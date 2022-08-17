Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pasadena's South Arroyo NeighborhoodDavid ClarkPasadena, CA
L.A ‘Eastside Playboys’ street gang members hit with federal RICO chargesLashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
A Paw-some Spot For a Lazy Brunch In Long Beach That is Dog FriendlyLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
Unique Restaurant Chains in Greater Los Angeles That You Can Not Find Elsewhere in the CountryLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Man Faces Backlash After Going to McDonald's While Infected with MonkeypoxBriana BelcherLos Angeles, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Pacoima Shooting, Shooter Still At Large
Authorities continued their search Saturday for the person who fatally shot a 19-uear-old man and critically wounded a woman in a Pacoima-area shooting. The attack took place about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday as the pair were riding in a northbound Honda Civic in the 10800 block of Sutter Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Traffic Stop Ends in Gunfire with Officer Wounding Suspect in San Pedro
An investigative stop of a car carrying four people ultimately led to a shooting by an officer that left one man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in San Pedro, authorities said Saturday. The stop took place around midnight at the intersection of Pacific Avenue and 18th Street, according to Los...
mynewsla.com
Police: Homeowner Kills Knife-Wielding Suspect in Lincoln Heights
The coroner’s office Saturday released the name of a man who was shot to death by a homeowner he lunged at with a knife in the front yard of that man’s Lincoln Heights house. Jonathan Hue, 27, was a West Covina resident. He was pronounced dead at the...
LAPD shoots man armed with gun during traffic stop in San Pedro, authorities say
An investigative stop of a car carrying four people ultimately led to a shooting by an officer that left one man with a non-life- threatening gunshot wound in San Pedro.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2urbangirls.com
LA homeowner kills man attempting to stab him
LOS ANGELES – A homeowner shot and killed a man who lunged at him with a knife while he was in the front yard of his Lincoln Heights home, police said Saturday. The suspect, a man approximately 30 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
2 killed in 4-car crash as suspects allegedly fled police in Playa del Rey
Two people died in a crash Friday morning as police said a pair of suspects attempted to escape officers in the Playa del Rey neighborhood. Authorities said the crash happened just after 4 a.m. on W Manchester Ave.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in Palmdale
Authorities Friday identified a man who was killed in a shooting in Palmdale. The shooting was reported about 12:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East Avenue R, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. Bryan Olmedo, 22, of Lancaster, died at the scene, according to the Los...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed by Pickup Truck in Moreno Valley
A man was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Moreno Valley, sheriff’s officials said Saturday. The crash occurred at 8:34 p.m. Friday on Alessandro Boulevard near Elsworth Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. A pedestrian was pushing a shopping cart southbound across the street...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally shot in Torrance area
TORRANCE, Calif – Authorities Friday identified a man who was shot to death near the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles. Deputies sent to the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard about 6:15 p.m. Thursday found the mortally wounded man in a vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Man charged with pistol-whipping, robbing 71-year-old woman in Beverly Grove
The Los Angeles County District Attorney has filed formal charges against a man accused of breaking into a home in Beverly Grove and pistol whipping a 71-year-old woman earlier this week. Dillon Klincke, 31, face one felony count each of first-degree residential robbery and residential burglary, the D.A.’s office announced Friday. He faces the special […]
mynewsla.com
Man Killed, Woman Injured in San Clemente Rollover Crash
A 63-year-old motorist died Saturday and a passenger in her 20s was injured in a rollover crash that resulted in the vehicle hitting a tree in San Clemente. The crash occurred just after 9:30 a.m. on Camino De Los Mares just north of the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Hylton.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Shooting Near Harbor Gateway Area
Authorities Friday identified a man who was shot to death near the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles. Deputies sent to the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard about 6:15 p.m. Thursday found the mortally wounded man in a vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Kevin Prado,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Suspect in Brazen Daytime Robbery at Beverly Grove Home Charged
A man accused of breaking into a Beverly Grove home, pistol-whipping a 71-year-old woman inside and making off with a cache of high-end jewelry was charged Friday with felony counts of residential robbery and residential burglary with a person present. The charges against Dillon Klincke, 31, include allegations of inflicting...
mynewsla.com
Elderly Driver Plows SUV Into Huntington Beach Home
A motorist described as elderly by police escaped with minor injuries after plowing an SUV into a two-story Huntington Beach home, authorities said Saturday. No one was inside the home at the time of the crash. Paramedics rushed the driver to a hospital with minor injuries, according to a Huntington Beach Police Department watch commander.
Man wounded in overnight shooting refuses to cooperate with officers, LBPD say
The shooting occurred sometime around 12:40 a.m. in the 1200 block of Pacific Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department. The post Man wounded in overnight shooting refuses to cooperate with officers, LBPD say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Man Found Fatally Shot in West Hollywood Near LASD Station
Sheriff's detectives working with Los Angeles police continued their search Saturday for three suspects involved in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man near Beverly Center in West Hollywood.
mynewsla.com
Police Seek Two Suspects Who Shot, Critically Wounded Man in Gramercy Park
Police Thursday were seeking two suspects who shot and critically wounded a man in the Gramercy Park area of South Los Angeles. Details leading up to the shooting were unclear, but Los Angeles Police Department Officer Jeff Lee said the two suspects approached the victim — identified only as a man in his 20s — about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday in the area of South Manhattan Place and West 91st Street, where one of the suspects shot the man before both fled the scene.
mynewsla.com
Two People Arrested After High Speed Pursuit Through South LA and Carson Area
A female driver and her male passenger were taken into custody Saturday evening after a high speed pursuit through South Los Angeles and the Carson area in a suspected stolen car. Reports of the Los Angeles Police Department chase came in around 8:30 p.m. beginning on the southbound Harbor (110)...
mynewsla.com
Police Vow Street Takeover Crackdown Following 7-Eleven Flash Mob Robbery
Efforts were continuing Friday to track down participants in a “flash mob” of looters who swarmed a 7-Eleven store in the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles as part of a street takeover, while Los Angeles police vow to crack down on anyone participating in such a takeover.
Car explodes in flames killing driver after slamming into wall on 101 Freeway
A car slammed into a wall on the side of the 101 Freeway in Westlake early Friday, killing one person, state authorities said. First responders pulled a person’s body from the vehicle moments before the fire started, officials said.
Comments / 1