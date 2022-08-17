Read full article on original website
Police seek help to find robbery suspect
Sterling Police seek help from the public to find a robbery suspect. At 8:38 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the Dollar General Store, 1106 W. 4th St., Sterling, for an armed robbery. A suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun then demanded money from the cashier. No one was...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island County on firearm charge
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Deandre Hensley, 27, is wanted in Rock Island County for a felon in possession of a firearm charge. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 6-foot-1, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you know where...
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect sold items – bought with stolen credit – at pawn shop
A 26-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after Davenport Police were forwarded a case of identity theft from the Fort Wayne, Indiana, Police. Jeffrey Stoffers faces charges of identify theft over $1,500 and under $10,000, and second-degree theft, court records say. On April 22, Stoffers acquired merchandise from Best Buy...
aledotimesrecord.com
Teen arrested for allegedly robbing others with taser in Kiwanis Park, Galesburg
GALESBURG — A 16-year-old was arrested after allegedly committing armed robbery at Kiwanis Park Thursday afternoon. Officers were called to the park for a fight in progress at 3:35 p.m. and found a large group of people upon arrival in the 400 block of Iowa Avenue. Officers spoke to two juvenile males who advised that the suspect, a 16-year-old Galesburg male, had threatened them with a taser. They said he “sparked” it and told them to give him their money. One boy said he gave the suspect the $2 in his pocket.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: East Moline police ask for help finding stolen motorcycle
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a stolen motorcycle. The East Moline Police Department got a report on July 16 of motorcycle theft in the 700 block of 25th Street, according to police. The bike was stolen...
ourquadcities.com
3rd suspect arrested in violent July mini-mart attack
A 21-year-old Moline woman is the third suspect to be charged in a violent attack in July at a Davenport mini-mart. Tela Trumbo faces felony charges of willful injury – causing serious injury and assault causing serious injury, court records say. The July assault. On July 12, at 11:58...
ourquadcities.com
Davenport man sentenced to 8 years for felon in possession of firearm
A 35-year-old Davenport man has been sentenced to serve eight years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, a news release says. Davantres Deshawn Moore, after his prison term, has been ordered to serve three years of supervised release. According to court documents, Moore was arrested in possession of a loaded firearm while in violation of a no-contact order. Moore has a history of violence including multiple convictions for assault and domestic abuse assault, as well as numerous no-contact order violations. He was most recently convicted for stalking in violation of a protective order and attempted burglary second degree, the release says.
Rock Island police identify suspect in June hit-and-run, to reveal more after charges filed
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island Police have reportedly confirmed the identity of a suspect who hit a child with their car and drove away back in late June. According to a news release from the Rock Island Police Department on Friday, Aug. 19, authorities have identified the person suspected of the June 26 hit-and-run.
aledotimesrecord.com
Bullets damage car Aug. 8 on North Prairie Street, Galesburg
GALESBURG — A parked vehicle in northern Galesburg was heavily damaged by gunfire, according to a police report. Officers responded to the 500 block of North Prairie Street at 5:29 a.m. Aug. 8 for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a red, 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier parked....
ourquadcities.com
QC man sentenced to 8 years for firearm charge
A Davenport man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for a firearm charge. Davantres Deshaun Moore, 35, was sentenced August 18 to 96 months in prison on a charge of a felon in possession of a firearm. Following his prison term, Moore was ordered to serve three years of supervised release.
KBUR
Davenport Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for False Statements During a Firearms Purchase
Davenport, IA- A Davenport man has been sentenced to 3 years in prison for making false statements while purchasing a firearm. 24 year old Brent Stephen Gladwin of Davenport was sentenced Wednesday, August 17th, to 36 months in prison for three counts of False Statement During the Purchase of a Firearm.
rigov.org
Update: Hit and Run Investigation
On Sunday, June 26, 2022 at approximately 5:32 p.m. the Rock Island Police Department responded to a hit and run in the 2300 block of 20th Avenue where a juvenile was struck and seriously injured while riding a bicycle. Residential security cameras in the vicinity recorded a dark color late...
ourquadcities.com
QC man sentenced on gun charges
A 24-year-old Davenport man has been sentenced for firearm charges. Brent Stephen Gladwin was sentenced on Wednesday to three years in prison for three counts of false statement during purchase of a firearm. Following his term of imprisonment, Gladwin was ordered to serve three years of supervised release. The Scott...
qctoday.com
Davenport Police search house on West 2nd Street for shooting suspect
Davenport Police surrounded a boarded up house at 2330 W. 2nd Street late Wednesday as they searched for a suspect involved in a shots fired incident in Rock Island that occurred earlier in the evening. Parked in front of the house Police located a Lincoln Nautilus that had been stolen...
KWQC
Davenport man sentenced to 8 years in prison for a firearm charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Thursday to 96 months; or eight years, in prison for a felon in possession of a firearm charge. Davantres Deshaun Moore, 35, was ordered to serve three years of supervised release following the prison term, according to a media release. According...
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf chiropractor pleads guilty to insurance fraud
A 41-year-old Bettendorf chiropractor has pleaded guilty to fraud after an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau. Joshua David Blunt, 41, of Bettendorf, recently pleaded guilty insurance fraud, according to a news release from the to one count of insurance fraud – presenting false information (Class D felony) and one count of fraudulent practices 4th degree, a serious misdemeanor, according to a news release by the Iowa Insurance Division.
ourquadcities.com
Two Davenport men sentenced to federal prison on drug charges
Robert Stanley Nelson, III, 42, and Taylor Christopher Graeber, 24, both of Davenport, were sentenced to federal prison yesterday, Aug. 18, 2022. Nelson was sentenced to 168 months in prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, according to a U.S. Justice Department release. Following his imprisonment, Nelson was ordered to serve five years of supervised release. Graeber was sentenced to 120 months in prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime. Following his imprisonment, Graeber was ordered to serve four years of supervised release.
wrmj.com
Awards Presented In Galesburg For Actions Following The April Death Of Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Weist
Numerous awards were presented on Thursday to Galesburg area individuals and organizations that stepped up following the April 29 death of Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Weist (former Aledo officer and former Mercer County Sheriff’s Department dispatcher and correctional officer), and Weist himself was honored posthumously with two awards. The awards were presented during a special meeting of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Spoon River Valley Lodge # 427 held in Galesburg. Weist was a Lodge 427 member.
ourquadcities.com
Driver ticketed after vehicle strikes house early Saturday
A 26-year-old Davenport woman was ticketed after a vehicle struck a house on the 1500 block of West Locust Street early Saturday. The incident happened about 1:10 a.m., police said. Officers said no one was injured. A crime-scene technician took photos of the damage, which is on the lower part of the structure.
KWQC
Police: Man arrested on battery charge in Rock Falls
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was arrested after police say he assaulted a man in Rock Falls on Aug 6. The Rock Falls Police Department responded around 2:33 p.m. Aug. 6, to the 400 block of Garden Circle for a report of an assault, according to a media release.
