Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
A Pastor Of The Church Dated These Three Women And All Three DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClearwater, FL
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB CablesAbdul GhaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Artisanal Donut Shop with Unique Flavor Options Opening Stores in TampaL. CaneTampa, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Related
stpetecatalyst.com
City approves DevMar’s planned 20-story tower
The St. Petersburg City Council has unanimously approved DevMar’s newest project – a 20-story residential tower. DevMar, which is behind the 11-story Vantage St. Pete apartment building and The Metro, a 100-unit apartment project underway in the Edge District, has submitted plans to build Sky St. Pete, which will consist of 246 apartment units and a 241-space parking garage located at 1624, 1642, 1650 and 1662 Burlington Avenue North.
stpetecatalyst.com
Council approves reallocation for South St. Pete housing
As part of continued efforts to mitigate the housing crisis, St. Petersburg is using funding earmarked for other programs to increase its stock of affordable units and revitalize existing properties. During Thursday’s meeting, city council members unanimously approved amending the fiscal year 2022 project plan for the South St. Petersburg...
Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue leaders need a financial lifeline
The Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue District needs a financial lifeline. The fire district operates three fire stations in Indian Rocks Beach, Indian Shores and Unincorporated Oakhurst.
fox13news.com
Bay Area developers, home owners plan to cash in on solar energy
TAMPA, Fla. - A lot more homes in the Bay Area could soon be tapping into solar thanks to incentives included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The new law offers huge incentives to homeowners and developers that add solar panels and storage batteries to homes and buildings. One Tampa developer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Work begins on long-discussed Palm Harbor Roundabout
Work is now underway on a new roundabout at a busy and crash-prone intersection at Alt 19 and Florida Avenue in Palm Harbor.
Citrus County Chronicle
Now that mall is closed, here's what happens next to the property
Spencer Bartram said he’s taking his time to put together a complete conceptual plan showing his plans for redeveloping the Crystal River Mall. But he told the Chronicle on Thursday he plans to build the same kind of retail-residential mix that has proven successful at his previous development at the Gulf View Square Mall in Pasco County.
Beach Beacon
Around Town: Clearwater news briefs
CLEARWATER —Epic Wings has opened a site in the Tri-City Plaza Shopping Center in Clearwater. The official grand opening will be Saturday, Aug. 20, 1-6 p.m. The Epic Wings menu includes fresh, never frozen traditional and boneless wings, tenderloin strips, homemade breadsticks, sauces & dips and their Epic Fries.
Portion of US-19 to close this weekend
A major road closure will impact drivers in Pinellas County over the weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Air curtain incinerator project goes up in smoke after neighborhood fought back
A proposed ACI project was withdrawn after people living in Lutz voiced their concerns Thursday, saying they’re not welcome in their neighborhood.
fox13news.com
‘It’s out of control’: More than 100 marched from the park to the polls to draw attention to raising rents
TAMPA, Fla. - Dozens of people took to the streets to sound the alarm over the housing crisis and call for changes. "It's out of control. You know, I've grown up here all my life and I've worked to bring affordable housing here. When you look downtown Tampa with Oncor or West River, but it's not enough," U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor said.
Bay News 9
Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay needs applicants for free home repairs
The nonprofit agency Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay (RTTB) has enough money to provide free repairs to 20 low-income homeowners with children in Hillsborough County before the program expires in October. What You Need To Know. The nonprofit agency Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay (RTTB) has enough money to provide free repairs...
Fight for shade heats up in Belleair Shore Beach umbrella ban court battle
Pinellas County fight over beach umbrellas continues in court.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Biker hit at dangerous south Tampa intersection
TAMPA, Fla. — There was another crash that left a bicyclist injured at an intersection in South Tampa known for being dangerous and deadly. In December, two teenagers were killed at this very location at Bay to Bay Boulevard and Lois Avenue. A car hit a bicyclist during the...
thegabber.com
Vintage Marché Opens in South St. Petersburg
Tampa Bay’s largest monthly vintage market is on the move. Vintage Marché will open their new location, at 2906 34th St. S. in St Pete (right next to the Aldi), in time for the September market, Sept. 2-4. In addition to being in a new location, Vintage Marche has new vendors and new vintage treasures for you to peruse.
iontb.com
Six week closure planned on Keene Road in Clearwater for railroad crossing replacement
Keene Road will be closed for approximately six weeks from Sunset Point Road to Drew Street in Clearwater. The project is scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. on September 9th and conclude by early October. CSX is replacing and repairing the railroad crossing on Keene Road. Through traffic will be...
Circle K cashier stole nearly $1K in lottery tickets, St. Pete police say
St. Petersburg police arrested a Largo man Friday who they said stole nearly $1,000 in lottery tickets while working at a Circle K.
thegabber.com
Real Estate Sales in Gulfport, Florida Aug. 12-18
Here’s what sold in Gulfport in Gulfport last week. This 1,738-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 2002, listed at $649,999 and sold for $620,000. 5930 Skimmer Point Blvd. S. (Pasadena Yacht & Country Club) This 3,118-square-foot home, built in 1994, has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It listed at...
Beach Beacon
Dunedin looks to develop long-term ‘road map’ of goals
DUNEDIN — City officials want to create a strategic plan to help them be proactive in laying the foundation of their government services rather just responding to what's happening. They are preparing to hire a consulting firm to help city officials develop the plan, which Assistant to the City...
tampabayisawesome.com
13300 Indian Rocks Road , #1602
Location, amenities, and privacy! This updated, well-maintained villa in Largo is a rare find that has it all. Located in the coveted Randolph Farms Condominium neighborhood, this pristine property is minutes from beautiful beaches, nature parks, dining, and shopping. This two bedroom, two bath, attached two-car garage unit features the following upgrades: 2021 HVAC & Smart Thermostat, 2020 Electrical Box and Commercial Breakers ready for electric car hookup, 2017 Main Bedroom and Bath remodel, 2017 Water Softener, 2016 Hurricane-Rated Garage Door, newly updated Courtyard with Custom Pavers, Granite Countertops and Hardwood Cabinets in the Kitchen, and Blown-in Attic Insulation to decrease the cost of your energy bills. Enjoy the view of the outdoors from your screened-in back porch or venture outdoors to experience all this waterfront community has to offer! The community features lush grass and mature trees along with a community dock with boat slips (1st come, 1st serve), fishing pier, water access to drop in your kayak, a waterfront clubhouse, fitness center, waterfront heated pool, brand new tennis and pickleball courts (currently being installed), and west-facing views of the Intracoastal and its gorgeous nightly sunsets. Your dream home awaits!
New owner of Bradenton car wash refuses to honor old gift certificates
Seventy-nine-year-old Sue Adams likes to keep her garage-kept car clean. For years, she was loyal customer of the Blue Dolphin Car Wash on Cortez Road in Bradenton.
Comments / 0