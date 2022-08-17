Vindicator file photo / August 24, 1947 | Exactly 75 years ago, The Vindicator’s Rotogravure section chronicled what it was like to thresh some of Mahoning County’s 300,000-bushel wheat crop in photos taken on the Gray Noel and H.S. Withers farms at Petersburg. Here two of Gray Noel’s neighbors toss bundles of wheat to a feeder opening, one of the toughest jobs in the process, while two horses pulling the wagon wait patiently. The photo essay predicted that the days were numbered for this kind of manpower- and horsepower-intense harvesting.

23 HOURS AGO