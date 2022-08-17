ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WSET

VIDEO: Crews implode Shuttered Baltimore power plant

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A shuttered power station in Baltimore was set for implosion Friday morning, police said. Police told WBFF the C.P. Crane Power Station in Bowleys Quarters would be imploded at 8 a.m. Friday weather permitting. Officers began securing the site starting at 6:30 a.m. The coal plant...
BALTIMORE, MD

