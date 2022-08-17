ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, IN

WTHR

Stolen truck out of Plymouth found in Indianapolis, child arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — Flock Safety license plate reading cameras helped IMPD locate a stolen vehicle from a Plymouth office. On Aug. 9, Plymouth police said a suspect went through a window at an office in the 1600 block of North Michigan Street, near Baker Street, and stole a city-owned truck parked in the garage. Later that evening, police said the stolen truck was seen in Indianapolis on a Flock Safety camera.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Woman shot, killed at Castleton motel

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a woman was shot and killed Friday morning at the Red Roof Inn in Castleton. Police responded to a report of a person shot at 8110 Shadeland Ave., near East 82nd Street and Interstate 69, shortly after 10 a.m. Police arrived and found...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

2 homes shot up in less than 3 weeks in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. — For the second time this month, a home in Fishers was riddled with bullets after an overnight shooting. Around 12:30 Friday morning, Fishers police were called to a home in the 10800 block of Roundtree Road in the Sumerlin Trails subdivision after receiving “multiple” 911 calls about shots fired.
FISHERS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Fishers police investigate shots fired at home overnight

FISHERS, Ind. — Police in Fishers are investigating after a vacant home was struck by bullets overnight. According to police, they got multiple 911 calls of shots fired into a house in the 10800 block of Roundtree Road around 12:30 a.m. A search was done of the home and...
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

Arrest made in fatal shooting of Marion teen near Ball State campus

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie Police reported an overnight shooting near the Ball State campus that killed a 19-year-old Marion man. On Sunday, the 21-year-old accused of killing him was arrested. Police arrested Malek Williams, 21, on a preliminary charge of murder for the fatal shooting Que' Aundre Johnson near...
MUNCIE, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Officers investigate deadly northwest side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A death investigation is underway after a fatal shooting on Indianapolis' northwest side early Saturday. Indianapolis Metro Police officers got a call reporting a person shot at 12:54 a.m. in the 4400 block of Fullwood Court, which is just south of 46th Street and Moller Road. They discovered a man with an apparent gunshot wound inside the residence.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

19-year-old man shot and killed in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A man has been shot and killed Saturday morning, according to the Muncie Police Department. At 12:40 a.m. the Delaware County 911 Communications Center received a report of a shooting in the area of West University Avenue and North Dill Street, police say. According to...
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

Investigators unable to determine cause of massive fire at Bargersville home

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. – Investigators were unable to determine the cause of a large fire in Bargersville Thursday. The investigative team included an arson K-9 from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, according to Mike Pruitt with the Bargersville Fire Department. While they completed the work Thursday. The department said they were unable to determine the cause […]
BARGERSVILLE, IN
WTHR

Police trying to identify man in Kokomo business burglary case

KOKOMO, Ind. — Indiana State Police is asking for help identifying a man seen on surveillance video near a Kokomo business burglary. Investigators said a burglar stole power and plumbing tools from Quality Plumbing and Heating in Kokomo on Aug. 11. The person police are trying to identify was...
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

Third person charged in connection with Muncie triple slaying

MUNCIE, Ind. — A New Albany woman has been charged in connection with a July murder case. The Delaware County Prosecutor’s office said Alexandra Reagan faces charges of assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice in connection with the death of Kyler Ryan Musick. According to court documents,...
MUNCIE, IN
