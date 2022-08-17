JACKSON, Wyo. — Jackson Hole Public Art has been busy this week, with stunning life-size art installations from the Snake River to the Center for the Arts. The “River Spiral: was created by stone mason Thea Alvin on Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 8 and 9 with a few helping hands and it will remain in place until the river decides. Thea Alvin originally came to Jackson Hole for the week, to repair her much loved installation titled “Flow” in the Jackson Hole Land Trust’s Rendezvous Park. “Flow” was built by Alvin in 2018 and it was in need of restoration to bring it back to more original (and secure) status.”

