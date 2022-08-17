ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
milehighcre.com

Aurora Apartment Community in Prime Location Fetches $34.4M

The Fitz on 14th, a 176-unit multifamily property located in Aurora, has traded for $34.4 million, or $195,455 per unit, according to Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI). “The Fitz on 14th’s premier location was a driving force behind a highly competitive sales process,” said Jason Hornik, first vice president of investments in Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office. “This asset is adjacent to the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and Fitzsimons Life Science District, providing convenient access to Aurora’s largest education, medical, and employment opportunities. Dozens of amenities are located within walking distance, and transportation is made easy by the light rail Colfax Station located across the street, which connects Aurora to Downtown Denver, Denver International Airport, and the Denver Tech Center.” Hornik and Greg Price represented the seller and procured the buyer.
AURORA, CO
milehighcre.com

Movers and Shakers Week Ending 08.19.22

Norris Design, a national planning, landscape architecture and branding firm, has announced the promotion of Chris Rink, PLA, LEED® AP to Associate in their Denver office. Chris is a registered landscape architect with nearly 25 years of experience in high-end and residential design-build projects. Majorly focused on construction administration, Chris executes keen attention to detail while on-site. His recent projects include the mixed-use development Block 6 at Boulevard One, Montaine Family Amenity Center and Sunbelt, a master-planned community in Aurora and Centennial.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, August 13-19

Beers are no longer being served at El Rancho, the only closure to report this week. The iconic Evergreen spot had closed in late April when a majority of the staff quit amid disagreements between owner Paul Vincent and former manager Glen Fountain. Vincent reopened in what he called "taproom mode" in July, but messy accusations about money mismanagement and unpaid wages ultimately led to the building being put up for sale in early August.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora breaks ground on affordable housing development

The Aurora Housing Authority, along with Gov. Jared Polis, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman and the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority, broke ground on a new affordable housing development on Wednesday. The Walden35 is located in the 18000 block of E. 35th Place in Aurora. It will include 100 units with access to transportation. "It's pretty ambitious in terms of adding workforce affordable housing to our city's inventory. That is absolutely critical given the rise in rents that we've seen across our city," said Coffman.Polis said the development is happening in part because the state made housing a big priority in the American Recovery Plan Funds.
AURORA, CO
Axios Denver

These are Colorado's fastest-growing companies,

Colorado is home to over a hundred of the country's fastest-growing companies, according to the latest Inc. 5000 lineup. Driving the news: 146 local companies — mostly in the Denver metro — made this year's prestigious list, which ranks businesses based on revenue growth over a three-year period, from 2018 to 2021. Local firms specializing in advertising, software and consumer products dominated this year's list.Why it matters: Collectively, these businesses added 14,285 jobs over the past three years and drove $7.3 billion in revenue, according to Inc. Zoom in: Three Colorado companies landed in the top 100.Harvest Hosts (No. 70): A...
COLORADO STATE
drivinvibin.com

5 Reasons to Avoid Boulder, Colorado

Boulder sits in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. It’s an outdoor recreation paradise, but it’s not perfect. Its breathtaking landscapes and natural beauty easily mask why we think this is one city you should avoid. If you’re planning a trip to Colorado, you’ll want to keep reading.
BOULDER, CO
5280.com

The Ultimate Guide to Thrifting in Denver

It’s out with the new and in with the old, as thrifting has become an increasingly popular mode of shopping in Denver—and around the country. While mainstay vintage outposts on Broadway as well as secondhand shops occupying Colorado’s rural corners have long been repurposing wares, dozens of new shops and entrepreneurs selling pre-owned clothing and home furnishings have popped up around the Mile High City in recent years. Along with new brick-and-mortar stores, many local vintage enthusiasts are also now creating “shoppable” Instagram accounts, amassing thousands of followers and selling their thrifty finds via recurring weekly or monthly “drops.”
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Superior: Boulder County isn't helping Marshall Fire victims

As bills mount from the Marshall Fire, the Town of Superior is accusing Boulder County of not providing a dime to help its residents rebuild. Superior trustees fired off a letter to county commissioners, saying the county is flush with cash and it needs to share some of the wealth with those who have nothing.While there are signs of recovery in Superior, 30 rebuilding permits have been issued and 30 more are in the pipeline, the losses are mindboggling and they have taken a toll. One out of every eight homes was destroyed in the fire and more than 90%...
SUPERIOR, CO
denverite.com

Here’s how the city workers who keep Denver running say they are doing by the numbers

In recent months, we’ve heard about the City of Denver’s staffing shortages and how getting the basics done can be tough. Denver Parks and Recreation hasn’t been able to hire enough lifeguards to keep the pools open. Trash routes have been regularly missed because too few people are available to collect the garbage. City planners are buried under stacks of applications for new buildings, in turn, slowing down the creation of much-needed housing. Library workers are unionizing. Residents complain some first responders are slow to respond.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Denver's Most and Least Popular Radio Stations

Despite technological changes that have revolutionized communication over recent decades, traditional radio remains a going concern in metro Denver, the country's eighteenth-largest market. But as demonstrated by the latest report from industry leader Nielsen, a relative handful of stations owned by media conglomerates dominate the scene, leaving most other signals to scramble for the scraps — and in July, many of them failed to generate enough listeners to even register in the ratings available to the public.
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Opinion: Homeless hotel neighbor runs for Denver mayor

My neighbor three doors down in the Denver homeless hotel where I live is running for mayor. I think it’s incredibly rich that a formerly homeless person still living in supportive housing has his name on the ballot for mayor. While some formerly homeless people find it difficult to crawl out of a hole of despair, Jesse Lashawn Parris exudes the confidence of a winner.
DENVER, CO

