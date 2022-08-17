Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Indian Food in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenAvon, OH
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOberlin, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Related
Atlanta Braves star Marcell Ozuna reportedly tried to use celeb status to avoid Friday arrest
New details have emerged from the Friday arrest of Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna, and it seems the two-time All-Star
Albert Pujols goes viral over his great gesture for rookie teammate
Even as he enters the final months of his MLB career, Albert Pujols continues to keep it all class. The St. Louis Cardinals veteran had a superb showing against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. Pujols came in during the third inning (with the bases loaded and lefty Austin Gomber on the mound) as a pinch hitter for rookie teammate Brendan Donovan. The 42-year-old Pujols responded with a grand slam to left field to break the game open.
MLB・
Dodgers News: Former Dodger is Absolutely Dominating Since the All-Star Break
Former Dodger Albert Pujols is back in St. Louis for his final season and has been on a tear over the last few weeks since the All-Star break.
Rangers could bring in familiar face to be their next manager?
The Texas Rangers just fired their manager and their GM, but their next hire could bring at least some semblance of familiarity. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday that Boston Red Sox bench coach Will Venable is potentially in the running to be the Rangers’ next manager. Heyman adds that Venable has been a hot managerial candidate for the last couple of years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESPN
Former major league pitcher Bill Lee collapses while warming up for Savannah Bananas
SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Former Boston Red Sox star Bill Lee collapsed in the bullpen while warming up for the Savannah Bananas during an exhibition game Friday night, but the 75-year-old pitcher walked off the field with assistance. "He was able to leave the stadium with medical attention and was taken...
Jets rookie might be the most intimidating player in the NFL
New York Jets rookie Micheal Clemons might be the most intimidating player in the NFL. Clemons was a fourth-round pick by the Jets in April out of Texas A&M. The rookie pass-rusher had seven quarterback pressures last week in his preseason debut. Clemson spoke with the media on Thursday and...
NFL・
Minor Leaguer Hits Ball So Hard It Does Something Usually Only Seen In Cartoons
The bizarre play was eventually ruled a double.
Aaron Boone has stern message for Yankees
Aaron Boone had a stern message for his New York Yankees after yet another loss. The Yankees were shutout in a 4-0 defeat to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night. They have now gone 12-24 over their last 36, and their lead for first in the AL East is down to eight games.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Cavs big man expresses disappointment with Browns statement on Deshaun Watson
Former Cleveland Cavaliers big man Larry Nance Jr. expressed disappointment regarding the Cleveland Browns’ statement about the suspension and fine of their quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Browns’ statement quotes co-owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam and mentions nothing about the uncomfortable details behind Watson’s discipline. The 11-game suspension and $5...
FOX Sports
White Sox take on the Guardians after Sheets' 4-hit game
Chicago White Sox (61-58, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (63-55, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (3-5, 5.62 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Guardians: Triston McKenzie (8-9, 3.14 ERA, .97 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -134, White Sox +113; over/under...
Luke Knox cause of death updates — Ole Miss honors FIU player as Buffalo Bills star Dawson Knox stays quiet about loss
FLORIDA International University linebacker and former Ole Miss star Luke Knox has died at the age of 22, leaving family, friends, and football fans everywhere heartbroken. Ole Miss football, Luke's former college team, posted a tribute to the late football player on Twitter reading: "Our hearts are broken over the sudden passing of Luke Knox. Please keep the Knox family in your thoughts and prayers during this time.”
The NFL Team That Loses the Most Money on Empty Seats
A recent analysis reveals how much each NFL team would have received if all its seats were filled each game.
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Quick turnaround for White Sox, Guardians in finale
The Chicago White Sox do not have much time to savor the flavor of their shutout victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday night. After all, the White Sox put the finishing touches on their 2-0 win just a few minutes before midnight. Just over 12 hours later, the American...
Yardbarker
Columnist uses Guardians' success to blast Pirates
The Cleveland Guardians and Pittsburgh Pirates are two smaller-market MLB teams going in different directions this summer. As of Thursday afternoon, the 63-55 Guardians sat atop the American League Central standings and held a one-game lead over the second-place Minnesota Twins and a two-game advantage over the Chicago White Sox. The Pirates, meanwhile, began the day at 45-72, in the basement of the National League Central standings, and in headlines for comments that longtime Boston Red Sox television color commentator and Hall-of-Famer Dennis Eckersley made during a broadcast earlier this week.
Blaming the Cleveland Guardians for baseballs failings is a sad tactic
The Cleveland Guardians obviously won the Francisco Lindor trade. The Cleveland Guardians made the right call trading Francisco Lindor when they did. He’s over-paid, under-performing and the team got two fantastic players for him that are contributing to their current success. Yet, you can always tell someone who’s new to the conversation when they start talking about Lindor like he wasn’t actively taking games off and being lazy.
numberfire.com
Luke Maile sitting Friday for Guardians
Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox. Austin Hedges will catch for Triston McKenzie and hit eighth. Hedges has a $2,200 salary on Friday and numberFire’s models project him for 5.8 FanDuel points....
Once Undrafted, Is this Power Bat Destined for the Cubs Lineup?
From undrafted to Triple-A, the Chicago Cubs' Matt Mervis sits one step away from the Show.
Yardbarker
Guardians Fan Recalls A Legendary Tyler Naquin Moment
Friday marks the sixth anniversary of one of the most iconic, electrifying plays in Cleveland Guardians history. They were the “Indians” at the time, but the play took place at Progressive Field, in front of thousands of fans in attendance. With the game tied at two and one...
Cueto deals, White Sox blank Guardians 2-0
Johnny Cueto scattered five hits over 8 2/3 innings and Jose Abreu had an RBI double, sending the Chicago White Sox over the Cleveland Guardians 2-0 on Saturday night. Cleveland leads the AL Central by one game over Minnesota, while the White Sox moved within 2 1/2 games of the Guardians. Chicago had lost three in a row.
Guardians Are Winning Games With Hustle
The Guardians have been praised all season for their hustle and it's helping them win games.
Comments / 0