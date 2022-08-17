ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in Pacoima Shooting, Shooter Still At Large

Authorities continued their search Saturday for the person who fatally shot a 19-uear-old man and critically wounded a woman in a Pacoima-area shooting. The attack took place about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday as the pair were riding in a northbound Honda Civic in the 10800 block of Sutter Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Traffic Stop Ends in Gunfire with Officer Wounding Suspect in San Pedro

An investigative stop of a car carrying four people ultimately led to a shooting by an officer that left one man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in San Pedro, authorities said Saturday. The stop took place around midnight at the intersection of Pacific Avenue and 18th Street, according to Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA homeowner kills man attempting to stab him

LOS ANGELES – A homeowner shot and killed a man who lunged at him with a knife while he was in the front yard of his Lincoln Heights home, police said Saturday. The suspect, a man approximately 30 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in Palmdale

Authorities Friday identified a man who was killed in a shooting in Palmdale. The shooting was reported about 12:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East Avenue R, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. Bryan Olmedo, 22, of Lancaster, died at the scene, according to the Los...
PALMDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Killed by Pickup Truck in Moreno Valley

A man was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Moreno Valley, sheriff’s officials said Saturday. The crash occurred at 8:34 p.m. Friday on Alessandro Boulevard near Elsworth Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. A pedestrian was pushing a shopping cart southbound across the street...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally shot in Torrance area

TORRANCE, Calif – Authorities Friday identified a man who was shot to death near the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles. Deputies sent to the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard about 6:15 p.m. Thursday found the mortally wounded man in a vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
TORRANCE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed, Woman Injured in San Clemente Rollover Crash

A 63-year-old motorist died Saturday and a passenger in her 20s was injured in a rollover crash that resulted in the vehicle hitting a tree in San Clemente. The crash occurred just after 9:30 a.m. on Camino De Los Mares just north of the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Hylton.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in Shooting Near Harbor Gateway Area

Authorities Friday identified a man who was shot to death near the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles. Deputies sent to the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard about 6:15 p.m. Thursday found the mortally wounded man in a vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Kevin Prado,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspect in Brazen Daytime Robbery at Beverly Grove Home Charged

A man accused of breaking into a Beverly Grove home, pistol-whipping a 71-year-old woman inside and making off with a cache of high-end jewelry was charged Friday with felony counts of residential robbery and residential burglary with a person present. The charges against Dillon Klincke, 31, include allegations of inflicting...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Elderly Driver Plows SUV Into Huntington Beach Home

A motorist described as elderly by police escaped with minor injuries after plowing an SUV into a two-story Huntington Beach home, authorities said Saturday. No one was inside the home at the time of the crash. Paramedics rushed the driver to a hospital with minor injuries, according to a Huntington Beach Police Department watch commander.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Police Seek Two Suspects Who Shot, Critically Wounded Man in Gramercy Park

Police Thursday were seeking two suspects who shot and critically wounded a man in the Gramercy Park area of South Los Angeles. Details leading up to the shooting were unclear, but Los Angeles Police Department Officer Jeff Lee said the two suspects approached the victim — identified only as a man in his 20s — about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday in the area of South Manhattan Place and West 91st Street, where one of the suspects shot the man before both fled the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA

