TOMS RIVER – The New Jersey Blood Services have announced upcoming blood drives in Toms River. The following blood drives are scheduled for September:

September 2: St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 1528 Church Road, Toms River; from 1to 7 p.m.

September 15: Christ Episcopal Church, 415 Washington Street, Toms River; from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m.

September 29: Toms River Elks, 600 Washington Street, Toms River; from 1 to 7 p.m.

Blood products have a short shelf life – from five to 42 days, so constant replenishment is necessary. Each day there are patients who depend on the transfusion of red blood cells, platelets and plasma to stay alive. But blood and blood products can’t be manufactured. They can only come from volunteer blood donors who take an hour to attend a blood drive or visit a donor center.

To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call Toll Free: 1-800-933-2566, visit nybloodcenter.org.

Blood donors receive free mini-medical exams on site including information about their temperature, blood pressure and hematocrit level. Eligible donors include those people at least age 16 (with parental permission or consent), who weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, are in good health and meet all Food & Drug Administration and NY or NJ State Department of Health donor criteria. People over 75 may donate with a doctor’s note.