James Kennedy Posted an Update on His Relationship With His GF — See All the Adorable Photos
The Vanderpump Rules cast member has been documenting their summer fun on Instagram. James Kennedy’s summer love with girlfriend Ally is still burning hot. Since going Instagram official in March, the Vanderpump Rules cast member and his partner have been traveling the country, and, as of late, have shown their followers that the recipe for a happy relationship involves some delicious food.
Meghan King’s Daughter Had the Most Adorable Outfit for Her First Day of Kindergarten
The RHOC alum dressed up her daughter, Aspen, in the cutest first day of school look. Meghan King celebrated her daughter Aspen’s latest milestone in style. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum dressed up her eldest child in the cutest outfit for her first day of kindergarten, as captured in a recent post on Instagram.
Dani Soares Shares Sweet New Photos of Her Daughter: “Where Has Time Gone?!”
The Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum opened up about her life as a mom to daughter Lilly. Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Dani Soares has definitely settled into life as a mom to her daughter, Lilly. The former stew has been sharing sweet updates and photos of her little girl and revealing a bit about what her life is like today.
Gia and Gabriella Giudice Are on a Dreamy European Vacation & Dad Joe Has Feelings About It
Joe Giudice called the RHONJ daughters "beautiful" during their sisters' getaway to Ibiza. Gia Giudice and Gabriella Giudice may be on a European vacation all the way across the ocean, but their dad, Joe Giudice, is still keeping an eye on them from afar. As The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughters shared Instagram photos from their sisters' getaway to the Spanish island of Ibiza, Joe took the opportunity to vicariously get in on some of the action.
Crystal Kung Minkoff Feels “Lucky” to Have Rob Minkoff
The RHOBH cast member shared a sweet message of appreciation for her husband. Crystal Kung Minkoff is sharing her appreciation for her husband, Rob Minkoff. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member recently took to Instagram to dedicate a sweet message to her spouse. On August 18, Crystal penned...
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Heather Dubrow Shares a Tearful Update on Her Twins Moving Out for College
One of The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member’s twins is “packed and ready” for their freshman year — and Heather has feelings. On August 14, Heather Dubrow showed a glimpse of the packing progress as her twins, Max and Nick, got ready to move to their respective colleges. “Holy crap,” The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member said as she looked at the boxes and supplies spread out around her garage. Just three days later, Heather had a major update to share.
Sutton Stracke Shares an Update on Moving Her Kids to College
The RHOBH cast member revealed how she’s feeling after seeing her two eldest kids off to school. Sutton Stracke officially has two kids in college. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member opened up about how she’s feeling after seeing her two eldest children off to school in a recent Instagram post.
Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney Have One “Last Meal” in Their House Together
The former Vanderpump Rules couple officially said goodbye to their onetime home with a final meal in the kitchen. Since moving out of their Valley Village house in June, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney have both settled into new apartments. However, the former Vanderpump Rules couple just officially said goodbye to their onetime home by enjoying a final meal there before the new owners move in.
Madison LeCroy Shares a Sweet Baby Bump Photo
“I’m not sure what’s bigger, my boobs or my belly,” the Southern Charm mom said of this throwback pregnancy pic. Madison LeCroy is looking back on her pregnancy with a sweet throwback photo. The Southern Charm cast member recently took to Instagram to post a precious snapshot from when she was pregnant with her now 9-year-old son, Hudson.
Scheana Shay Is "Swinging Into Wedding Week" at a Party Hosted by Lisa Vanderpump
The Vanderpump Rules cast member shared a pre-wedding Instagram photo before she marries Brock Davies. Before she and fiancé Brock Davies jet off for their destination wedding in Mexico, Scheana Shay is taking a moment to let loose and enjoy her final days as a single woman. “Swinging into wedding week like…” the Vanderpump Rules cast member captioned a breezy August 18 Instagram photo of herself on a rose-adorned swing, pink cocktail in hand.
Craig Conover Reveals His Finished Kitchen and It’s Stunning: See Inside
After renovating his house, the Southern Charm cast member is ready for “lots of cooking and entertaining” in his gorgeous new kitchen. In the video above, Craig Conover shows the progress of his massive home renovation and declares, “I could not be more in love with how the kitchen is coming around.”
