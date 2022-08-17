Isiah Pacheco put together another solid performance in preseason, this time the former Rutgers football star performing in his new home with the Kansas City Chiefs. It was a strong performance from Pacheco in a 24-14 win over the Washington Commanders. He had eight rushing yards on four carries along with two catches for 16 yards. The former all-Big Ten selection also had a kickoff return for 26 yards. For more background on the second preseason game, make sure to read Charles Goodman (follow him here) of ChiefsWire and his instant analysis of the strong Kansas City performance on Saturday. It was a...

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 37 MINUTES AGO