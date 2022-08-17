Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel launches Use of Force Review Board to raise accountability

Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel announced Wednesday he is creating a Use of Force Review Board to provide additional oversight of high-profile cases, particularly shootings by officers.

The creation of the Use of Force Review Board has been in the works for months, Noel told Knox News in an earlier exclusive interview. Noel, who assumed command of KPD on June 13, built a national reputation for police accountability while he was a deputy superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department.

Noel's announcement was tied to the release of KPD's internal investigation into the April 12, 2021, fatal shooting of 17-year-old Anthony Thompson Jr. , who was killed in an encounter with four officers in a bathroom at Austin-East Magnet High School.

The investigation's conclusion, reported exclusively Wednesday morning by Knox News, cleared the officers of wrongdoing, but revealed it took at least two minutes for an officer to render first aid to Thompson after he was shot, and minutes more before a school nurse with more advanced medical skills arrived to assist.

One of the Use of Force Review Board's first tasks will be an examination of the Thompson shooting death , Noel told Knox News.

What KPD's Use of Force Review Board will do

The board will act only as an after-action advisory board, used mostly in cases where someone is killed or seriously injured, Noel told Knox News.

It won’t replace the Police Advisory and Review Committee, the city's independent accountability board that reviews police actions but is not a disciplinary body and can only make policy recommendations.

In addition to reviewing all in-custody deaths and instances when deadly force is used, the board will review all serious uses of force, which includes firearm discharges, actions that result in serious physical injury or hospitalization and police dog bites. The board will review any use of force as requested by Noel, a member of the command staff or the internal affairs unit.

The Use of Force Review Board will be an internal police group that will consider what could have been done better, potentially leading to departmental policy changes.

“There are two processes you look at ... did the officers violate departmental policy? And then the next part is what can we learn from that incident to make sure our policies, our training (and) our tactics are in line with putting our officers in a position to handle these incidents in the best way possible,” Noel said.

Use of force review boards are becoming more common across the country as advocates call for more accountability among police officers because they are empowered to carry guns and kill. Often, review boards are required as part of a consent decree in U.S. Department of Justice efforts to reform struggling police departments. That was the case in New Orleans, where Noel led the police department's board.

"I had full intentions of coming here as the new chief and putting this use of force review board in place no matter what had occurred in the past," Noel said during the press conference Wednesday afternoon. "This is a best practice. We can never pass on an opportunity and we never should pass on an opportunity to learn grow and improve as an organization."

Noel added, "The beauty of this process is that the whole board gets together and does a deep dive into this case. ... What can we do better, what can we do better, what can we improve on?"

He clarified the review is not a public process, but an internal effort. PARC members will be invited to observe, but there will not be a press conference announcing the conclusions, Noel said at Wednesday's press conference.

Noel stressed the board will not review every KPD use of force incident, but rather in only the most serious cases.

For instance, Knox News’ exclusive reporting on then-officer Joseph Roberts’ treatment of 19-year-old Trinity Clark in 2021 would not have gone before the board, Noel said.

In that case, Clark was wrestled to the ground and her top was ripped off as Roberts attempted to detain her after he said she tried to evade him. A Knox County judge, however, dismissed that charge and five others, calling the matter “disturbing.” Roberts later pleaded guilty to lying about the circumstances of a different traffic pursuit and is no longer a police officer.

A separate Knox News report on the Clark case showed, by statute, KPD doesn’t have to provide use of force documentation to Knoxville's Police Advisory and Review Committee because there were no injuries, but spokesperson Scott Erland said at the time that KPD welcomed discussions about expanding the policy.

Noel said KPD’s process didn’t work properly in the Clark case. Multiple supervisors reviewed Roberts’ arrest video but failed to raise any red flags. Still, he maintained the Use of Force Review Board would not be an appropriate body to review a case like Clark's because it didn't rise to the level of use of force that will be the focus of the new board.

Department leaders aren't sure, at least not yet, how many cases would have fallen under the purview of a Use of Force Review Board over the past few years, though Erland estimated it would be few.

“It likely won't be a huge number of cases because these will be thorough, in-depth reviews to make recommendations regarding policy, procedure and training,” Erland wrote in an email to Knox News.

The process of creating the board has taken months, and the department isn’t ready to roll it out fully. Noel and other department leaders are expected to travel to other cities, like New Orleans or Washington, D.C., where they can watch a review board in person.

While many details still are being hammered out, Noel said the board will be chaired by Assistant Chief Mark Fortner.

Knox News public safety reporter Liz Kellar contributed to this report.

