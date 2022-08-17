Read full article on original website
Related
KIMT
Students get ready for school with Back to School Block Party
ROCHESTER, Minn.- It's hard to believe in just a few weeks RPS students will be back in the classroom again. To get them ready for the school year, a party was held on Saturday in Reverend Martin Luther King Jr Park. Families stopped by the park to enjoy one of...
KIMT
University of Minnesota Rochester honored for 'equity and inclusion'
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Rochester (UMR) has received an award for equity and inclusion. The recognition from Colleges of Distinction, which describes itself as an advocate for schools that excel in the areas of engagement, teaching, community, and outcomes, is for UMR’s “concerted effort to promote fair treatment and access at all levels, with resources and programming that grant extra support to underrepresented communities.”
medcitybeat.com
Rochester nonprofit to build fully-accessible indoor park
A Rochester nonprofit serving people with disabilities throughout southeast Minnesota is close to breaking ground on the region’s first fully-accessible indoor recreation center. Southeastern Minnesota Center For Independent Living, Inc. plans to build a nearly 40,000-square-foot indoor park just west of West Circle Drive, at the intersection of Badger...
KIMT
Nora Springs pet groomer is August's Entrepreneur of the Month
MASON CITY, Iowa – Amanda Slinger of Ruff Cuts Pet Grooming in Nora Springs has been named the August 2022 Entrepreneur of the Month. The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and North Iowa Area Small Business Development Center are honoring Slinger, who opened her full-service grooming business in 2018 after working for several years as a funeral director, and then at MercyOne North Iowa.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KIMT
Rochester Civic Theatre Company asking for more city funding in 2023
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Civic Theatre Company is asking the City of Rochester to allocate more funding for its operations in 2023. The Rochester Civic Theatre's Managing Director Misha Johnson said the city decreased its funding in the past couple of years due to the theatre's expenses, which were cut down after the theatre joined the Mayo Civic Center in a one roof agreement.
KIMT
UMR prepares to head back to school
ROCHESTER, Minn. - In just a couple weeks, the University of Minnesota Rochester will be heading back to campus for the start of its fall semester - which will look a little bit different than it has the past couple of years due to COVID-19. Faculty and staff have been looking forward to the students return all summer.
KIMT
Olmsted County donating $90,000 to Channel One Regional Food Bank
ROCHESTER, Minn.- Being able to afford food is a common concern these days for many area residents. Now Olmsted County is increasing funding to a Rochester food bank to help ease worries about food insecurity. The county is giving $90,000 to Chanel One. The main goal is making sure the...
KIMT
Ribbon cutting held to celebrate new Longfellow Elementary School
Rochester, Minn. - A ribbon cutting ceremony celebrated a new elementary school as it welcomes students and staff in Rochester. Teachers and students at Longfellow Elementary School, alongside Mayor Kim Norton and local politicians, gathered to celebrate the new facility on Thursday. The construction costed $33 million and Superintendent Kent...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIMT
Two law enforcement agencies raise money for Special Olympics
ROCHESTER, Minn. Rochester Police Department and Olmsted County Sheriff's Office spent Friday morning raising money for Special Olympics in a unique way. Both agencies joined together for the "Cop on a Rooftop" fundraiser. The money raised while they spent time camped out at a local Dunkin' goes to help make sure Special Olympics athletes are able to participate in sports throughout southeastern Minnesota. Both agencies have been holding the fundraiser for five years.
KIMT
Biosciences Facility to Open Next Week
U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar visited Southeast Minnesota today. Stopping in Austin to tour the new facility for "Nu-Tek" Biosciences.
KIMT
'Urgent and immediate' need for blood at Mayo Clinic
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center is putting out another “urgent and immediate” call for O- blood donations. The Center says “Every 2 seconds in the U.S. someone needs blood, locally every 10 minutes someone needs blood. That is why our need for blood is constant and because O- is the universal blood type it is in high demand.”
Lawsuit Over Partially Built SW Rochester Luxury Home Dismissed
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A push by Rochester Township to force the demolition of an unfinished multi-million-dollar home has been dropped for the time being. The Rochester Township Board recently voted to dismiss the legal action against the owners of the property at 2630 Wild Rose Lane Southwest. Township Clerk/Treasurer Randy Staver says the resolution approved by the board indicates the lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice, which means it could be reinstated in the future.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KIMT
Suspect is in custody: shelter in place issued for SE Pine Island residents
UPDATE: The Goodhue County Sheriff's office has confirmed the suspect is in custody and there is no further concern for the community's public safety. According to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office Facebook:. "Following several hours of negotiations between law enforcement and the individual, law enforcement determined it appropriate to take...
KIMT
North Iowa Home and Landscaping Show gets new owner
MASON CITY, Iowa – The North Iowa Home and Landscaping Show in Mason City has a new owner. Events Inc., a newly formed event promotional company has purchased the North Iowa Home Show, along with the Eastern Iowa Home and Landscaping Show in Waterloo, the Cedar Rapids Sportshow, the Eastern Iowa Sportshow in Cedar Fall, and the Iowa Boat, RV and Vacation Show in Cedar Falls.
KIMT
Olmsted County's 'Gold Rush' in full swing, after limits due to COVID restrictions in recent years
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The semi-annual event that draws tens of thousands of visitors, Olmsted County’s ‘Gold Rush’ kicked off Friday. It's going on all weekend at Graham Park in Rochester. Dealers are selling everything from furniture - to toys - coins - and baseball cards. This is...
New Prague Times
Local pastor, father of six faces devastating diagnosis A benefit for the Loeslie family will be held in Morristown Sept. 24
Members of the community are rallying around a local pastor and his family after he received a devastating diagnosis, which required him to step down from his pastoral work. Pastor Travis Loeslie has served Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Morristown for almost five years, having been installed as pastor of the local congregation in October of 2017. He and his wife, Stephanie, have six children (Benjamin, 13, Marta, 11, Miriam, 9, Samuel, 6, Elijah, 3, and Ingrid, 2) and reside in the parish’s parsonage.
Shelter-in-place alert issued for Pine Island
PINE ISLAND, Minn. -- Authorities have issued an alert asking those near Pine Island to shelter in place.It is due to a "police event" in the southeastern Pine Island area.Pine Island is roughly 20 miles north of Rochester.This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com for more.
KIMT
Woman charged with stealing more than $200K from Albert Lea housing authority
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A woman is charged with embezzling from the Albert Lea Housing & Redevelopment Authority. Marcie Marie Thumann is facing one count of theft from a program receiving federal funds. The charge was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the State of Minnesota. Federal prosecutors say Thumann was an agent of the Authority between January 2018 and July 2018 and stole $213,217 for her own use.
Man in Pine Island Stand-Off Fired at Officers Before Surrender
Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - A lengthy standoff in Pine Island ended this evening with gunfire. A news release issued by the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office indicates the standoff at a residence in southeast Pine Island ended after hours of negotiations when law enforcement determined it was "appropriate to take the individual into custody despite clear surrender terms." After obtaining a warrant from an Olmsted County Judge, law enforcement tactical teams "deployed less lethal rounds" against a man who had been holed up inside a home since Goodhue County deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute late Saturday morning.
KIMT
Howard Co. business damaged due to fire
CRESCO, Iowa - A Howard County restaurant was damaged during a fire. The Good Time Grill in Cresco posted on social media that nobody was hurt during the fire and the opening of the restaurant will be delayed. We are working to gather more information regarding the fire.
Comments / 0