NJ residents are wondering: Should you buy or sell? Spend or save?
Gas prices keep dropping, the stock market continues its upward trend and consumers are still spending money in New Jersey but what will happen next?. The Garden State’s top economist says it’s a hard question to answer because we continue to get mixed signals on a number of fronts.
The world’s largest ball pit is coming to New Jersey
I don’t know whether to be impressed or repulsed, but either way, the largest ball pit in the world is coming to New Jersey. The ball pit is part of a traveling attraction called “Bounce the Mall.”. What is it?. Co-founder Cameron Craig describes the experience itself as...
This New Jersey Diner is One of the Top Diners in the United States
Summer is almost over, but there is never a bad time to head to a local diner for a delicious meal. We are spoiled here in Jersey because we have the best diners in America right here. I'm biased but when I travel and other states try to pretend to have good diners I just have to shake my head. New Jersey diners are the best and when you are selected as "tops" in New Jersey you know that's big.
Is It Illegal to Dumpster Dive in NJ?
No, this isn't an episode of "Extreme Cheapskates". But it is an interesting question, especially considering the fact that and we're still seeing the impacts and consequences of this year's inflation... Also considering the fact that in the United States alone, over 40 million tons of food is discarded every year - more than any country in the world. And the fact that over 80% of food discarded in the United States is perfectly good food, according to RTS.com (Recycle Trash Systems).
Two Of The Most Terrifying Amusement Rides In History Are Right Here In New Jersey
Over the summer, I think I hit Casino Pier one time, and that was for a station event. My wife made me go on one ride with her, and I immediately got motion sick, getting older is so much fun!. When I was a kid though, I loved all things...
Could NJ insurance rates go by car color? This color crashes most
Politics has been described as the art of the possible. Maybe setting car insurance rates should be described that way too. Actuaries sitting around crunching numbers for the likelihood of crashes have led to some very screwy practices by insurance companies. In New Jersey and a lot of other states,...
NJ unemployment rate down in July, COVID job losses 99% recovered
Preliminary numbers show that after no change in June, the unemployment rate in New Jersey ticked down two-tenths of a percentage point to 3.7% in July, according to information released by the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development on Thursday. While that figure is, in turn, two-tenths of a...
Hey New Jersey, You Want To Replace Your Salary By Eating Chocolate?
This is a dream come true. There are people making real money eating. That’s it, they eat and have an opinion and this is creating an opening for people to work at home, travel and be the envy of everyone. Imagine you meet a new couple and you ask,...
New Jersey Could Be Losing One of Its Favorite Foods
We are all feeling the tightness of prices skyrocketing. There’s something else looming in the near distance. Items are becoming more scarce. This can cause one of two things to happen. The scarcity could cause prices for food items, that we absolutely love, to go through the roof. The...
Delicious New Fried Chicken Chain Coming To New Jersey Next Year
I believe chicken is hands down one of the best foods around. I could go off on a Forrest Gump rant of all the fun different ways you could cook chicken. You can fry it, you can bake it, marinate it, put it on a salad, put it in a wrap, smoke it for 6 hours in a smoker, slow cook it, baste it, stuff it.
It’s Official! Raising Cane’s Is Taking Over New Jersey – Here’s Where
This is the moment that fried chicken lovers in the area have been waiting for. Raising Cane’s just got approved to bring the business to New Jersey and residents can’t contain their excitement, like me. I always tell everyone that there are two fast food places that I’ve...
If You’re Feeling Sarcastic You Can Thank This Carlstadt, NJ Brewery
Did it feel a little more sarcastic around the Garden State yesterday?. New Jersey is known for a lot of things; amazing pizza, beaches, lush greenery, the occasional crazy driver on the Parkway, and of course sarcasm. Before living in New Jersey, I went to college in West Chester Pennsylvania,...
Supply chain issues could be bugging NJ consumers for years
It's been well over two years since the coronavirus pandemic started making an impact in New Jersey and elsewhere, and consumers are still seeing significant wait-times related to the goods and services they've counted on for decades. Businesses claim they continue to battle with delays from suppliers both in the...
At least 15 NJ pizza shops that would make it in Italy
It was announced last week that Domino's Pizza will be closing its remaining 29 stores in Italy. They had planned to open 880 stores in that country when they started there in 2015. Typical American ambition, but sadly misplaced. A pizza chain from another country trying to dominate the pizza...
Three colleges will help NJ ‘Pay it Forward’ in new training program
Inaugural career-focused courses of study were announced Wednesday as Gov. Phil Murphy and a slew of New Jersey officials activated the $12.5 million "Pay it Forward" program. The state said credential, certificate and degree programs would be offered in registered nursing at Hudson County Community College, cybersecurity at New Jersey Institute of Technology, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning, as well as welding, at Camden County College.
71 stop-work orders issued by NJ Labor Dept. since July 2019
From an internet radio station, to medical offices, dozens of New Jersey operations over the past three years have been ordered to temporarily shut down due to strong evidence that their workers are being exploited. According to an update offered on Wednesday by the New Jersey Department of Labor and...
Study says if zombies attack, don’t be in Newark, NJ
Sure, the report is tongue in cheek (or is it?) since there is no such thing as a zombie apocalypse (or is there?), but apparently, if the zombies do attack, you’d be well served to get out of New Jersey. The info on surviving the zombie apocalypse was compiled...
The Seacourt 10 Closed. Is This the End of Ocean County, NJ Movie Theaters?
By now, you've probably heard that The AMC Seacourt 10 in Toms River will be closing its doors on Sunday. It's a theater that's been in our community and evokes feelings of nostalgia for many. Those same people are saddened, but not surprised to see it go. The movie theater...
New Jersey May Have To Resort To This For The First Time In 20 Years
This summer certainly feels a bit different. There is no running though the sprinklers, no doggie pool being filled up, our flowers dying and our lawns losing their green. It can get a lot worse, in fact New Jersey is seeing such bad drought conditions that we may have to resort to something we haven't had to do in almost 20 years.
NJ Parents, Time To Ditch The “Back To School” Signs For First Day Pics
It's almost time for every kid's worst nightmare: the last night of summer vacation. We're officially entering the latter half of August, which means the kids here in the Garden State will be entering their new grade sooner rather than later. Labor Day is right around the corner, and then after that comes the last sleep before school.
