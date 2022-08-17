Read full article on original website
Related
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: JH Public Art around the valley
JACKSON, Wyo. — Jackson Hole Public Art has been busy this week, with stunning life-size art installations from the Snake River to the Center for the Arts. The “River Spiral: was created by stone mason Thea Alvin on Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 8 and 9 with a few helping hands and it will remain in place until the river decides. Thea Alvin originally came to Jackson Hole for the week, to repair her much loved installation titled “Flow” in the Jackson Hole Land Trust’s Rendezvous Park. “Flow” was built by Alvin in 2018 and it was in need of restoration to bring it back to more original (and secure) status.”
buckrail.com
WRAPPED: A week in Jackson Hole Aug. 14- 20
JACKSON, Wyo. — And just like that, another week has wrapped in the valley. From Election Day to public art displays, here’s your rewind for the week of Aug. 14-20.
eastidahonews.com
Around 3,000 customers without power in eastern Idaho
REXBURG — Around 3,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers are in the dark Friday night and may be for some time. Power outages were first reported around 7 p.m. The majority of those without electricity are in Rexburg but about 200 customers in the Firth area are also affected. Rocky...
Teton River Temple: Rexburg area react to new LDS temple's name
The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the name for the new Rexburg Temple. “The temple that will be built in the area north of Rexburg, Idaho, will be known as the Teton River Idaho Temple,” said the First Presidency in a press release. The temple was announced last year by Church President Russell M. Nelson during the faith's October 2021 General Conference....
IN THIS ARTICLE
buckrail.com
A reminder for cyclists: Rules of the road
JACKSON, Wyo. — Stop in the name of the sign!. With summer winding down and the school year about to kick off, it’s time for a quick refresher on the rules of the road. Cyclists in Jackson are asked to follow laws to ensure the safety of others while getting around town. But, cycling laws in town aren’t always clear to riders. Therefore, the Jackson Police Department put it simply by citing Wyoming State Statute 31-5-702, “if you can’t do it in a car, you can’t do it on a bicycle.”
iqstock.news
Jackson, Wyoming Estate Bordering the National Elk Refuge to Auction with No Reserve via Sothebys Concierge Auctions
In cooperation with Jake Kilgrow of Jackson Hole Sothebys International Realty, 2205 North Nowlin Trail will auction with no reserve in September. NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bordering the National Elk Refuge just fifteen minutes from downtown Jackson, 2205 North Nowlin Trail will auction next month via Sothebys Concierge Auctions in cooperation with listing agent Jake Kilgrow of Jackson Hole Sothebys International Realty. Listed for $8.5 million, the property will sell with no reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on 9-15 September via the firms digital marketplace, CaSothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can […] The post Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Gets First Airstream Franchise; Grand Opening On August 27
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Cruising down the American highway with the sun glinting off its aluminum carapace, the Airstream trailer has permanently parked itself in the annals of popular culture. Now there are airstreams parked in Wyoming and they are for sale. It’s a little...
buckrail.com
Don’t miss New West’s National Knife Day Sale
JACKSON, Wyo. — For locals who don’t have a New West Knife in their kitchen or hunting kit just yet, the National Knife Day Sale going on through Aug. 31 is the perfect time to take the plunge. The sale includes 20% discounts on chef knives, hunting knives, custom Damascus and pocket knives at their shop on Town Square and at the factory on Lupine Lane in Victor.
frommers.com
Huge Collection of Military Vehicles Now on Display Near Yellowstone
Travelers in northwest Wyoming can now tour a collection of 500 military vehicles, artillery pieces, naval vessels, and aircraft at the new National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois, located east of Jackson, the gateway to Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks. The $100 million, 140,000-square-foot museum, which had its...
buckrail.com
Grand Teton Music Festival: Aug. 19 & 20
JACKSON, Wyo. — This Friday and Saturday at Walk Festival Hall, Grand Teton Music Festival (GTMF) presents works by Detlev Glanert, Robert Schumann and Johannes Brahms featuring the Festival Orchestra conducted by Sir Donald Runnicles. Pianist Ingrid Fliter is the guest artist. The names Brahms and Schumann are forever...
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: Man’s custom holsters a huge draw for gun owners
SUGAR CITY – For Bryce Johnson, gun ownership is not just a right — it’s a lifestyle. The 30-year-old Sugar City man is an avid hunter and concealed carry permit holder, and he’s spent years working to make the concealed carry process more comfortable for gun owners.
Police seek public’s help locating wanted man
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 28-year-old Justin Wayne Gould. The post Police seek public’s help locating wanted man appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
GALLERY: Photos from Lori Vallow Daybell hearing
ST. ANTHONY — Lori Vallow Daybell appeared in a Fremont County court hearing Tuesday morning where her defense team asked Judge Steven Boyce to reconvene a grand jury so language in the criminal indictment can be clarified. Prosecutors objected to the motion and Boyce has not yet ruled on the issue.
Comments / 0