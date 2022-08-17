GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Pitt County Animal Services is straying from their standard protocol to help adopt more than 100 dogs and cats currently filling up their shelter. Administrator Barbara Holcombe said the shelter is currently housing 148 dogs and cats, that’s why every year they host a half-price adoption event in hopes of each and every animal finding a loving forever home.

PITT COUNTY, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO