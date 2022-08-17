Read full article on original website
William Himmelhaver
3d ago
fantastic job men and women of law enforcement you guys rock now there are plenty more out there so take them down us citizens have your 6 keep up the good work and may God bless you with peace in your heart and love in your soul and most of all may he protect you on all of your endeavors
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This WeekendTravel MavenOhio State
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
Fox 19
2 people arrested following 12+ hour SWAT standoff in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were arrested following a more than 12-hour-long SWAT standoff in Fairfield Township. A trio of law enforcement agencies went to a home in the area of Lester Avenue and Paducah Avenue around 6 p.m. Friday to serve a search warrant, according to the Fairfield Township Police Department.
WKRC
1 injured in Corryville shooting
CORRYVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was shot in Corryville Sunday. Police say they arrived at a Walgreens parking lot where they found a man who was shot. The man was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries.
WKRC
Window company owner arrested and charged in 3 Tri-State counties
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The owner of a local business faces theft charges in three Tri-State counties. Tara Curles was first arrested in Boone County in late July and then transferred to the Hamilton County jail. Numerous people have told investigators that they paid Window Planet for new windows and never...
clayconews.com
BROWN COUNTY, OHIO MAN ARRESTED, ASSORTMENT OF DRUGS, CASH, FIREARM, LOCATED AND SEIZED DURING LSO WELLFARE CHECK/INVESTIGATION AT RESIDENCE OFF KENTUCKY 312 IN LAUREL COUNTY
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's interdiction unit Justin Taylor (case officer) along with interdiction unit Landry Collett, shift Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Brian France, and Deputy Marcus Stigall arrested James William Edwards age 41 of Mount Orab, Ohio early Friday morning August 19, 2022 approximately 6:17 AM.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Clinton County crash
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday afternoon at 3:55 p.m. on U.S. 68 in Clinton County. A preliminary investigation indicates that a white 2008 GMC Sierra, operated by Derrick L. Ison Sr., 40, of Hillsboro was traveling southbound on U.S. 68 when he drove left of center and struck a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox driving northbound, operated by Bonita J. Christon, 59, of Fayetteville head-on.
WLWT 5
Sheriff: 84 pounds of marijuana, $86k seized during investigation in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Three people were arrested after an investigation led police to find 84 pounds of marijuana and $86,000 in Butler County. Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said it was part of an investigation by the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce, Drug Abuse Reduction Taskforce and the Hamilton Police Department.
WLWT 5
Bond raised for both men charged in Over-the-Rhine mass shooting
CINCINNATI — Two men charged in a shooting that left nine people injured in Over-the-Rhine had their bonds raised during a court hearing Thursday. The suspects face decades in prison if convicted on all charges. New charges and new details were revealed in court. It turns out one of...
WLWT 5
New details emerge in Main Street shootout as suspects appear in court
CINCINNATI — New details about the shootout on Main Street emerged as two suspects were arraigned in a Hamilton County courtroom just a matter of steps from where the gunfire erupted. Diablo McCoats waived his appearance in court. He’s charged with 16 counts of felonious assault and a count...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 19
Driver killed in Ohio 28 crash
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 28-year-old driver is dead in a crash in Clermont County late Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. This is one of three separate auto accidents that killed a total of three drivers across the region overnight. Austin Shell’s 1997 Ford F-250 pickup...
1 dead following fiery Miamisburg crash
The driver of the car hit a tree, and the car soon caught fire shortly after. The accident occurred on the 2200 block of Coldstream Court around 5:45 a.m.
Homicide investigation launched following welfare check in Dayton; Family claims it’s missing person
DAYTON — A homicide investigation has been launched after a body that police believe could be connected to a missing persons case was recovered from a garage Thursday night. Police were called to a house in the 400 block of Burkhardt Avenue after receiving some calls from people that had come to the garage to put a padlock on a door and then made a discovery.
Fox 19
1 driver killed, another critically hurt in head-on, wrong-way crash
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 59-year-old woman was killed and another driver was critically hurt in a wrong-way, head-on crash in Clinton County Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Bonita Christon of Fayetteville was pronounced dead at the scene on U.S. 68 just before 4 p.m. State...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Richmond police officer critically injured was supposed to get married Friday, chief says
RICHMOND, Indiana — Friday, August 19th was supposed to be a joyful day for Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, but instead she remains in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital nearly two weeks after she was shot in the line of duty. In an exclusive one-on-one interview, News Center...
Police investigating reported shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Crews are investigating a shooting that was reported early Saturday morning in Springfield. Police were sent to the 900 block of Park Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. after the shooting was reported, according to Springfield Police dispatch. >>1 injured, teen in custody after shooting in Springfield. We...
dayton247now.com
Stephen Marlow in Montgomery County Jail, bail set at $10 million
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- For the first time, Stephen Marlow is appearing in Vandalia Municipal Court. Judge: “Are you able to hire your own attorney or do you need the court to appoint one to represent you?”. Stephen Marlow: “I spoke to an attorney last night.”. Judge: “Have...
Fox 19
Troopers: Fatal car crash in Clermont County, 1 confirmed dead
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a car crash occurred on Saturday evening, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officers. The crash occurred on Bethel New Richmond Road, according to patrol officers. It is unknown how many people were involved in the crash. Ohio State Highway...
Grand jury indicts Dayton man in connection to 2-month-old son’s death
DAYTON — A Dayton man has been charged with murder in connection to the death of his 2-month-old son. James Gilmore, 31, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Thursday on one count of murder, involuntary manslaughter, attempt to commit tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability and five counts of endangering children.
Fox 19
Woman rams vehicle into police cruisers after chase in Wilmington
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An early morning police chase ended with a suspect in custody after she rammed law enforcement cruisers. Shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, Wilmington officers tried to pull over a driver for a traffic violation on North Wall Street near East Main Street. The female driver...
WLWT 5
Man accused of killing 4 including 15-year-old in Butler Township held on $10M bond
DAYTON, Ohio — A man accused of committing a quadruple murder in Butler Township appeared in a Montgomery County courtroom Thursday. Stephen Marlow, 39, was extradited back to Ohio Wednesday from Kansas, where he was captured following a multi-state manhunt. Marlow is accused of killing four people in Butler...
linknky.com
One shot, killed near Covington bridge
This story has been updated. A man was shot and killed near the 15th Street Bridge in Covington on Thursday evening. Covington Police responded to the first block (0-100) of West 15th at just before 9 p.m. after receiving a report of two shots fired. Officers found a male on...
Comments / 13