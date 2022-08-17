ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kicker 102.5

Big Change Coming to ‘Trunk or Treat’ at Spring Lake Park Texarkana

Halloween might still be a way off but it's great to know that plans are already being made for the next Trunk or Treating event in Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. The City of Texarkana Texas along with the Texarkana Texas Police shared on Facebook that they are working on some ideas to make this year's event bigger and better than ever. As we all know the last couple of years the event was a drive-thru style for limited contact to the pandemic.
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

Couple recognized for helping deputies

Albert Jo Lopez, 57, was arrested for the shooting death of Chase Brownfield. The City of Texarkana, Ark. now has a new interim police chief. Shreve Memorial Library branches offer free services like online tutoring through its Homework Louisiana program.
TEXARKANA, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Texarkana, AR
Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Government
Arkansas State
Arkansas Pets & Animals
Texarkana, AR
Government
Texarkana, AR
Pets & Animals
State
Arkansas State
texarkanafyi.com

Happening this Weekend in Texarkana – August 19 & 20

Another weekend full of fun and entertainment in Texarkana and surrounding areas. This is our weekly rundown of events and activities for the weekend, from Crossties and Hobbs Manufactured Homes. The Pioneer Days Festival is underway in New Boston Texas this weekend. The carnival rides, fair foods, live music, and...
NEW BOSTON, TX
Kicker 102.5

Texarkana Arkansas Police Now Looking For Two Missing People

Texarkana Arkansas Police are asking for your help finding two missing persons this week. Check out their information below and see if you can help. The first "Be On The Look Out" poster is for a 17-year-old young man by the name of Lee Cheatham. Lee is a black male, approximately 5'9" tall and weighing around 160 pounds. Lee was last seen on Tuesday, August 16 wearing grey sweatpants and a black T-shirt.
TEXARKANA, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#City Ordinance#Dog#Breeders#Texarkana Ar Residents
KTBS

The 25-year anniversary celebration for the Gateway Farmers’ Market leaves Texarkanans hungry for more years ahead

TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Gateway Farmers’ Market in Texarkana Arkansas, celebrated its 25-year anniversary Saturday morning. Guest speakers, honored long-time vendors, the Red Dirt Master Gardeners, and of course, home-grown vegetables, baked goods and sundries. MayorAllen Brown presented a proclamation recognizing the market’s 25-year anniversary and the significance...
TEXARKANA, AR
hopeprescott.com

Curtis Carroll Charged With Fleeing, Wanted in Columbia County

On Thursday August 18, 2022, at approximately 3:30 pm Hempstead County Deputies and Arkansas State Police apprehended Curtis Carroll a suspect wanted by Columbia and Nevada Counties for fleeing and various other charges on August 11th and 12th of 2022. Carroll was apprehended by Hempstead County K-9 “PAKAL”, Agents of...
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
swark.today

HPD Arrests: August 9-15, 2022

On August 9th, 2022 at approximately 6:00pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested 2 male juveniles of Hope, AR. The 2 juveniles were arrested and charged with breaking or entering into a motor vehicle. The arrest occurred in the 1600 block of N. Hervey Street. On August 10, 2022...
HOPE, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County under flash flood watch into Monday

Columbia County is under a flash flood watch through Monday night. The National Weather Service in Shreveport issued the watch Saturday night for Columbia, Miller, Lafayette and Union counties in Arkansas, adjacent Louisiana parishes, and most of Northeast Texas for possible flooding caused by excessive rainfall. Flooding of rivers, creeks,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
swarkansasnews.com

Pike County filing period closes on contested mayor races for M’boro, Glenwood

The qualification period for municipal positions officially closed at noon last week, Wednesday, Aug. 10. Only three positions will see contestation in the November elections — Murfreesboro mayor, Glenwood mayor and a Murfreesboro city council position. Those qualified for those positions are:. Murfreesboro Mayor. Jack Bonds, Jim O’Neal, Randy...
PIKE COUNTY, AR
arkadelphian.com

18-wheeler collision kills Rosston woman

MAGNOLIA — A Nevada County woman died Thursday evening when an 18-wheeler drove through an intersection and struck her vehicle. The accident happened at the intersection of U.S. highways 82 and 371 in Magnolia, less than a mile west of Southern Arkansas University’s campus. According to an Arkansas...
MAGNOLIA, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Good Time Oldies 107.5

Texarkana, AR
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT

Good Time Oldies 107.5 plays hit music from the ’60s and ’70s that makes you feel good in Texarkana, Texas and provides the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://goodtimeoldies1075.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy