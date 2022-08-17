Read full article on original website
Shiba Inu [SHIB] holders’ fortune prediction for next week
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. As anticipated in the previous article, Shiba Inu [SHIB] snapped the $0.01217-mark after forming a bullish rectangle bottom setup. (For brevity, SHIB prices are multiplied by 1,000 from here on).
Should Ripple [XRP] be left to rot- Well, Vitalik Buterin thinks…
The Ripple-SEC long-standing battle may have neared no end but its effect on its native cryptocurrency may now be worse. After the last ruling where it seemed like the payment processing company was progressing, Ripple [XRP] became the victim of an assault. Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin led the attack on...
Ethereum: Reasons why ETH’s drop below $1,600 could be crucial for traders
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Over the past month, Ethereum [ETH] grew to set foot in the apex region of its long-term rising wedge on the daily chart. Post reversing from the upper band of the Bollinger Bands (BB), the king alt dipped below its 20 EMA (red) and 50 EMA (cyan).
Ethereum Classic [ETC]: When the next market phase rolls around, ETC will be…
Imagine if one could measure a cryptocurrency’s demand level by the strength of its bounceback. Ethereum Classic would have been worth looking at then, especially after its 260% rally from its 2022 lows. the question, however, is – Can it carry the same momentum in its next recovery phase?
Will history repeat itself for Shiba Inu [SHIB] long-term holders
Shiba Inu [SHIB] fell to number thirteen in market value according to CoinMarketCap as the meme coin price plunged. The altcoin, which has recently enjoyed moments of sustained rallies, was trading at $0.0000128 at press time. This price represented a 12.91% decrease from its 24-hour status. Before the capitulation, SHIB...
LINK, SOL, DOGE Price Analysis: 18 August
With Bitcoin trading at $23,457.10 at press time, well away from the $25K range, other altcoins shared its momentum. Dogecoin, however, has seen surprising growth of over 13.29% over the past week, giving some hope to traders. On the contrary, Solana and Chainlink continued to reflect a downward trend in...
Believing Ethereum Merge-related rumors? Read this for clarity
The Ethereum [ETH] community’s excitement is increasing as the much-talked-about Merge is closer. Scheduled to happen in mid-September 2022, there seem to be many misconceptions and misinformation around the same. The Ethereum Foundation thus, recently published a blog pointing out several misconceptions and providing clarity on the same. Reality...
Review of Litecoin’s price show you wouldn’t want to miss
Litecoin’s price has been on a bullish run since the past month, with the coin seeing a 25.18% growth in its price action. Following the broader market cues, the growth of the coin has been consistent over the past month. One of the reasons for Litecoin’s substantial growth could...
Safemoon (SFM) Price Prediction 2025-2030: This is how high SFM will go by 2030
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Only introduced to the market in the spring of 2021, the cryptocurrency SafeMoon has moved quickly to draw investors. A new participant has entered the DeFi market to upend the decentralized industry, which is already renowned for its unpredictability. SAFEMOON is touted to be a brand-new progressive altcoin and is comparable to DOGE.
Stellar (XLM) Price Prediction 2025-30: Will the alt go as high as $200 by 2030?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Introduced in 2014, Stellar facilitates cross-border transfer of money through its decentralized blockchain solutions, with its native crypto XLM acting as the building block for its financial infrastructure. Targeted more towards individuals rather than institutions, the application facilitates the transfer of small amounts.
Will Bitcoin whales be of service in the quest to reclaim $25K
Bitcoin [BTC] led the way as almost all of the top fifty cryptocurrencies prices plunged to reds. After maintaining its price above $23,000 from 18 August, BTC fell below $22,000. At press time, the coin was 7.30% down from the last 24 hours and trading at $21,750.63. As this event...
Solana looks bullish at the moment but is it right time to go long
Solana [SOL] kicked off this week in a bearish tone after peaking at $48.38 on 13 August. Fast forward to the present and it is about to fall below $40 if the bears continue their assault. However, the altcoin just retested a short-term resistance line, which might yield some upside.
Dogecoin traders can leverage this support level to remain profitable
In its previous bull run, Dogecoin’s [DOGE] breakout paved a path above its nine-month trendline support (white, dashed). This revival aided the meme-coin in accelerating growth above its 20/50/200 EMA on the daily chart. The volatile break from the ascending triangle structure saw a stiff hurdle in the $0.087...
SOL investors can look out for these support levels to avoid losses
Solana’s native cryptocurrency SOL is among the top coins by market cap that has delivered heavy losses this week. The bearish conditions were strong enough to push it out of the same range in which it traded for almost 10 weeks. The token has been on a continuous downtrend...
Ethereum: Assessing reasons behind decline in daily revenue on network
Fees paid to process transactions on the Ethereum [ETH] network are at a one-year low, data from IntoTheBlock revealed. This can be primarily attributed to the movement of transactions. These were previously executed on mainnet Ethereum to Layer 2 scaling solutions (L2s). At the time of writing, the total fees...
Bitcoin [BTC] traders must sit tight without expecting short-term gains because…
The price movement of Bitcoin [BTC] has not been to the delight of its investors lately. Since a $25,000 hit on 15 August that sent investors into jubilation, BTC has now only yielded to the reds. While it consolidated around $24,000 up until 17 August, the last two days have...
Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025-30: Can ‘underrated’ SOL hit $1200 in 2030?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Introduced over 2 years ago in 2020, Solana has emerged as a leading cryptocurrency that uses the “proof of stake” mechanism. This, besides being one of the first to use the innovative “proof of history” mechanism. In recent years, it is giving a tough run to Ethereum in the global cryptocurrency market.
Solana: Assessing the odds of SOL surviving the latest crypto bloodbath
Solana [SOL] has emerged as one of the biggest losers from the 19 August bloodbath in the crypto market. The famed Ethereum [ETH] killer has now lost the highest value among top 10 cryptocurrencies per Coin Market Cap. The SOL token is currently down 21.6% over the past week as the market showed a sharp reverse. However, Solana is beginning to see a mild recovery as the token price rushed to a near 1.75% price hike on the daily chart. Will this be crucial as Solana attempts to climb on the crypto market capitalization charts?
Ethereum’s Merge: How serious is the threat of ‘regulatory capture’
Security, scalability and decentralization. These are the core pillars that blockchain networks aim to build on and approve. However, striking the right balance is quite difficult, as most of the top networks, including Ethereum, has discovered. Ethereum has struggled to uphold decentralization ever since the network rollback that undid the...
ENS registration hits double figures but here’s something to consider
Since the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) launched, it did not reach one million users until five years later. But if you had told the administrators that ENS registrations would take less than four months to hit double of that number, they probably would have taken it as a joke. Interestingly,...
