Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
N.J. teen shot to death while hosting party
The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the fatal shooting of an Irvington teenager who was hosting a party at his home on Friday night. Kansley Moneus, 17, of Maple Avenue, was shot after a dispute with another male, authorities said Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:40 p.m., according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
Accused Elizabeth, NJ carjacker stole Mercedes, $1,700 cash, cops say
A 22-year-old Jersey City man faces first-degree carjacking and other charges for holding a couple at gunpoint and stealing a Mercedes Benz and $1,700 cash outside a restaurant in Elizabeth, Acting Attorney General Matt Platkin announced on Friday. Rahmel Belle has also been charged with robbery, conspiracy, eluding, assault on...
fox5ny.com
2 bodies with gunshot wounds found in parked car in NJ
PASSAIC COUNTY, N.J. - Authorities in New Jersey are investigating the fatal shootings of two people whose bodies were inside a parked car on Friday. Paterson police and the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office responded to a vehicle Elizabeth Street and Getty Avenue in Paterson at about 11:40 a.m., officials said.
UPDATE: Troubled Teaneck Man, 24, Fished From Hackensack River Has History Of Incidents
UPDATE: An emotionally troubled man who jumped into the Hackensack River and then fought responders who pulled him out has had a history of incidents, including a particularly violent attack that made local headlines. Teaneck police went to the Kipp Street home of 24-year-old Camwren T. Cole shortly before 2...
16-Year-Old Shot in Clifton
CLIFTON, NJ – Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot and rushed to the...
Cops search for French bulldog stolen from 13-year-old N.J. boy during walk
Police on Thursday asked for help from the public to find a French bulldog that was stolen from a 13-year-old boy while he walked the pooch in Newark. The boy was walking his family dog, Ted “Teddy” Dibiase, around 2:40 p.m. last Friday on the 400 block of South 19th Street when four thieves pulled up in a Jeep, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
Newark man found shot to death after fight, police say
Essex County authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a Newark man who died from a single gunshot wound on Friday. The victim has been identified as Nadir King, 29, of 13th Avenue, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. No arrests have been made. Police responded to a...
Masked Men Carjack Midland Park Business Owner For Luxury Sedan
SEE ANYTHING? A Midland Park business owner was robbed by two masked men who sped from the local shopping center with his luxury sedan, authorities said. The armed bandits accosted the merchant outside his shop on Godwin Avenue across from the Midland Park/King's shopping center around 7 a.m., they said.
Man Shot from Behind While Cleaning Car in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – A man who was cleaning his car was shot from behind but...
ROUTE 46 CRASH: DWI Driver Injures Mom, Son
UPDATE: A Hasbrouck Heights driver and her teenage son were injured when a car driven by a drunk motorist from Teaneck slammed into theirs on Route 46, authorities said. The 50-year-old woman and her son, 15, were stopped at the traffic light at Huyler Street on the westbound highway in South Hackensack when their 2020 Tesla was rear-ended shortly after midnight Friday, Detective Sgt. James Donatello said.
N.J. man charged with fatally stabbing 32-year-old, authorities say
An arrest was made in a fatal stabbing in Newark last month that left a 32-year-old city man dead, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday night. Antonio Seabrooks, 41, was charged with murder and weapons-related offenses in the July 7 killing of Glenn Blackstone, the office said. Blackstone...
Newark residents take to the street for 13-mile peace walk
NEWARK, N.J. -- Newark residents took to the streets Saturday for a citywide peace walk.The walk was a call to action for business leaders, the community and families to help end gun violence.The mayor called on city businesses to close early so they could participate.The peace walk was 13 miles long and made its way through all of the city's five wards.
Morris County police: 3 NJ men arrested for crashing stolen Bentley SUV
Three men have been arrested and charged after crashing a luxury vehicle — worth roughly $200-thousand — that had been stolen a day earlier, according to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office. Rajohn Robinson, 27, of Newark; Elon Johnson, 18, of East Orange; and Dahmar Robinson, 21, of Jersey...
SEEN HIM? Fugitive Ex-Con Flees Route 3 Crash On Foot
A violent ex-con fled into the meadows off Route 3 after officers responding to a traffic accident discovered that he'd been wanted on a parole violation. Ali Scott, 35, of Newark, has spent nearly a dozen years combined during three separate state prison stretches since 2006, records show. He served...
KIYC: Woman fights for compensation after car gets swallowed by sinkhole in Essex County
Lizette Pagan’s car was totaled when the ground gave way beneath her as she was driving through Branch Brook Park in Belleville on August 9.
Linden Police Department Mourns Loss of First Woman to Reach Rank of Lieutenant
LINDEN, NJ – The Linden Police Department said goodbye to one of their own this...
Longtime Maywood Pizzeria Owners Evicted
A Maywood pizzeria is closing after 59 years in business after apparently being evicted. Paperwork obtained by Daily Voice shows Angelo's pizzeria was evicted Monday, Aug. 15. Angelo's was opened in 1963 by Mary Mafaro, whose son made the announcement of the Pleasant Avenue shop's closing on Facebook. He did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment.
Paterson police find two bodies inside parked vehicle on Elizabeth Street
The police discovered the bodies of two people inside a vehicle on Elizabeth Street on Friday morning, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Police said the victims, a man and a woman, were found inside a parked vehicle on Elizabeth Street and Getty Avenue at around 11:40 a.m. with apparent gunshot wounds.
Newark, NJ Walk to End Violence is Saturday
It will be a good day weather-wise for Newark's 13-mile citywide peace walk Saturday. The march led by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka steps off at Chancellor Avenue and Aldine Street in the South Ward in front of Weequahic High School at 2 p.m. It will make its way through the rest of the city's wards as a call to action against gun violence.
A Stranger Things Halloween Light Show Will Glow in Brick NJ Starting in September
Hey Stranger Things fans, you're going to love this. There's a FREE Stranger Things themed Halloween Light Show in Brick Township that kicks off in September and runs through Halloween and you're not going to want to miss it. I stumbled across it on Facebook when I saw that a...
105.7 The Hawk
Toms River, NJ
