A 35-year-old Davenport man has been sentenced to serve eight years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, a news release says. Davantres Deshawn Moore, after his prison term, has been ordered to serve three years of supervised release. According to court documents, Moore was arrested in possession of a loaded firearm while in violation of a no-contact order. Moore has a history of violence including multiple convictions for assault and domestic abuse assault, as well as numerous no-contact order violations. He was most recently convicted for stalking in violation of a protective order and attempted burglary second degree, the release says.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO