ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
FanBuzz

What to Expect from Brian Kelly’s First Season at the Helm of LSU Football

To say the last two seasons for LSU were disappointing would be a big understatement. Just two years removed from a national championship with one of the best teams ever fielded in college football, the Tigers have failed to achieve winning seasons in consecutive years for the first time since the 1998/99 seasons. And just like that, LSU is already set to embark on a new era. After the departure of Ed Orgeron last season, LSU is setting sail with a new football coach. It shows that there is little forgiveness down on the Bayou, memories are short and their proud winning traditions must continue. Thus we enter the Brian Kelly Era in Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
FanBuzz

Curaçao Little Leaguer’s Diving Catch Puts Other Web Gems to Shame

After watching nearly every pitch of the first day of the 2022 Little League World Series, I can genuinely say there’s one kid that stood out. Like, really stood out. I didn’t know Davey-Jay Rijke’s name when he first took the mound for Curaçao in the LLWS opener against Nicaragua, but by the time the fourth inning rolled around, I’d say the entire world knew who he was.
MLB
FanBuzz

FanBuzz

Atlanta, GA
23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FanBuzz is the digital sports publication where hometown pride takes center court through the latest news, heated debates, and glory day tributes. We cover trending stories from professional, college, and high school athletics to capture the core of our passionate and curious fandoms.

 https://fanbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy