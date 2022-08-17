Read full article on original website
Related
wcti12.com
Miami man arrested in Tarboro, police find 36 pounds of marijuana in vehicle
TARBORO, Edgecombe County — Tarboro police stopped and searched a vehicle on Hwy. 64 East after the driver was clocked going 94 miles per hour. Police said it happened Aug. 14, 2022. After the search found 36 pounds of marijuana, 25-year-old Pablo Antonio Alonso Carrabeo was charged with:. Trafficking...
wcti12.com
NewsChannel 12 Investigates: Years later, still no help for some from RebuildNC
NEW BERN, Craven County — Hurricanes Matthew in 2016 and Florence in 2018 devastated thousands of Eastern Carolina families. The intense flooding from rivers and streams adversely affected many low-income and minority communities. That's why North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper established the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency to manage nearly $1 billion dollars in federal funds to rebuild.
wcti12.com
Pitt County Animal Services has half-price adoption event to find homes for dogs, cats
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Pitt County Animal Services is straying from their standard protocol to help adopt more than 100 dogs and cats currently filling up their shelter. Administrator Barbara Holcombe said the shelter is currently housing 148 dogs and cats, that’s why every year they host a half-price adoption event in hopes of each and every animal finding a loving forever home.
wcti12.com
Greenville police still looking for wanted man, believe there's no threat to public
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Greenville police are still looking for 29-year-old Clinton Jackson III. He is wanted on several felony charges, including first-degree kidnapping and sexual battery of a child. Officer Brandon Johnson said the warrant for Jackson’s arrest became active a little more than a week ago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcti12.com
Pitt County Schools still struggling to fill teacher jobs as school begins soon
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Pitt County Schools is still looking for teachers and substitutes for the upcoming school year. The county still has a large number of vacancies to fill. Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources for Pitt County Schools, Dr. Kristi Rhone said they currently have 34 vacancies. Dr....
wcti12.com
The Blitz: High school football week one highlights and scores
NEW BERN, Craven County — High school football is back in Eastern North Carolina and that means the return of The Blitz. In the week one premiere matchup, it was a battle of the WCHS schools - West Carteret and West Craven. The Patriots got the bragging rights and...
wcti12.com
Craven County Partners in Education have "Stuff the Bus" donation event
NEW BERN, Craven County — The first day of school is getting closer, and to make sure every student is ready, Craven County Partners in Education had the annual “Stuff the Bus” event. Volunteers sorted out hundreds of donated school supplies from pencils, to notebooks, markers and...
wcti12.com
Dinosaur Adventure comes to Greenville, teaches kids, adults about prehistoric life
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — The Greenville Convention Center hosted the Dinosaur Adventure. The event was from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday Aug. 20, 2022. Parents from all over the area brought their kids to see the prehistoric attractions. Kids of all ages came to see life-sized dinosaurs as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcti12.com
Referee shortage impacting sports in Eastern Carolina
NEW BERN, Craven County — Officials at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association said they are trying a number of things to help decrease the shortages of referees. NCHSAA Assistant Commissioner Cecil Mock said the games are still going on, but there is a huge concern over referee...
wcti12.com
ECU has final scrimmage, media day, team awaits N.C. State in opener
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — The ECU football team wrapped up preseason camp in Greenville as the Pirates had their final scrimmage inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Now that camp is done, the conversation and focus now shifts toward N.C. State. We are now officially two weeks away from ECU's home-opening game...
Comments / 0