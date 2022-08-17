ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Larry Brown Sports

Albert Pujols goes viral over his great gesture for rookie teammate

Even as he enters the final months of his MLB career, Albert Pujols continues to keep it all class. The St. Louis Cardinals veteran had a superb showing against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. Pujols came in during the third inning (with the bases loaded and lefty Austin Gomber on the mound) as a pinch hitter for rookie teammate Brendan Donovan. The 42-year-old Pujols responded with a grand slam to left field to break the game open.
Larry Brown Sports

Rangers could bring in familiar face to be their next manager?

The Texas Rangers just fired their manager and their GM, but their next hire could bring at least some semblance of familiarity. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday that Boston Red Sox bench coach Will Venable is potentially in the running to be the Rangers’ next manager. Heyman adds that Venable has been a hot managerial candidate for the last couple of years.
FOX Sports

White Sox take on the Guardians after Sheets' 4-hit game

Chicago White Sox (61-58, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (63-55, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (3-5, 5.62 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Guardians: Triston McKenzie (8-9, 3.14 ERA, .97 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -134, White Sox +113; over/under...
The US Sun

Luke Knox cause of death updates — Ole Miss honors FIU player as Buffalo Bills star Dawson Knox stays quiet about loss

FLORIDA International University linebacker and former Ole Miss star Luke Knox has died at the age of 22, leaving family, friends, and football fans everywhere heartbroken. Ole Miss football, Luke's former college team, posted a tribute to the late football player on Twitter reading: "Our hearts are broken over the sudden passing of Luke Knox. Please keep the Knox family in your thoughts and prayers during this time.”
Yardbarker

Columnist uses Guardians' success to blast Pirates

The Cleveland Guardians and Pittsburgh Pirates are two smaller-market MLB teams going in different directions this summer. As of Thursday afternoon, the 63-55 Guardians sat atop the American League Central standings and held a one-game lead over the second-place Minnesota Twins and a two-game advantage over the Chicago White Sox. The Pirates, meanwhile, began the day at 45-72, in the basement of the National League Central standings, and in headlines for comments that longtime Boston Red Sox television color commentator and Hall-of-Famer Dennis Eckersley made during a broadcast earlier this week.
FanSided

Blaming the Cleveland Guardians for baseballs failings is a sad tactic

The Cleveland Guardians obviously won the Francisco Lindor trade. The Cleveland Guardians made the right call trading Francisco Lindor when they did. He’s over-paid, under-performing and the team got two fantastic players for him that are contributing to their current success. Yet, you can always tell someone who’s new to the conversation when they start talking about Lindor like he wasn’t actively taking games off and being lazy.
numberfire.com

Luke Maile sitting Friday for Guardians

Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox. Austin Hedges will catch for Triston McKenzie and hit eighth. Hedges has a $2,200 salary on Friday and numberFire’s models project him for 5.8 FanDuel points....
Yardbarker

Guardians Fan Recalls A Legendary Tyler Naquin Moment

Friday marks the sixth anniversary of one of the most iconic, electrifying plays in Cleveland Guardians history. They were the “Indians” at the time, but the play took place at Progressive Field, in front of thousands of fans in attendance. With the game tied at two and one...
NBC Sports Chicago

Cueto deals, White Sox blank Guardians 2-0

Johnny Cueto scattered five hits over 8 2/3 innings and Jose Abreu had an RBI double, sending the Chicago White Sox over the Cleveland Guardians 2-0 on Saturday night. Cleveland leads the AL Central by one game over Minnesota, while the White Sox moved within 2 1/2 games of the Guardians. Chicago had lost three in a row.
CHICAGO, IL

