ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Upcoming Blood Drives In Toms River

By Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41kllV_0hKtB7gu00

TOMS RIVER – The New Jersey Blood Services have announced upcoming blood drives in Toms River. The following blood drives are scheduled for September:

  • September 2: St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 1528 Church Road, Toms River; from 1to 7 p.m.
  • September 15: Christ Episcopal Church, 415 Washington Street, Toms River; from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m.
  • September 29: Toms River Elks, 600 Washington Street, Toms River; from 1 to 7 p.m.

Blood products have a short shelf life – from five to 42 days, so constant replenishment is necessary. Each day there are patients who depend on the transfusion of red blood cells, platelets and plasma to stay alive. But blood and blood products can’t be manufactured. They can only come from volunteer blood donors who take an hour to attend a blood drive or visit a donor center.

To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call Toll Free: 1-800-933-2566, visit nybloodcenter.org.

Blood donors receive free mini-medical exams on site including information about their temperature, blood pressure and hematocrit level. Eligible donors include those people at least age 16 (with parental permission or consent), who weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, are in good health and meet all Food & Drug Administration and NY or NJ State Department of Health donor criteria. People over 75 may donate with a doctor’s note.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: 32nd ANNUAL “VEST A COP” ON SEPTEMBER 26, 2022

Come join us for our 32nd Annual Vest-A-Cop hosted by the Toms River PBA #137. 🎉 The event will be held downtown Toms River along Washington Street on Monday September 26, 2022 from 5pm-10pm. Our officers will be waiting tables at Capone’s Gourmet Pizza and Pasta House, 🍕🍝 Crave 🍔🍟🥗 and a Thyme for All Seasons. 🍽 Battle River Brewery and Garden State Distillery will be serving up refreshments. Mandoli’s Custom Cake Confectionary and Mueller’s Creamery will appeal to your sweet tooth with some wonderful desserts! 🍰🍦
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: BIRTHDAY GIRL DONATES TWO K9 BUDDY BAGS TO THE TWO NEWEST K9 OFFICERS

The Ocean County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Morgan Blann, who stopped by to donate two K9 Buddy Bag first aid kits to our two newest dogs. Morgan every year asks for donations for these trauma kits for her birthday from friends and relatives. This is her 3rd time donating bags to the Ocean County Sheriffs Office. The bags went to S/I Reilly and his partner K9 Bane and S/O Flynn and his K9 partner Thor. Today also happens to be Morgan’s 12th Birthday so help us wish her a very special Happy Birthday!
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
City
Washington, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Society
State
Washington State
Daily Voice

Jersey Shore Family Homeless After Lightning Strike

A Toms River family displaced from their home after it was struck by lightning is seeing an outpouring of community support. The house was condemned until further notice because of the Aug. 5 lightning strike, displacing the Bygott family, who are now living in a hotel "for the foreseeable future," according to this GoFundMe page.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: BICYCLIST STRUCK BY CAR

We have an unconfirmed report of a bicyclist being struck by a car on Bay near Indian Hill. We are advised that traffic is backed up in the area No additional information is available at this time. Rate:. PreviousBAYVILLE: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE. NextFREEHOLD: FORMER OCEAN TWP POLICE...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Transfusion#Blood Plasma#Blood Donors#Charity#Upcoming Blood Drives#Toms River Elks
NBC New York

NJ School Long Considered ‘Haunted' Set To Be Demolished

People for years have sworn a longtime Jersey Shore landmark is home to the paranormal. But now that the Ocean County school is about to be demolished, it will leave the question: Who — or what — might stick around?. It’s the final countdown before Barnegat Township’s old...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
ocscanner.news

SOUTH TOMS RIVER: VEHICLE IN WOODS OFF GSP

Police are tending to a vehicle which went off in the woods just before exit 80 on the southbound side of the Garden State Parkway. May cause some slow rubbernecking traffic so use caution in the area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey Monthly

How a Couple Meticulously Designed a Multigenerational Home in Spring Lake

It’s fair to say that Lisa and Dominick Paragano do nothing by accident; the couple is fastidious, considering every detail and each angle of any project or challenge. It makes sense, then, that when designing and building their Shore home, they meticulously and deliberately planned it down to the final nail. The result is spot-on.
SPRING LAKE, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy