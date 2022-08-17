ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Bielema 1-on-1

By Bret Beherns
 3 days ago

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 128 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Illinois football coach Bret Bielema visits with Sports Director Bret Beherns for a 1-on-1 conversation in the WCIA 3 studios to chat about everything from expectations for the upcoming season to what Illini Nation should expect under new offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. On a lighter side, they also go through several rapid fire questions to have some fun, chatting about favorite vacation destinations, the top spot in BIelema’s newly constructed house and the origin of his Iowa Hawkeye tattoo.

Listen: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bret-bielema-1-on-1/id1495074631?i=1000576395890

Herald & Review

Illinois football finishes training camp with a mock game

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois had its final practice of fall camp Thursday, with a mock game Friday wrapping up three weeks of preparation ahead of the season. The Illini have already done some prep ahead of their game against Wyoming on Aug. 27, but there are still some position battles being worked out according to Bielema.
Taz Nicholson ready for ‘big opportunity’ with Illini

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — A spark plug on and off the field, Tahveon Nicholson holds up to his nickname. “I’m Taz, so I believe I’m out spoken,” the Illinois cornerback said. Nicholson is constantly bringing the energy to Illini practices and games, something that the sophomore defensive back has done since he was little. “I got […]
Maroons looking for a step forward in 2022

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — With one week until the start of the high school football season, Central is ready to take a step forward after a 2-7 season last year. Head coach Tim Turner will be looking for a higher offensive output over 2021, as they scored 58 points over the season. With another year in […]
Meet the Marching Illini’s new assistant director

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Illinois football is preparing to kick off their season next week, and so are some of their biggest supporters.  The 400-person Marching Illini is preparing their pregame show this week during preseason camp. They’re learning with the help of a new assistant director.  Dr. Hannah Rudy comes into the position from […]
Iroquois West riding momentum into new season

GILMAN (WCIA) — Friday will mark the start of the high school football season for most teams around Central Illinois, but some, like Iroquois West and Hoopeston Area, will get started Thursday night. It will be the first chance for the Raiders to get back on the field after breaking a 15 season playoff drought […]
Four captains named for Illinois football season 2022

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football has its four captains for the 2022 season. Receiver Isaiah Williams, offensive lineman Alex Palczewski, defensive back Sydney Brown and linebacker Tarique Barnes were picked by their teammates in a player vote to represent the Illini as team captains this season. Illinois kicks off the season next Saturday, Aug. 27 […]
Mayer comes to Illini with NBA Draft goals

HOOPESTON (WCIA) — After finishing up some school work at Baylor over the Summer, fifth-year senior Matthew Mayer has officially joined the Illinois basketball squad. He even spent some time Saturday at Brick and Ivy Sports in Hoopeston, endearing himself to the Illini faithful signing autographs. Mayer joins the team coming off a season with […]
St. Thomas More reloads after title

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — St. Thomas More volleyball is going to look a lot different in 2022. “We have a lot of moving pieces this season and it’s changed every single day,” junior setter Julia Johnson said. “We’re definitely a new team now,” senior libero Claire Kennedy said. “But same goals, same dynamic and overall same […]
‘The Law Firm’ holding court on the Illini defensive line

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — What started as just a side comment in a press conference last October from Illinois football coach Bret Bielema, has turned into so much more. “The law firm of Newton and Randolph, those guys, the way they played inside was just incredible,” Bielema said October 25, 2021, just two days after the […]
From the Farm: Remembering Harold Reetz

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Whether they know it or not, many central Illinois farm operators are using technology spurred by the genius of Dr. Harold Reetz, who passed away at his Monticello home on Monday. Tim Smith of CropSmith at Farmer City was a close friend. “Harold was a...
Illinois corn producers mark 50 years of growing and good stories

BLOOMINGTON — It turns out that Illinois corn growers are not only good at growing corn. They are good at telling the behind-the-scene stories about it. The Illinois Corn Growers Association, which has headquarters in Bloomington, celebrated its 50th birthday this month. Steve Wentworth, a corn producer from Macon...
UIPD preparing for returning students

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Students are beginning to fill their college campuses, and officials want them to be aware of their surroundings.  In the last few days, thousands have returned to the Champaign area to start their school years at U of I. The University of Illinois Police Department said tools and outreach programs are […]
In Bloom takes CI Stage

In Bloom is a laid back acoustic trio that plays music from Classic rock, Alternative, Country, Blues, and more! Bonnie (lead vocals) and Lucas (Guitar) come from various music backgrounds and once they added Michael (Percussion) it was magic!
Dark history and horror descend upon Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Dark History and Horror Convention, along with the 2022 Screaming Mad Film Festival, was held at the iHotel on Friday. The convention, which is for fans of all things horror from fantasy to true crime, has been growing since it began seven years ago.
‘This is unique’: Downtown Champaign buildings to be revitalized

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Many towns across the state of Illinois will start to see changes to their downtown areas, including Champaign.  It’s part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. On Monday, Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced a $106 million grant that will help revitalize 50 different […]
