Washington County, NC

wcti12.com

NewsChannel 12 Investigates: Years later, still no help for some from RebuildNC

NEW BERN, Craven County — Hurricanes Matthew in 2016 and Florence in 2018 devastated thousands of Eastern Carolina families. The intense flooding from rivers and streams adversely affected many low-income and minority communities. That's why North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper established the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency to manage nearly $1 billion dollars in federal funds to rebuild.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Pitt County Animal Services has half-price adoption event to find homes for dogs, cats

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Pitt County Animal Services is straying from their standard protocol to help adopt more than 100 dogs and cats currently filling up their shelter. Administrator Barbara Holcombe said the shelter is currently housing 148 dogs and cats, that’s why every year they host a half-price adoption event in hopes of each and every animal finding a loving forever home.
PITT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Referee shortage impacting sports in Eastern Carolina

NEW BERN, Craven County — Officials at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association said they are trying a number of things to help decrease the shortages of referees. NCHSAA Assistant Commissioner Cecil Mock said the games are still going on, but there is a huge concern over referee...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

ECU has final scrimmage, media day, team awaits N.C. State in opener

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — The ECU football team wrapped up preseason camp in Greenville as the Pirates had their final scrimmage inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Now that camp is done, the conversation and focus now shifts toward N.C. State. We are now officially two weeks away from ECU's home-opening game...
GREENVILLE, NC

