WFMJ.com

Valley school districts in need of teachers & substitutes

As the school year kicks off, Valley districts continue to face a teacher shortage and a bigger need for more substitutes. School systems are finding unique ways to fill positions at a time when students need to make up ground from lost learning during the pandemic. Mahoning County Education Service...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Board of Education looking for candidate to fill open seat

The Youngstown Board of Education is looking for a new school board candidate. They are seeking candidates to fill the seat that was held by Dawn Turnage. She recently announced her resignation, and her term will end on September 13. The Board says they will start interviewing candidates for the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Struthers receives grant from ODOT for Active Transportation Plan

The City of Struthers is getting money from the Ohio Department of Transportation in hopes of finishing its Active Transportation Plan (ATP). ODOT selected Struthers to receive a technical assistance grant to complete the ATP project. The project maps out a plan for advancing bicycle and pedestrian priorities that are...
WFMJ.com

Council to vote on buying land for YPD South Side substation

People believe a police presence can cut down on crime. And Youngstown could get behind that theory to help increase safety on the city's south side. Councilwoman Anita Davis's idea is to use some of her earmarked America Rescue Plan dollars to buy a building on Market Street to build on police presence in her ward and on the city's south side.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

YSU welcomes record number of international students for Fall semester

Youngstown State University is welcoming a record number of incoming international students for the Fall 2022 semester. The university is reporting a record number of 327 international students from dozens of countries around the world will be joining their fellow Penguins for the start of the new semester. The previous...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown council approves south side police substation

At Wednesday's city council meeting, Youngstown City council members voted in favor of flipping the former McDonald's property on Market Street into a police substation. Council agrees this is a way to reduce crime and implement more police programs for the community. As well as adding more officers around troubled spots in the city, allowing for a safer future for Youngstown.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Commissioners celebrate 110th anniversary of Mahoning County Courthouse

A special anniversary was celebrated at the Mahoning County Courthouse on Tuesday. It's the 110th anniversary of the historic building, which was first dedicated back in 1911. "With the values and historical preservation that is in this as we look at it, it's back to where it should be in its original state and its original materials," said Mahoning County Commissioner Carol Rimedio-Righetti.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Fire department: University Courtyards fire at YSU was small, contained

The Youngstown Fire Department provided additional information about the fire at The University Courtyards at Youngstown State University on Saturday night, Aug. 20. According to Youngstown Fire Department, Capt. Kurt Wright, the fire was started with trash catching fire, which burned a small section in one room. Capt. Wright told...
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | August 24th

Vindicator file photo / August 24, 1947 | Exactly 75 years ago, The Vindicator’s Rotogravure section chronicled what it was like to thresh some of Mahoning County’s 300,000-bushel wheat crop in photos taken on the Gray Noel and H.S. Withers farms at Petersburg. Here two of Gray Noel’s neighbors toss bundles of wheat to a feeder opening, one of the toughest jobs in the process, while two horses pulling the wagon wait patiently. The photo essay predicted that the days were numbered for this kind of manpower- and horsepower-intense harvesting.
WFMJ.com

Health care worker rescues toddler from Warren street, mom charged

A home health care worker in Warren tells police she pulled a three-year-old girl wandering alone in the street. A 54-year-old woman working for Akron Children’s Hospital told police she was with a client at a home on the 2200 block of North Feederle SE Monday afternoon when she looked out a window and spotted a little girl alone in the middle of the street.

