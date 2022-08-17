ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

105.7 The Hawk

The world’s largest ball pit is coming to New Jersey

I don’t know whether to be impressed or repulsed, but either way, the largest ball pit in the world is coming to New Jersey. The ball pit is part of a traveling attraction called “Bounce the Mall.”. What is it?. Co-founder Cameron Craig describes the experience itself as...
105.7 The Hawk

This New Jersey Diner is One of the Top Diners in the United States

Summer is almost over, but there is never a bad time to head to a local diner for a delicious meal. We are spoiled here in Jersey because we have the best diners in America right here. I'm biased but when I travel and other states try to pretend to have good diners I just have to shake my head. New Jersey diners are the best and when you are selected as "tops" in New Jersey you know that's big.
105.7 The Hawk

Is It Illegal to Dumpster Dive in NJ?

No, this isn't an episode of "Extreme Cheapskates". But it is an interesting question, especially considering the fact that and we're still seeing the impacts and consequences of this year's inflation... Also considering the fact that in the United States alone, over 40 million tons of food is discarded every year - more than any country in the world. And the fact that over 80% of food discarded in the United States is perfectly good food, according to RTS.com (Recycle Trash Systems).
105.7 The Hawk

Supply chain issues could be bugging NJ consumers for years

It's been well over two years since the coronavirus pandemic started making an impact in New Jersey and elsewhere, and consumers are still seeing significant wait-times related to the goods and services they've counted on for decades. Businesses claim they continue to battle with delays from suppliers both in the...
105.7 The Hawk

Three colleges will help NJ ‘Pay it Forward’ in new training program

Inaugural career-focused courses of study were announced Wednesday as Gov. Phil Murphy and a slew of New Jersey officials activated the $12.5 million "Pay it Forward" program. The state said credential, certificate and degree programs would be offered in registered nursing at Hudson County Community College, cybersecurity at New Jersey Institute of Technology, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning, as well as welding, at Camden County College.
105.7 The Hawk

71 stop-work orders issued by NJ Labor Dept. since July 2019

From an internet radio station, to medical offices, dozens of New Jersey operations over the past three years have been ordered to temporarily shut down due to strong evidence that their workers are being exploited. According to an update offered on Wednesday by the New Jersey Department of Labor and...
105.7 The Hawk

New Jersey May Have To Resort To This For The First Time In 20 Years

This summer certainly feels a bit different. There is no running though the sprinklers, no doggie pool being filled up, our flowers dying and our lawns losing their green. It can get a lot worse, in fact New Jersey is seeing such bad drought conditions that we may have to resort to something we haven't had to do in almost 20 years.
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

