Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret BeachTravel MavenEgg Harbor Township, NJ
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Fox11online.com
Appleton high school students unveil colorful, 100-foot mural
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A group of high school students are showing off their hard work after completing a 100-foot mural in Appleton. Through a new course, Paint the City, 18 students from Appleton high schools painted the mural in under two weeks. It can be found on the side of...
Fox11online.com
4 Northeast Wisconsin counties have 'high' COVID-19 transmission
(WLUK) -- Despite a recent trend of declining COVID-19 cases, four Northeast Wisconsin counties are in the "high" category for virus spread. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map updated Friday shows Brown, Door, Oconto and Florence counties in the "high" category. At that level, the CDC recommends everyone wear a mask in public indoor settings.
Fox11online.com
Peshtigo's Badger Park re-opens after redesign
PESHTIGO (WLUK) -- A Peshtigo park is re-opening to the public after years of designing and building. The Badger Boardwalk park has seen many years of fun and togetherness since opening in 1995. However, the park had several safety concerns that needed to be addressed. A group of six moms...
Fox11online.com
Fair fun continues in Brown County this weekend
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Fair fun continues this weekend in De Pere. The Brown County Fair is today and tomorrow. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spent some time on the fair grounds to see what’s in-store for the weekend. To learn more, click here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox11online.com
Fox Valley bars crack down on fake IDs as a new college semester approaches
FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WLUK) -- As students prepare to head off or return to college, many local bars will be on extra alert. One Appleton bar recently showed off its stash of fake IDs. D2 Sports Pub in downtown Appleton is no stranger when it comes to dealing with fake...
Fox11online.com
Brown County awards $1 million of ARPA funding to local nonprofits
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Brown County announced that it will be awarding part of its remaining American Rescue Plan Act funding to 16 local nonprofits. ARPA funds are intended to be used for relief to community members recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach says that the...
Fox11online.com
Thompson Center programs paused following fire
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Activities at a senior citizens' center in Appleton are on pause following a fire. The Thompson Center on Lourdes has canceled classes from Aug. 22 through Sept. 2 in the wake of a fire last week at the St. Bernadette Center, where the Thompson Center is housed.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay Scaled Up Reptile Expo returns
(WLUK) -- The Green Bay Scaled Up Reptile Expo is back in Green Bay on Sunday, August 21, 2022. The event is inviting people from Northeast Wisconsin to take a closer look at reptiles. Organizers say they hope it will change misconceptions about having reptiles and amphibians as house pets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox11online.com
Kites take to the sky ahead of Saturday Soar on the Shore Festival in Algoma
ALGOMA (WLUK) -- Kites of all sizes are taking to the skies near the Lake Michigan shoreline. It's all part of Saturday's Soar on the Shore Kite and Beach Festival. A giant fossil was spotted Friday morning floating over Crescent Beach in Algoma. It's called a trilobite, and the giant nylon fossil measures 21-feet across from eye to bulging eye.
Fox11online.com
Opening of Menasha's new Racine Street Bridge delayed
MENASHA (WLUK) -- The new Racine Street Bridge in Menasha will open a few months later than originally planned. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the bridge will now open in mid-December. That's delayed from the original estimate of September. The DOT says parts that go in the raising and lowering mechanism are scheduled for delivery this month, with installation beginning next month.
Fox11online.com
Drivers may experience delays as construction begins on 9-mile span of Hwy. 41
(WLUK) -- Drivers may experience delays on their way to work beginning Monday due to construction on Highway 41. A nine-mile span of 41 is set to undergo a resurfacing project from Norfield Road in Brown County to near Highway 141 in Brown County. The state Department of Transportation says...
Fox11online.com
Hot air balloons to glow along Manitowoc's Riverfront
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Colorful balloons will light up the sky for the 2022 Lakeshore Balloon Glow. The family-friendly event is Friday, August 19 from 5-9 p.m. The Webfooter Water Skiers will show off their skills. There's also a traveling snake show, aerial dancers and a children's area with bounce houses, magic performances and more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox11online.com
Green Bay launches Conservation Corps program by planting sunflowers
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay's AmeriCorps program is finally a reality. With around $630,000 in grants, the Conservation Corps hopes to bring more preservation efforts to the city's 2,658 acres of recreational space and greenways. A garden of sunflowers will soon take over two acres of the JBS development...
Fox11online.com
White Pillars Museum receives $1 million donation for renovation
DE PERE (WLUK) -- The Mulva Cultural Center won’t be the only shiny new building in De Pere. The Nelson Family Fund donated a million dollars to renovate the White Pillars Museum nearby. “The White Pillars building is one of the oldest buildings in De Pere," says President of...
Fox11online.com
What to watch for: Week 1
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The high school football season kicks off Thursday, and there are some interesting matchups to keep an eye on. With that in mind, here's what to watch for during Week 1:. Bay Port is No. 1 in the FOX 11 Top 11 and has a road...
Fox11online.com
West De Pere hopes to flip script on Hortonville
DE PERE (WLUK) -- West De Pere has played Hortonville early in the season the last two years and each time the Polar Bears won in the final seconds. The teams meet again Friday in the Game Time Game of the Week and the Phantoms hope to change their luck and end the Polar Bears' streak at two games.
Fox11online.com
Woman convicted of setting fire at her home
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Kari Seyler was convicted Friday of arson for setting her residence on fire. Seyler, 33, pleaded no contest to the one count for the March 31 fire on Taylor Street. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 31. According to the criminal complaint, Seyler, who lived in the...
Fox11online.com
Grand Chute police say two dead, others unconscious outside of hotel
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- The Grand Chute Police Department is investigating two deaths that occurred Sunday morning. While patrolling a hotel in the 200 block of N Westhill Blvd, police discovered an individual who appeared unconscious in the parking lot. It was determined the individual did not have a pulse. An officer began administering CPR, then discovered another individual in a nearby vehicle also appearing unconscious. The second individual was removed from the vehicle and was administered CPR.
Fox11online.com
New ride proposed for Bay Beach
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Bay Beach Amusement Park has identified the next ride it wants to purchase: the “NebulaZ.”. The 32-passenger ride features four rotating beams, with 4 passengers on the end of each arm. Three tickets (75 cents total) would be required to ride, with a minimum rider height of 42 inches.
Fox11online.com
Man accused of killing his children convicted of trying to escape from Outagamie jail
APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) – Matthew Beyer was convicted Thursday of trying to escape from the Outagamie County jail. Also, as expected, his trial for allegedly killing his two children in their Kaukauna home was postponed to allow his defense team time to get an expert witness on new DNA tests performed by the state crime lab.
Comments / 0