Jefferson County, TX

Port Arthur News

Unexpected finds delay renovations to historic Pompeiian Villa in Port Arthur

Planned renovations to a historic building will cost slightly more than originally expected due to undetected issues. In February, the Port Arthur City Council authorized a contract with Marsh Waterproofing of Vidor to repair Pompeiian Villa, located at 1935 Lakeshore Drive. Work on the 122-year-old building, which is owned by the city and operated by the Port Arthur Historical Society, was estimated to cost $80,000, most of which would come from insurance money.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

Investigators release name of man electrocuted at Sabine River Authority building site

ORANGE — Investigators are releasing the name of a contract worker who was electrocuted at a Sabine River Authority building construction site in Orange. Grady Scott Wilson, 37, of St. Louis, Missouri was killed Thursday at the SRA building site at 12777 North Highway 87 in Orange, according to Capt. Joey Jacobs with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
ORANGE, TX
Orange Leader

TxDOT details Interstate 10 closures Saturday in Orange County

The Texas Department of Transportation announced Interstate-10 will have some closures in Orange County on Saturday. According to TxDOT, I-10 westbound from Simmons Drive to SH 87 will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and I-10 eastbound from SH 87 to the Sabine River relief Bridge will be closed from noon to 5 p.m.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

Neighbors shaken by shooting in Lake Charles Historic District

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Residents in the Lake Charles Historic District weren’t expecting gunfire just outside their door Friday morning. But Sarah Bellard worried what she says is a normally quiet stretch of Hodges Street wouldn’t stay quiet forever. “I have feared that it would happen just...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

The future looks bleak for the former Dickerson Memorial Hospital

The future looks bleak for the former Dickerson Memorial Hospital here in Jasper. After performing a detailed inspection and survey of the Dickerson Memorial Hospital located on the South Wheeler Street, Mark Strong of the Lufkin engineering firm of Goodwin, Lasiter, and Strong told the board of the Jasper Hospital District on Tuesday evening that the medical facility had deteriorated to the point that is most likely beyond repair.
JASPER, TX
BET

Attorneys For Texas Man Paralyzed In Police Custody Call For Federal Probe

On Wednesday (Aug. 17), lawyers representing Christopher Shaw, a Black man who alleges that a Beaumont, Texas police officer paralyzed him from the chest down while in custody, asked the Department of Justice to investigate the city for ignoring numerous cases of officers using excessive force, The Hill reports. “We...
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Police: Beaumont man struck elderly man in head

A 71-year-old man assaulted by a stranger outside of a Beaumont restaurant had multiple injuries including a bruise to his right lung, police said. A male suspect then fled the scene but was later identified as Elijahah John Savoy, 24, of Beaumont and arrested. A Jefferson County grand jury indicted...
BEAUMONT, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Texas teenager charged in Vinton nightclub shooting

A 19-year-old Nederland, Texas, man has been charged in an early morning shooting at a Vinton night club. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies responded to the shooting at about 1:30 a.m. Friday morning and discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his abdomen and legs at a nightclub on La. 109 South.
VINTON, LA
KPLC TV

Golden Nugget owner pursuing pandemic business losses

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Businesses lost millions of dollars when they had to close or open at reduced capacity during the pandemic. Attorneys say Louisiana law allows businesses to recover losses from their insurance companies, depending on the kind of policy they have. Billionaire Tilman Fertitta owns the Golden...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Whataburger announces four restaurants across SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Whataburger has announced that in addition to the Lake Charles, DeRidder, and Sulphur locations it previously announced, the franchise will also be serving up burgers and more in Leesville. The franchise says each restaurant will be bringing approximately 120 jobs to their local communities. Here...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
