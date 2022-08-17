Read full article on original website
Huntington, United Way collect backpacks for Mahoning Valley, Mercer County students
Huntington Bank and United Way teamed up to help students throughout the Valley return to school by collecting backpacks to donate to students throughout Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, and Mercer Counties on Wednesday afternoon. The bank hosted a Stuff the Bus event at the Huntington Bank on Boardman-Poland Road in Boardman....
Valley school districts in need of teachers & substitutes
As the school year kicks off, Valley districts continue to face a teacher shortage and a bigger need for more substitutes. School systems are finding unique ways to fill positions at a time when students need to make up ground from lost learning during the pandemic. Mahoning County Education Service...
Two TCTC adult education programs to start in October following community support
Trumbull County Career and Technical Center (TCTC) is continuing to enroll adult students in both its Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) and Medical Assisting programs. This comes after previous reports that the school would not be offering classes in any of its adult education programs for the fall semester due to low enrollment.
Youngstown Board of Education looking for candidate to fill open seat
The Youngstown Board of Education is looking for a new school board candidate. They are seeking candidates to fill the seat that was held by Dawn Turnage. She recently announced her resignation, and her term will end on September 13. The Board says they will start interviewing candidates for the...
Warren Family Mission looking to turn former Diocese property into transitional home
The Warren Family Mission will be meeting with the Warren City Zoning Board of Appeals Wednesday evening to discuss their potential purchase of a former Diocese property to transform it into a transitional home for women and children. Warren Family Mission Public Relations Director Dominic Mararri tells 21 News the...
Struthers receives grant from ODOT for Active Transportation Plan
The City of Struthers is getting money from the Ohio Department of Transportation in hopes of finishing its Active Transportation Plan (ATP). ODOT selected Struthers to receive a technical assistance grant to complete the ATP project. The project maps out a plan for advancing bicycle and pedestrian priorities that are...
Council to vote on buying land for YPD South Side substation
People believe a police presence can cut down on crime. And Youngstown could get behind that theory to help increase safety on the city's south side. Councilwoman Anita Davis's idea is to use some of her earmarked America Rescue Plan dollars to buy a building on Market Street to build on police presence in her ward and on the city's south side.
YSU welcomes record number of international students for Fall semester
Youngstown State University is welcoming a record number of incoming international students for the Fall 2022 semester. The university is reporting a record number of 327 international students from dozens of countries around the world will be joining their fellow Penguins for the start of the new semester. The previous...
Youngstown council approves south side police substation
At Wednesday's city council meeting, Youngstown City council members voted in favor of flipping the former McDonald's property on Market Street into a police substation. Council agrees this is a way to reduce crime and implement more police programs for the community. As well as adding more officers around troubled spots in the city, allowing for a safer future for Youngstown.
Commissioners celebrate 110th anniversary of Mahoning County Courthouse
A special anniversary was celebrated at the Mahoning County Courthouse on Tuesday. It's the 110th anniversary of the historic building, which was first dedicated back in 1911. "With the values and historical preservation that is in this as we look at it, it's back to where it should be in its original state and its original materials," said Mahoning County Commissioner Carol Rimedio-Righetti.
Valley firefighters concerned after studies show firefighter gear may cause cancer
Firefighters already deal with increased cancer rates while saving lives, but new studies show that the gear they wear to protect themselves can also cause cancer. "That they're finding new sources of it is not surprising," Cortland Fire Chief David Rea said, "But in your gear, it can be a little frightening."
Fire department: University Courtyards fire at YSU was small, contained
The Youngstown Fire Department provided additional information about the fire at The University Courtyards at Youngstown State University on Saturday night, Aug. 20. According to Youngstown Fire Department, Capt. Kurt Wright, the fire was started with trash catching fire, which burned a small section in one room. Capt. Wright told...
Youngstown City Council hopes to revitalize downtown's east end with ARP funds
Youngstown City Council approved a number of ARP projects Wednesday evening, with one focusing specifically on the east end of downtown. The project directs $300,000 in ARP funds to the area in hopes of growing businesses and helping entrepreneurs on East Federal Street. "The east end of downtown Youngstown has...
Years Ago | August 24th
Vindicator file photo / August 24, 1947 | Exactly 75 years ago, The Vindicator’s Rotogravure section chronicled what it was like to thresh some of Mahoning County’s 300,000-bushel wheat crop in photos taken on the Gray Noel and H.S. Withers farms at Petersburg. Here two of Gray Noel’s neighbors toss bundles of wheat to a feeder opening, one of the toughest jobs in the process, while two horses pulling the wagon wait patiently. The photo essay predicted that the days were numbered for this kind of manpower- and horsepower-intense harvesting.
Mohawk cancels Friday football, other school activities as authorities investigate hazing incident
The alleged hazing incident involving minors at Mohawk High School in New Castle has led to the cancellation of Friday night's football game and all school activities through at least Aug. 28. In a statement from Mohawk Superintendent Michael Leitera Tuesday, stated: "The Junior Varsity and Varsity Football Program will...
Kent State no longer requiring face masks indoors regardless of community level
Kent State University announced on Wednesday that it would no longer require students, staff, and faculty to wear face masks indoors regardless of the county's community level for COVID-19. Previously, the university required students and faculty to wear masks whenever any county with a Kent State campus was at a...
Health care worker rescues toddler from Warren street, mom charged
A home health care worker in Warren tells police she pulled a three-year-old girl wandering alone in the street. A 54-year-old woman working for Akron Children’s Hospital told police she was with a client at a home on the 2200 block of North Feederle SE Monday afternoon when she looked out a window and spotted a little girl alone in the middle of the street.
Citing safety fears, union calls for locked doors at Trumbull commissioners' office
The union representing employees in the Trumbull County clerk of courts and treasurer's offices, as well as Trumbull County Job and Family Services, are asking that the door to the commissioners' office be locked during work hours, citing safety concerns. In a letter to commissioners from Breen McNally, staff representative...
Outgoing YSU President Tressel to present 'State of the University' address on Wednesday
The man who has been helping guide Youngstown State University for the past eight years will present his last “State of the University” address on Wednesday. University President Jim Tressel is scheduled to speak at 9 a.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the YSU’s Williamson Hall auditorium.
Voters to decide on term limits for Youngstown City Council members in November
Voters in the City of Youngstown may put term limits back in place for city council members. Council gave the okay Wednesday night for an amendment to the city charter enacting a term limit of two consecutive terms of four years each. That amendment will be placed on the November...
