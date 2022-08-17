Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
Man found dead in Indianapolis home after shooting
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 4400 block of Fullwood Court around 1 a.m. Saturday and found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.
Woman arrested after pursuit, standoff on I-65 in Indianapolis
SWAT teams responded to the standoff after troopers say the driver refused to exit the vehicle. The interstate was closed for about two hours.
Stolen truck out of Plymouth found in Indianapolis, child arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — Flock Safety license plate reading cameras helped IMPD locate a stolen vehicle from a Plymouth office. On Aug. 9, Plymouth police said a suspect went through a window at an office in the 1600 block of North Michigan Street, near Baker Street, and stole a city-owned truck parked in the garage. Later that evening, police said the stolen truck was seen in Indianapolis on a Flock Safety camera.
Woman shot, killed at Castleton motel
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a woman was shot and killed Friday morning at the Red Roof Inn in Castleton. Police responded to a report of a person shot at 8110 Shadeland Ave., near East 82nd Street and Interstate 69, shortly after 10 a.m. Police arrived and found...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTHR
IMPD homicide detectives called to multiple deadly shootings Sunday morning
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives were investigating multiple deadly shootings Sunday morning - one at a downtown gas station and another at a far east side apartment complex. 922 North Delaware triple shooting. Shortly after 12:15 a.m., IMPD officers were called to the BP gas station at the corner...
WTHR
PHOTOS: Camby church, mobile grocery store vandalized
Gale and Lydia Watson just opened the Neighborhood Bible Church on Camby Road in January. Now they're trying to figure out how to move forward after vandals damaged their church and mobile grocery bus.
'Picking up the pieces' | Camby church, mobile grocery store vandalized
INDIANAPOLIS — A church in Camby, Indiana, is cleaning up with the hopes of holding service there Sunday morning. The pastor received a phone call that their church and mobile grocery store had been vandalized. "She said, 'Hey, I'm sorry to tell you, but all the windows in the...
Anderson mom, 18-day-old baby found safe
Anderson Police say a 17-year-old girl and her infant son are missing. They were last seen Friday, August 19 at 3 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 59
2 homes shot up in less than 3 weeks in Fishers
FISHERS, Ind. — For the second time this month, a home in Fishers was riddled with bullets after an overnight shooting. Around 12:30 Friday morning, Fishers police were called to a home in the 10800 block of Roundtree Road in the Sumerlin Trails subdivision after receiving “multiple” 911 calls about shots fired.
cbs4indy.com
Fishers police investigate shots fired at home overnight
FISHERS, Ind. — Police in Fishers are investigating after a vacant home was struck by bullets overnight. According to police, they got multiple 911 calls of shots fired into a house in the 10800 block of Roundtree Road around 12:30 a.m. A search was done of the home and...
WTHR
Arrest made in fatal shooting of Marion teen near Ball State campus
MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie Police reported an overnight shooting near the Ball State campus that killed a 19-year-old Marion man. On Sunday, the 21-year-old accused of killing him was arrested. Police arrested Malek Williams, 21, on a preliminary charge of murder for the fatal shooting Que' Aundre Johnson near...
IMPD: Officers investigate deadly northwest side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A death investigation is underway after a fatal shooting on Indianapolis' northwest side early Saturday. Indianapolis Metro Police officers got a call reporting a person shot at 12:54 a.m. in the 4400 block of Fullwood Court, which is just south of 46th Street and Moller Road. They discovered a man with an apparent gunshot wound inside the residence.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
19-year-old man shot and killed in Muncie
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A man has been shot and killed Saturday morning, according to the Muncie Police Department. At 12:40 a.m. the Delaware County 911 Communications Center received a report of a shooting in the area of West University Avenue and North Dill Street, police say. According to...
Investigators unable to determine cause of massive fire at Bargersville home
BARGERSVILLE, Ind. – Investigators were unable to determine the cause of a large fire in Bargersville Thursday. The investigative team included an arson K-9 from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, according to Mike Pruitt with the Bargersville Fire Department. While they completed the work Thursday. The department said they were unable to determine the cause […]
Man kicked out of Indiana State Fair for having rifle parts in backpack
INDIANAPOLIS — State police have confirmed that a man shown in a viral TikTok at the Indiana State Fair did have rifle parts in a backpack. A video posted to TikTok that has gained many views on social media this week shows police talking with a man and going through a backpack. Indiana State Police […]
Police trying to identify man in Kokomo business burglary case
KOKOMO, Ind. — Indiana State Police is asking for help identifying a man seen on surveillance video near a Kokomo business burglary. Investigators said a burglar stole power and plumbing tools from Quality Plumbing and Heating in Kokomo on Aug. 11. The person police are trying to identify was...
Multi-generational home to be built in Indy’s Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood
With help from their daughters, the Websters will soon have a new place to retire, completely surrounded by family, all just a few steps away.
cbs4indy.com
‘Defund the Police?’ poster left displayed in classroom of fallen Elwood officer’s brother
FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers High School is facing criticism for a student project called “Defund the Police” that was left displayed in the classroom of slain Officer Noah Shahnavaz’s brother. The student project was from the previous school year. On Tuesday, Officer Shahnavaz’s younger brother entered...
Court docs: Witness hid in bathroom during drug deal turned deadly; murder suspect still at large
BLOOMINGTON, Ind — Court documents reveal a Greenwood man wanted by law enforcement is the sole suspect who remains at large in a drug deal turned deadly in a Bloomington mobile home park. Malik Bennett, 26, of Greenwood is being sought by police from Indianapolis and Bloomington. Bennett has an active warrant and is charged […]
cbs4indy.com
Third person charged in connection with Muncie triple slaying
MUNCIE, Ind. — A New Albany woman has been charged in connection with a July murder case. The Delaware County Prosecutor’s office said Alexandra Reagan faces charges of assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice in connection with the death of Kyler Ryan Musick. According to court documents,...
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 0