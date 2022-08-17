ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

actionnews5.com

Man harrasses minor at Kroger, asks her to ‘buy laundry detergent’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is looking for a man they say harassed a female minor by aggressively asking her to buy laundry detergent outside the Mendenhall Kroger on Thursday evening. Police say the suspect then followed the young girl into the store, where he continued to...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

How issues at the Shelby County Clerk's Office are impacting food insecurity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Parts of Memphis are dominated by fast food restaurants and convenience stores, but not many supermarkets. “There is food. But is it real food?” Roshun Austin, President of Works, the organization that runs the South Memphis Farmers Market, asked. “With the absence of fresh food in certain neighborhoods and a lack of access to transportation, it’s the combination of those things that really define a food desert.”
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

‘I pay my rent on time’: Memphis residents worry rent checks were lost or stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least a dozen tenants from two Memphis apartment complexes worry their rent checks and money orders were lost or stolen from a drop box this month. “I paid my rent on the fifth,” said a resident of the Riverdale Apartments, which is owned by Sunshine Corporation. “I work very hard for my money, and I don’t have extra money to give like that.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis Police car struck by Trolley downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A patrol car was hit by a trolley Saturday morning downtown. It happened at Court Avenue and Main Street just before 11:30 a.m. Officers said the car was struck in the rear by the trolley. The officer of the car was not inside the vehicle during the time of the accident. No […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman orders cigars, gets 100 TN license plates instead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman who ordered a box of cigars couldn’t believe what she got instead. She agreed to tell her story about the cigars she was supposed to get as long as we kept her identity hidden. She said what happened is just too bizarre. Her story starts online. She said she […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Car crashes into Midtown T-Mobile

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A vehicle crashed into the front of T-Mobile in Midtown. The crash happened just after 11 a.m. Friday. The vehicle went into the front of the store on Union Avenue. There are no injuries reported.
MEMPHIS, TN
wtva.com

Officers shoot 2 people in 2 days in northern Mississippi

HORN LAKE, Miss. (AP) — Employees of a sheriff's department in north Mississippi have shot two people within two days. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department told WMC-TV that one of its deputies shot and wounded an armed person during a traffic stop at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Horn Lake.
HORN LAKE, MS
localmemphis.com

Klinke Brothers Ice Cream plant in Memphis for sale

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Klinke Brothers Ice Cream Company plant in Memphis is for sale. The company first opened in the 1890s in Bartlett and its 3,600-square-foot plant closed recently. For years, Klinke Brothers owned the largest Baskin-Robbins territory in the corporate system. It was a seven-state area that...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 shot, 1 dead on Whisper Valley Dr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Whisper Valley Drive left one person dead. Officers arrived on the scene on Whisper Valley Drive, where two victims were located just after 7 p.m. Friday. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other victim was rushed to...
MEMPHIS, TN
deltanews.tv

Escaped rapist: LATEST UPDATE

GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Renter of home struck by MPD officer left to pick up pieces

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman who rents the home hit by a Memphis police officer Wednesday afternoon said she has not received any word from Memphis Police Department or her landlord on next steps. Ameka Swain, 29, said she was home at the time of the accident and sitting...
MEMPHIS, TN
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man gets more than 6 years in prison for $6 million COVID relief money fraud

A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two months after Lick pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
