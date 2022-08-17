Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Man harrasses minor at Kroger, asks her to ‘buy laundry detergent’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is looking for a man they say harassed a female minor by aggressively asking her to buy laundry detergent outside the Mendenhall Kroger on Thursday evening. Police say the suspect then followed the young girl into the store, where he continued to...
localmemphis.com
How issues at the Shelby County Clerk's Office are impacting food insecurity
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Parts of Memphis are dominated by fast food restaurants and convenience stores, but not many supermarkets. “There is food. But is it real food?” Roshun Austin, President of Works, the organization that runs the South Memphis Farmers Market, asked. “With the absence of fresh food in certain neighborhoods and a lack of access to transportation, it’s the combination of those things that really define a food desert.”
“It’s frustrating”: Memphis diabetic mother waits on home warranty company to fix refrigerator
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — June Lee said she first noticed a water leak in her kitchen in early July. “When I opened up the freezer, everything was melted,” she said. “I threw away about $400 or $500 worth of food. This refrigerator was full.”. The single mother called...
‘I pay my rent on time’: Memphis residents worry rent checks were lost or stolen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least a dozen tenants from two Memphis apartment complexes worry their rent checks and money orders were lost or stolen from a drop box this month. “I paid my rent on the fifth,” said a resident of the Riverdale Apartments, which is owned by Sunshine Corporation. “I work very hard for my money, and I don’t have extra money to give like that.”
Memphis Police car struck by Trolley downtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A patrol car was hit by a trolley Saturday morning downtown. It happened at Court Avenue and Main Street just before 11:30 a.m. Officers said the car was struck in the rear by the trolley. The officer of the car was not inside the vehicle during the time of the accident. No […]
Woman orders cigars, gets 100 TN license plates instead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman who ordered a box of cigars couldn’t believe what she got instead. She agreed to tell her story about the cigars she was supposed to get as long as we kept her identity hidden. She said what happened is just too bizarre. Her story starts online. She said she […]
actionnews5.com
Car crashes into Midtown T-Mobile
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A vehicle crashed into the front of T-Mobile in Midtown. The crash happened just after 11 a.m. Friday. The vehicle went into the front of the store on Union Avenue. There are no injuries reported.
wtva.com
Officers shoot 2 people in 2 days in northern Mississippi
HORN LAKE, Miss. (AP) — Employees of a sheriff's department in north Mississippi have shot two people within two days. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department told WMC-TV that one of its deputies shot and wounded an armed person during a traffic stop at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Horn Lake.
McDonald’s employee leaves 1-year-old in hot car while at work, Memphis police say
A McDonald's employee is facing charges of child neglect after police say she left her toddler in a hot car while she went to work.
Threat on life of Mississippi supervisor under investigation
Panola County investigators on Thursday continued their questioning of residents in and around the Enid Shores area, after District 3 Supervisor John Thomas was threatened in a letter received at the Batesville Courthouse by mail Tuesday. Sheriff Shane Phelps confirmed that investigators have a person of interest in the case,...
Entergy Arkansas helping customers with bills
High temperatures have caused electric bills to skyrocket for Arkansans and Entergy is stepping in to help.
localmemphis.com
Klinke Brothers Ice Cream plant in Memphis for sale
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Klinke Brothers Ice Cream Company plant in Memphis is for sale. The company first opened in the 1890s in Bartlett and its 3,600-square-foot plant closed recently. For years, Klinke Brothers owned the largest Baskin-Robbins territory in the corporate system. It was a seven-state area that...
actionnews5.com
2 shot, 1 dead on Whisper Valley Dr.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Whisper Valley Drive left one person dead. Officers arrived on the scene on Whisper Valley Drive, where two victims were located just after 7 p.m. Friday. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other victim was rushed to...
localmemphis.com
Police looking for suspects in Bartlett and Memphis catalytic converter thefts
BARTLETT, Tenn. — The Bartlett Police Department is looking for those responsible for several catalytic converter thefts in the Bartlett and Memphis area. The suspects of these multiple crimes have been spotted in a white Nissan Maxima with black rally stripes on the hood and trunk, according to investigators.
McDonald’s employee pulls gun on customer during argument over order, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A McDonald’s employee was placed behind bars after Memphis police said he pulled a gun on two customers. Willie Webster Jr., 32, was working at the McDonald’s on the 1300 block of Poplar Avenue early in the morning on August 18. Court records said...
Shelby County Clerk’s Office closes early on Friday, turning away two dozen people in line
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ahead of a weeklong closure of the Shelby County Clerk’s Office, staffers closed early at the Mullins Station location and turned away more than two dozen people. The hours of the Mullins Station location are normally 9 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., according to hours posted...
Shots fired at police after crash in Parkway Village, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars, and another is wanted after allegedly firing shots at officers and others. Roderick Johnson, 23, is charged with criminal attempt first-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a handgun after he allegedly fired shots at police officers at the scene of an accident.
deltanews.tv
Escaped rapist: LATEST UPDATE
GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
actionnews5.com
Renter of home struck by MPD officer left to pick up pieces
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman who rents the home hit by a Memphis police officer Wednesday afternoon said she has not received any word from Memphis Police Department or her landlord on next steps. Ameka Swain, 29, said she was home at the time of the accident and sitting...
Mississippi man gets more than 6 years in prison for $6 million COVID relief money fraud
A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two months after Lick pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
