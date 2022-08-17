Read full article on original website
Related
Heat and wildfire smoke prompt Spare the Air alert for Tuesday
Lingering smoke from wildland fires in Northern California, combined with a one-day heat wave in the forecast has resulted in a Spare the Air alert for the Bay Area on Tuesday. The alert is the third issued for the region this year by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.
Climate nonprofit funded by Laurene Powell Jobs hires high-powered state official
Putting power behind her pledge to fund more than $3 billion to address climate change and communities, philanthropist and investor Laurene Powell Jobs has hired California Secretary for Environmental Protection Jared Blumenfeld as the inaugural president of the Waverley Street Foundation, according to a press release on Friday, Aug. 12.
Teen sleep deprivation is a big problem, so schools are starting later
Carol Maheras isn't going to miss the early morning scramble to get her twins to school. Zoe and Theodoros, both rising seniors at TIDE Academy, a small public high school in Menlo Park, had classes at 8 a.m. this past school year, which meant starting their day before 6 a.m. Like many families at TIDE, which draws students from throughout the Sequoia Union High School District, Maheras and her kids don't live in the immediate vicinity of the school.
State bill on police radio encryption dies in committee
A proposal to require California law enforcement agencies to find alternatives to full encryption of radio communications fizzled on Thursday morning when the state Assembly Appropriations Committee declined to advance the bill for a full Assembly vote. By agreeing to "hold the bill," the powerful committee effectively killed SB 1000...
IN THIS ARTICLE
State attorney general urges public sector workers to apply for student loan forgiveness before deadline
In partnership with California Attorney General Rob Bonta, the Campaign for California Borrowers' Rights on Monday launched a "California Student Debt Challenge," a statewide informational campaign on student loan forgiveness. Some one million Californians in the public service sphere are eligible for loan forgiveness, but only 10,000 have received it...
Deep divisions, further delay for California's math guidelines
The debate that continues to simmer over California's new math guidelines is a reminder that divisions remain deep over approaches to instruction, the pacing of algebra in middle school and the offerings at high school, particularly for students interested in STEM in college. The State Board of Education has pushed...
Elementary students are recovering faster from COVID learning loss, research shows
Elementary students are regaining the ground they lost during the pandemic at a faster pace than older students, recent research shows, but K-12 students are still years away from a full recovery. Comparing the most recent nationwide Measures of Academic Progress, or MAP, assessment data from 8.3 million students in...
Low-income students are more likely to be in classrooms with underqualified teachers
New California education data helps tell an old story: Schools with higher rates of low-income students have more underqualified teachers. A CalMatters analysis of teacher credentialing data released this month by the California Department of Education found this correlation statewide as well as within districts. The state's data from the...
TheAlmanac
Menlo Park, CA
699
Followers
1K+
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT
News and information for Menlo Park, CAhttps://www.AlmanacNews.com
Comments / 0