
Planned renovations to a historic building will cost slightly more than originally expected due to undetected issues. In February, the Port Arthur City Council authorized a contract with Marsh Waterproofing of Vidor to repair Pompeiian Villa, located at 1935 Lakeshore Drive. Work on the 122-year-old building, which is owned by the city and operated by the Port Arthur Historical Society, was estimated to cost $80,000, most of which would come from insurance money.
Harley Owners Group Beaumont chapter demands accountability after increasing motorcycle accident deaths in Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — Motorcycle safety advocates sat down with Jefferson County’s incoming district attorney on Friday to discuss some actions on how they can enact change. Over the summer, Southeast Texas has seen its fair share of fatal motorcycle crashes. There was one near Bridge City on Highway...
Power City | Industrial firefighter positions available at several Southeast Texas plants
ORANGE, Texas — Southeast Texans have the opportunity to get hired to help protect plants in the area in case of emergencies. It's called the Refinery Terminal Fire Company (RTFC). They're hiring for open spots at plants in Port Arthur and Sabine Pass. You must be 18 years old...
KFDM-TV
Investigators release name of man electrocuted at Sabine River Authority building site
ORANGE — Investigators are releasing the name of a contract worker who was electrocuted at a Sabine River Authority building construction site in Orange. Grady Scott Wilson, 37, of St. Louis, Missouri was killed Thursday at the SRA building site at 12777 North Highway 87 in Orange, according to Capt. Joey Jacobs with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Republican James E. White resigns from Texas House of Representatives District 19 seat, takes on role with Texas Funeral Service Commission
BEAUMONT, Texas — Republican James White is resigning from his long-held Texas House of Representatives District 19 seat. White's term was set to end on January 10, 2023. He said he is taking on the role of Executive Director for the Texas Funeral Service Commission, effective immediately. The TFSC...
Orange Leader
TxDOT details Interstate 10 closures Saturday in Orange County
The Texas Department of Transportation announced Interstate-10 will have some closures in Orange County on Saturday. According to TxDOT, I-10 westbound from Simmons Drive to SH 87 will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and I-10 eastbound from SH 87 to the Sabine River relief Bridge will be closed from noon to 5 p.m.
KPLC TV
Neighbors shaken by shooting in Lake Charles Historic District
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Residents in the Lake Charles Historic District weren’t expecting gunfire just outside their door Friday morning. But Sarah Bellard worried what she says is a normally quiet stretch of Hodges Street wouldn’t stay quiet forever. “I have feared that it would happen just...
Nederland man arrested in shooting outside Southwest Louisiana nightclub early Friday morning
VINTON, La. — A 19-year-old Nederland man has been accused of shooting another man early Friday morning outside a Vinton, LA., nightclub. Kaleb C. Harvey, 19, of Nederland, is being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on a charge of attempted 2nd degree murder according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.
kjas.com
The future looks bleak for the former Dickerson Memorial Hospital
The future looks bleak for the former Dickerson Memorial Hospital here in Jasper. After performing a detailed inspection and survey of the Dickerson Memorial Hospital located on the South Wheeler Street, Mark Strong of the Lufkin engineering firm of Goodwin, Lasiter, and Strong told the board of the Jasper Hospital District on Tuesday evening that the medical facility had deteriorated to the point that is most likely beyond repair.
KTRE
East Texas Republican James White resigns from Texas House early to take leadership job at Texas Funeral Services Commission
AUSTIN, Texas (The Texas Tribune) - State Rep. James White, a conservative Republican who represented his East Texas district for 11 years, has resigned his seat in the Texas House to take a job as executive director of the Texas Funeral Services Commission. White, a Black Republican who first won...
Port Arthur News
SEE THE LIST: Burglary, assault, drug charges lowlight this week’s Jefferson County indictments
Felony criminal indictments issued this week by a Jefferson County grand jury range from burglary and assault to drug charges. KC Bryan Abraham, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a building for an offense that occurred July 12. KC Bryan Abraham, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for evading...
BET
Attorneys For Texas Man Paralyzed In Police Custody Call For Federal Probe
On Wednesday (Aug. 17), lawyers representing Christopher Shaw, a Black man who alleges that a Beaumont, Texas police officer paralyzed him from the chest down while in custody, asked the Department of Justice to investigate the city for ignoring numerous cases of officers using excessive force, The Hill reports. “We...
Southeast Texas arts community mourning death of artist known for area murals
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Southeast Texas arts community is mourning the loss today of a beloved Beaumont artist known for many iconic local murals. Kimberly Brown, of Beaumont, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. She was 48. Brown was born in Port Arthur and lived in Beaumont and...
Port Arthur News
Police: Beaumont man struck elderly man in head
A 71-year-old man assaulted by a stranger outside of a Beaumont restaurant had multiple injuries including a bruise to his right lung, police said. A male suspect then fled the scene but was later identified as Elijahah John Savoy, 24, of Beaumont and arrested. A Jefferson County grand jury indicted...
kjas.com
JPD Chief says no quarter for burn ban violators inside city limits of Jasper
Jasper Police Chief Gerald Hall on Wednesday released a statement warning residents that there will be absolutely no leniency during the ban on burning, and anyone caught violating it will receive a citation. For several months - even before a burn ban was enacted in Jasper County - area fire...
Orange Leader
Assistant principal rushes to action when student seen chocking in cafeteria
ORANGEFIELD — One local educator was in the right place at the right time this week, and it led to an emergency assist for a student in need. According to Orangefield Director of Technology Jennifer Gauthier, David Mire saved a choking student in the cafeteria. The junior high assistant...
Lake Charles American Press
Texas teenager charged in Vinton nightclub shooting
A 19-year-old Nederland, Texas, man has been charged in an early morning shooting at a Vinton night club. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies responded to the shooting at about 1:30 a.m. Friday morning and discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his abdomen and legs at a nightclub on La. 109 South.
KPLC TV
Golden Nugget owner pursuing pandemic business losses
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Businesses lost millions of dollars when they had to close or open at reduced capacity during the pandemic. Attorneys say Louisiana law allows businesses to recover losses from their insurance companies, depending on the kind of policy they have. Billionaire Tilman Fertitta owns the Golden...
KPLC TV
Whataburger announces four restaurants across SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Whataburger has announced that in addition to the Lake Charles, DeRidder, and Sulphur locations it previously announced, the franchise will also be serving up burgers and more in Leesville. The franchise says each restaurant will be bringing approximately 120 jobs to their local communities. Here...
