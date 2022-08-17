ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleair, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

City approves DevMar’s planned 20-story tower

The St. Petersburg City Council has unanimously approved DevMar’s newest project – a 20-story residential tower. DevMar, which is behind the 11-story Vantage St. Pete apartment building and The Metro, a 100-unit apartment project underway in the Edge District, has submitted plans to build Sky St. Pete, which will consist of 246 apartment units and a 241-space parking garage located at 1624, 1642, 1650 and 1662 Burlington Avenue North.
stpetecatalyst.com

Council approves reallocation for South St. Pete housing

As part of continued efforts to mitigate the housing crisis, St. Petersburg is using funding earmarked for other programs to increase its stock of affordable units and revitalize existing properties. During Thursday’s meeting, city council members unanimously approved amending the fiscal year 2022 project plan for the South St. Petersburg...
fox13news.com

Bay Area developers, home owners plan to cash in on solar energy

TAMPA, Fla. - A lot more homes in the Bay Area could soon be tapping into solar thanks to incentives included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The new law offers huge incentives to homeowners and developers that add solar panels and storage batteries to homes and buildings. One Tampa developer...
Citrus County Chronicle

Now that mall is closed, here's what happens next to the property

Spencer Bartram said he’s taking his time to put together a complete conceptual plan showing his plans for redeveloping the Crystal River Mall. But he told the Chronicle on Thursday he plans to build the same kind of retail-residential mix that has proven successful at his previous development at the Gulf View Square Mall in Pasco County.
Beach Beacon

Around Town: Clearwater news briefs

CLEARWATER —Epic Wings has opened a site in the Tri-City Plaza Shopping Center in Clearwater. The official grand opening will be Saturday, Aug. 20, 1-6 p.m. The Epic Wings menu includes fresh, never frozen traditional and boneless wings, tenderloin strips, homemade breadsticks, sauces & dips and their Epic Fries.
10 Tampa Bay

Biker hit at dangerous south Tampa intersection

TAMPA, Fla. — There was another crash that left a bicyclist injured at an intersection in South Tampa known for being dangerous and deadly. In December, two teenagers were killed at this very location at Bay to Bay Boulevard and Lois Avenue. A car hit a bicyclist during the...
thegabber.com

Vintage Marché Opens in South St. Petersburg

Tampa Bay’s largest monthly vintage market is on the move. Vintage Marché will open their new location, at 2906 34th St. S. in St Pete (right next to the Aldi), in time for the September market, Sept. 2-4. In addition to being in a new location, Vintage Marche has new vendors and new vintage treasures for you to peruse.
thegabber.com

Real Estate Sales in Gulfport, Florida Aug. 12-18

Here’s what sold in Gulfport in Gulfport last week. This 1,738-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 2002, listed at $649,999 and sold for $620,000. 5930 Skimmer Point Blvd. S. (Pasadena Yacht & Country Club) This 3,118-square-foot home, built in 1994, has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It listed at...
Beach Beacon

Dunedin looks to develop long-term ‘road map’ of goals

DUNEDIN — City officials want to create a strategic plan to help them be proactive in laying the foundation of their government services rather just responding to what's happening. They are preparing to hire a consulting firm to help city officials develop the plan, which Assistant to the City...
tampabayisawesome.com

13300 Indian Rocks Road , #1602

Location, amenities, and privacy! This updated, well-maintained villa in Largo is a rare find that has it all. Located in the coveted Randolph Farms Condominium neighborhood, this pristine property is minutes from beautiful beaches, nature parks, dining, and shopping. This two bedroom, two bath, attached two-car garage unit features the following upgrades: 2021 HVAC & Smart Thermostat, 2020 Electrical Box and Commercial Breakers ready for electric car hookup, 2017 Main Bedroom and Bath remodel, 2017 Water Softener, 2016 Hurricane-Rated Garage Door, newly updated Courtyard with Custom Pavers, Granite Countertops and Hardwood Cabinets in the Kitchen, and Blown-in Attic Insulation to decrease the cost of your energy bills. Enjoy the view of the outdoors from your screened-in back porch or venture outdoors to experience all this waterfront community has to offer! The community features lush grass and mature trees along with a community dock with boat slips (1st come, 1st serve), fishing pier, water access to drop in your kayak, a waterfront clubhouse, fitness center, waterfront heated pool, brand new tennis and pickleball courts (currently being installed), and west-facing views of the Intracoastal and its gorgeous nightly sunsets. Your dream home awaits!
