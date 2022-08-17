Read full article on original website
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rental assistance still available in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
Calling all vintage planes, automobile, and motorcycle loversNatasha LovatoEnglewood, CO
You can book a ‘Puppies and Prosecco’ package at this Denver hotelBrittany AnasDenver, CO
milehighcre.com
Aurora Apartment Community in Prime Location Fetches $34.4M
The Fitz on 14th, a 176-unit multifamily property located in Aurora, has traded for $34.4 million, or $195,455 per unit, according to Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI). “The Fitz on 14th’s premier location was a driving force behind a highly competitive sales process,” said Jason Hornik, first vice president of investments in Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office. “This asset is adjacent to the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and Fitzsimons Life Science District, providing convenient access to Aurora’s largest education, medical, and employment opportunities. Dozens of amenities are located within walking distance, and transportation is made easy by the light rail Colfax Station located across the street, which connects Aurora to Downtown Denver, Denver International Airport, and the Denver Tech Center.” Hornik and Greg Price represented the seller and procured the buyer.
Summit Daily News
Summit County second-home owners report struggles if their properties aren’t paid for by short-term renters
Summit County second-home owner Rick Davis said he wishes he never bought property in the county. Davis said he and his wife, Teresa, who live in Austin, Texas, have brought their sons to Summit County since 1988 routinely to ski and spend time outside as a family. His sons loved...
milehighcre.com
Movers and Shakers Week Ending 08.19.22
Norris Design, a national planning, landscape architecture and branding firm, has announced the promotion of Chris Rink, PLA, LEED® AP to Associate in their Denver office. Chris is a registered landscape architect with nearly 25 years of experience in high-end and residential design-build projects. Majorly focused on construction administration, Chris executes keen attention to detail while on-site. His recent projects include the mixed-use development Block 6 at Boulevard One, Montaine Family Amenity Center and Sunbelt, a master-planned community in Aurora and Centennial.
denverite.com
Developers want to build 104 apartments where Denver’s old Greyhound maintenance building sits in Five Points
The old Greyhound Bus Lines maintenance building at 2450 Curtis Street may be torn down to make way for an apartment complex — if the city doesn’t decide to make the brick warehouse a historic landmark first. Back in June, the Denver firm Craine Architecture submitted plans to...
Denver unveils affordable housing prioritization policy
The City of Denver’s Department of Housing Stability is unveiling a new affordable housing prioritization policy to help stop residents most at risk of displacement and homelessness.
Westword
Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, August 13-19
Beers are no longer being served at El Rancho, the only closure to report this week. The iconic Evergreen spot had closed in late April when a majority of the staff quit amid disagreements between owner Paul Vincent and former manager Glen Fountain. Vincent reopened in what he called "taproom mode" in July, but messy accusations about money mismanagement and unpaid wages ultimately led to the building being put up for sale in early August.
luxuryrealestate.com
Kentwood Real Estate is Pleased to Announce the Sale of Stunning Home in Chenango for $2.6M by Ann Kerr and Charlotte Connolly
CENTENNIAL, CO USA - Kentwood Real Estate is pleased to announce the sale of the residence on Long Avenue, Centennial, Colorado, for $2.6 million represented by Ann Kerr and Charlotte Connolly. This beautiful Chenango home is a special find - gorgeous mountain views and 2.5 acres of outdoor space. One...
Denver ranks No. 1 city for thrift-store shopping
(Becca McHaffie on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Cities in Western states have a penchant for thrifting. Whether people are motivated by price or by their desire to be more eco-conscious, finding bargains at a resale store is appealing.
Aurora breaks ground on affordable housing development
The Aurora Housing Authority, along with Gov. Jared Polis, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman and the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority, broke ground on a new affordable housing development on Wednesday. The Walden35 is located in the 18000 block of E. 35th Place in Aurora. It will include 100 units with access to transportation. "It's pretty ambitious in terms of adding workforce affordable housing to our city's inventory. That is absolutely critical given the rise in rents that we've seen across our city," said Coffman.Polis said the development is happening in part because the state made housing a big priority in the American Recovery Plan Funds.
These are Colorado's fastest-growing companies,
Colorado is home to over a hundred of the country's fastest-growing companies, according to the latest Inc. 5000 lineup. Driving the news: 146 local companies — mostly in the Denver metro — made this year's prestigious list, which ranks businesses based on revenue growth over a three-year period, from 2018 to 2021. Local firms specializing in advertising, software and consumer products dominated this year's list.Why it matters: Collectively, these businesses added 14,285 jobs over the past three years and drove $7.3 billion in revenue, according to Inc. Zoom in: Three Colorado companies landed in the top 100.Harvest Hosts (No. 70): A...
drivinvibin.com
5 Reasons to Avoid Boulder, Colorado
Boulder sits in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. It’s an outdoor recreation paradise, but it’s not perfect. Its breathtaking landscapes and natural beauty easily mask why we think this is one city you should avoid. If you’re planning a trip to Colorado, you’ll want to keep reading.
5280.com
The Ultimate Guide to Thrifting in Denver
It’s out with the new and in with the old, as thrifting has become an increasingly popular mode of shopping in Denver—and around the country. While mainstay vintage outposts on Broadway as well as secondhand shops occupying Colorado’s rural corners have long been repurposing wares, dozens of new shops and entrepreneurs selling pre-owned clothing and home furnishings have popped up around the Mile High City in recent years. Along with new brick-and-mortar stores, many local vintage enthusiasts are also now creating “shoppable” Instagram accounts, amassing thousands of followers and selling their thrifty finds via recurring weekly or monthly “drops.”
Superior: Boulder County isn't helping Marshall Fire victims
As bills mount from the Marshall Fire, the Town of Superior is accusing Boulder County of not providing a dime to help its residents rebuild. Superior trustees fired off a letter to county commissioners, saying the county is flush with cash and it needs to share some of the wealth with those who have nothing.While there are signs of recovery in Superior, 30 rebuilding permits have been issued and 30 more are in the pipeline, the losses are mindboggling and they have taken a toll. One out of every eight homes was destroyed in the fire and more than 90%...
Center for grieving kids, families founded by former Broncos opens new location
A center that offers support to people who are dealing with the loss of a loved one is expanding to a new location in Aurora.
denverite.com
Here’s how the city workers who keep Denver running say they are doing by the numbers
In recent months, we’ve heard about the City of Denver’s staffing shortages and how getting the basics done can be tough. Denver Parks and Recreation hasn’t been able to hire enough lifeguards to keep the pools open. Trash routes have been regularly missed because too few people are available to collect the garbage. City planners are buried under stacks of applications for new buildings, in turn, slowing down the creation of much-needed housing. Library workers are unionizing. Residents complain some first responders are slow to respond.
Westword
Denver's Most and Least Popular Radio Stations
Despite technological changes that have revolutionized communication over recent decades, traditional radio remains a going concern in metro Denver, the country's eighteenth-largest market. But as demonstrated by the latest report from industry leader Nielsen, a relative handful of stations owned by media conglomerates dominate the scene, leaving most other signals to scramble for the scraps — and in July, many of them failed to generate enough listeners to even register in the ratings available to the public.
Opinion: Homeless hotel neighbor runs for Denver mayor
My neighbor three doors down in the Denver homeless hotel where I live is running for mayor. I think it’s incredibly rich that a formerly homeless person still living in supportive housing has his name on the ballot for mayor. While some formerly homeless people find it difficult to crawl out of a hole of despair, Jesse Lashawn Parris exudes the confidence of a winner.
The concert promoter who forever changed Denver’s music scene
The year was 1967, and a 27-year-old Chicago-native had just arrived in San Francisco's Haight Ashbury District, which at the time was serving as the unofficial epicenter of the "Summer of Love" movement that was sweeping across the nation.
'My jaw just dropped': Colorado man billed more than $10,000 by Xcel
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A glitch in Xcel Energy's system that tracks meter readings nearly cost a man living in Northglenn more than $10,000. Alex Bradley moved to the Keystone Apartments in Northglenn on July 15. He'd only been in his two-bedroom apartment for two weeks before his first energy bill was delivered to his email.
Many people who lost homes in Marshall Fire selling land instead of rebuilding
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — More people who lost their homes in the Marshall Fire are deciding not to rebuild. Over 70 lots have been put up for sale in Louisville and Superior so far. Many of these listings are being put on the market now, after families finished clearing...
Comments / 0