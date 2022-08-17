Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Big Change Coming to ‘Trunk or Treat’ at Spring Lake Park Texarkana
Halloween might still be a way off but it's great to know that plans are already being made for the next Trunk or Treating event in Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. The City of Texarkana Texas along with the Texarkana Texas Police shared on Facebook that they are working on some ideas to make this year's event bigger and better than ever. As we all know the last couple of years the event was a drive-thru style for limited contact to the pandemic.
Check Out These 5 Awesome Things To Do This Weekend In Texarkana
From celebrating the 25th Anniversary of our Texarkana Arkansas Gateway Farmer's Market to a free movie night at The First Baptist Church on Richmond Road in Texarkana Texas you can find some great things going on in Texarkana this weekend. 1. Pioneer Days. Pioneer Days in New Boston Texas is...
City appoints interim Texarkana, Ark. police chief
City Manager Jay Ellington appointed Assistant Chief Bobby Jordan Friday as Interim Chief of Police for the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.
KSLA
Couple recognized for helping deputies
Albert Jo Lopez, 57, was arrested for the shooting death of Chase Brownfield. The City of Texarkana, Ark. now has a new interim police chief. Shreve Memorial Library branches offer free services like online tutoring through its Homework Louisiana program.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Texas Food Bank & DoorDash Now Deliver Food Boxes to Texarkana Seniors
The East Texas Food Bank has teamed up with DoorDash and their Project Dash campaign to deliver meals to Texarkana, TX residents who are enrolled in the Senior Box Program. 'Dashers' are delivering food boxes from one of the food banks' member agencies. to seniors in the area that might...
texarkanafyi.com
Happening this Weekend in Texarkana – August 19 & 20
Another weekend full of fun and entertainment in Texarkana and surrounding areas. This is our weekly rundown of events and activities for the weekend, from Crossties and Hobbs Manufactured Homes. The Pioneer Days Festival is underway in New Boston Texas this weekend. The carnival rides, fair foods, live music, and...
Texarkana Rec center hosting after-school meal program
‘Food from Heaven’ will provide a free after-school meal for Texarkana children 18 and younger.
Texarkana Arkansas Police Now Looking For Two Missing People
Texarkana Arkansas Police are asking for your help finding two missing persons this week. Check out their information below and see if you can help. The first "Be On The Look Out" poster is for a 17-year-old young man by the name of Lee Cheatham. Lee is a black male, approximately 5'9" tall and weighing around 160 pounds. Lee was last seen on Tuesday, August 16 wearing grey sweatpants and a black T-shirt.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTBS
The 25-year anniversary celebration for the Gateway Farmers’ Market leaves Texarkanans hungry for more years ahead
TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Gateway Farmers’ Market in Texarkana Arkansas, celebrated its 25-year anniversary Saturday morning. Guest speakers, honored long-time vendors, the Red Dirt Master Gardeners, and of course, home-grown vegetables, baked goods and sundries. MayorAllen Brown presented a proclamation recognizing the market’s 25-year anniversary and the significance...
Salute the Badge: CSI Texarkana Texas PD
Unlike what you see on television shows, the role and work of the Texarkana Texas Police Department Crime Scene Investigators is not glamorous. It's painstaking.
44-year-old mystery of “Bobo Shinn” still haunts small Arkansas city
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)— Mary Shinn, affectionately known as “Bobo” of Magnolia, Arkansas was a 25-year-old art teacher who dabbled in real estate. On July 20, 1978, she told friends she was going to show a house she’d renovated to a man who responded to her ad in the paper. Little did they know, that would […]
hopeprescott.com
Curtis Carroll Charged With Fleeing, Wanted in Columbia County
On Thursday August 18, 2022, at approximately 3:30 pm Hempstead County Deputies and Arkansas State Police apprehended Curtis Carroll a suspect wanted by Columbia and Nevada Counties for fleeing and various other charges on August 11th and 12th of 2022. Carroll was apprehended by Hempstead County K-9 “PAKAL”, Agents of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
swark.today
HPD Arrests: August 9-15, 2022
On August 9th, 2022 at approximately 6:00pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested 2 male juveniles of Hope, AR. The 2 juveniles were arrested and charged with breaking or entering into a motor vehicle. The arrest occurred in the 1600 block of N. Hervey Street. On August 10, 2022...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County under flash flood watch into Monday
Columbia County is under a flash flood watch through Monday night. The National Weather Service in Shreveport issued the watch Saturday night for Columbia, Miller, Lafayette and Union counties in Arkansas, adjacent Louisiana parishes, and most of Northeast Texas for possible flooding caused by excessive rainfall. Flooding of rivers, creeks,...
Texarkana ISD Approves Two Additional Police Officer Positions
It's back to school time and as we all know our children need more protection and better protection after the events that took place in Uvalde, Texas back in May. That's why the TISD Board of Trustees had a special board meeting Thursday, August 11. How Many Police Officers Will...
2 arrested, accused of burglarizing East Texas elementary school
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested after being accused of burglarizing an elementary school in East Texas. The incident happened on Aug. 7 at the Old Carver Elementary School in Karnack. Michael Austin Crawford, 21, and Kaylin Nicole Banks, 21, both of Mooringsport, Louisiana were arrested, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office […]
swarkansasnews.com
Pike County filing period closes on contested mayor races for M’boro, Glenwood
The qualification period for municipal positions officially closed at noon last week, Wednesday, Aug. 10. Only three positions will see contestation in the November elections — Murfreesboro mayor, Glenwood mayor and a Murfreesboro city council position. Those qualified for those positions are:. Murfreesboro Mayor. Jack Bonds, Jim O’Neal, Randy...
Jury selected in East Texas fetal abduction, capital murder trial
After two-and-a-half weeks, jury selection is complete in the capital murder trial of a Simms, Texas, woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and the baby she allegedly removed from her womb.
arkadelphian.com
18-wheeler collision kills Rosston woman
MAGNOLIA — A Nevada County woman died Thursday evening when an 18-wheeler drove through an intersection and struck her vehicle. The accident happened at the intersection of U.S. highways 82 and 371 in Magnolia, less than a mile west of Southern Arkansas University’s campus. According to an Arkansas...
Busy B Ranch Celebrates One Year Anniversary and You’re Invited
Ready for some family fun this weekend? Busy B Ranch and Wildlife Park, the newest and largest DriveThru park in Jefferson, Texas will be celebrating its one-year anniversary this Saturday, August 20. To help with the celebration I will be there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with Kicker 102.5...
Good Time Oldies 107.5
Texarkana, AR
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT
Good Time Oldies 107.5 plays hit music from the ’60s and ’70s that makes you feel good in Texarkana, Texas and provides the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://goodtimeoldies1075.com/
Comments / 0