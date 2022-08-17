ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, OH

William Himmelhaver
3d ago

fantastic job men and women of law enforcement you guys rock now there are plenty more out there so take them down us citizens have your 6 keep up the good work and may God bless you with peace in your heart and love in your soul and most of all may he protect you on all of your endeavors

Fox 19

2 people arrested following 12+ hour SWAT standoff in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were arrested following a more than 12-hour-long SWAT standoff in Fairfield Township. A trio of law enforcement agencies went to a home in the area of Lester Avenue and Paducah Avenue around 6 p.m. Friday to serve a search warrant, according to the Fairfield Township Police Department.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WKRC

1 injured in Corryville shooting

CORRYVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was shot in Corryville Sunday. Police say they arrived at a Walgreens parking lot where they found a man who was shot. The man was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries.
CINCINNATI, OH
clayconews.com

BROWN COUNTY, OHIO MAN ARRESTED, ASSORTMENT OF DRUGS, CASH, FIREARM, LOCATED AND SEIZED DURING LSO WELLFARE CHECK/INVESTIGATION AT RESIDENCE OFF KENTUCKY 312 IN LAUREL COUNTY

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's interdiction unit Justin Taylor (case officer) along with interdiction unit Landry Collett, shift Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Brian France, and Deputy Marcus Stigall arrested James William Edwards age 41 of Mount Orab, Ohio early Friday morning August 19, 2022 approximately 6:17 AM.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Clinton County crash

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday afternoon at 3:55 p.m. on U.S. 68 in Clinton County. A preliminary investigation indicates that a white 2008 GMC Sierra, operated by Derrick L. Ison Sr., 40, of Hillsboro was traveling southbound on U.S. 68 when he drove left of center and struck a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox driving northbound, operated by Bonita J. Christon, 59, of Fayetteville head-on.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Bond raised for both men charged in Over-the-Rhine mass shooting

CINCINNATI — Two men charged in a shooting that left nine people injured in Over-the-Rhine had their bonds raised during a court hearing Thursday. The suspects face decades in prison if convicted on all charges. New charges and new details were revealed in court. It turns out one of...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Driver killed in Ohio 28 crash

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 28-year-old driver is dead in a crash in Clermont County late Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. This is one of three separate auto accidents that killed a total of three drivers across the region overnight. Austin Shell’s 1997 Ford F-250 pickup...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Homicide investigation launched following welfare check in Dayton; Family claims it’s missing person

DAYTON — A homicide investigation has been launched after a body that police believe could be connected to a missing persons case was recovered from a garage Thursday night. Police were called to a house in the 400 block of Burkhardt Avenue after receiving some calls from people that had come to the garage to put a padlock on a door and then made a discovery.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Police investigating reported shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Crews are investigating a shooting that was reported early Saturday morning in Springfield. Police were sent to the 900 block of Park Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. after the shooting was reported, according to Springfield Police dispatch. >>1 injured, teen in custody after shooting in Springfield. We...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton247now.com

Stephen Marlow in Montgomery County Jail, bail set at $10 million

VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- For the first time, Stephen Marlow is appearing in Vandalia Municipal Court. Judge: “Are you able to hire your own attorney or do you need the court to appoint one to represent you?”. Stephen Marlow: “I spoke to an attorney last night.”. Judge: “Have...
VANDALIA, OH
Fox 19

Troopers: Fatal car crash in Clermont County, 1 confirmed dead

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a car crash occurred on Saturday evening, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officers. The crash occurred on Bethel New Richmond Road, according to patrol officers. It is unknown how many people were involved in the crash. Ohio State Highway...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Woman rams vehicle into police cruisers after chase in Wilmington

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An early morning police chase ended with a suspect in custody after she rammed law enforcement cruisers. Shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, Wilmington officers tried to pull over a driver for a traffic violation on North Wall Street near East Main Street. The female driver...
WILMINGTON, OH
linknky.com

One shot, killed near Covington bridge

This story has been updated. A man was shot and killed near the 15th Street Bridge in Covington on Thursday evening. Covington Police responded to the first block (0-100) of West 15th at just before 9 p.m. after receiving a report of two shots fired. Officers found a male on...
COVINGTON, KY

