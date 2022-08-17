ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Jeff Devore
3d ago

As a retired former volunteer EMT I can assure you that railroad crossings need to be open and not blocked by a stationary train when time is of the essence and it is literally a matter of life or death. Not being able to have access at the crossing to get on the opposite side to reach the location of the emergency call means precious time lost in diverting by taking another route if possible, (which may be much longer) or having another ambulance that may have quicker access to the individual(s) in need take the emergency call in order to possibly save a life. God forbid it is a mass casualty situation such as an auto accident with multiple victims for example and multiple agencies and emergency vehicles are involved, but access is hampered by a stationary train blocking the particular railroad crossing that needs to be open for quicker emergency vehicle response.

Rainy Weather
3d ago

They don't want you driving, especially vehicles YOU fully control. WEF agenda 21 2030... They're also using political means to do what protesters do physically.. Blocking transport and messing with logistics to hamper product availability and create food scarcity. Planned demolitions... Stock market manipulation.... You get the idea."You will own nothing and be happy" says Klaus Schwab and the world economic forum infiltrators

Dale Caskey
3d ago

What about the emergency vehicle getting your family members from death

Mother Jones

At Least 25 States Are One Supreme Court Decision Away From Banning Same-Sex Marriage

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. In his decision to help gut Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”—cases that enshrined Americans’ right to contraception, to intimate same-sex relationships, and to marriage equality. In the past week, Democrats have raced to codify same-sex marriage, culminating in Tuesday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Kentucky Supreme Court denies request to block abortion ban

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the state’s near-total abortion ban will remain in place while it reviews arguments by abortion clinics challenging two state laws. It was the latest legal setback for the two remaining abortion clinics in Kentucky — both in Louisville, the state’s largest city. The state’s highest court kept in place a recent lower court ruling that reimposed enforcement of the laws banning nearly all abortions in Kentucky. Abortion-rights groups vowed to continue their legal fight, saying the government should never have the authority to “force a person to remain pregnant against their will.” The groups called abortion a “critical individual freedom.” “Make no mistake: abortion bans result in tragic health outcomes and are a form of control over our bodies,” a statement from Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the American Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU of Kentucky said on behalf of the two clinics. “Despite this setback, the fight continues. We will proceed with our case to restore and protect reproductive freedom in Kentucky.”
KENTUCKY STATE
Reason.com

The New Federal Gun Law Violates Our Civil Liberties

"I'm about to sign into law a bipartisan … gun safety legislation," President Joe Biden said at the signing of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act on June 25. "And time is of the essence. Lives will be saved….When it seems impossible to get anything done in Washington, we are doing something consequential. If we can reach compromise on guns, we ought to be able to reach compromise in other critical issues."
LAW
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris tells Republicans they 'need to learn how a woman's body works' in Indiana abortion speech - as pro-choice protesters gather outside to oppose bill to ban terminations

Vice President Kamala Harris said that Republicans who are proposing an abortion ban in Indiana 'need to learn how a woman's body works' as the state becomes the first to hold a special session on legislation banning abortion since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. 'Maybe some people need to...
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Multiple people charged in Nebraska for burning and burying foetus following home abortion

A mother and daughter have reportedly been charged over a home abortion that ended with a foetus being burned and buried by the pair in Nebraska, where aborions are banned after 20 weeks. Jessica Burgess, 41, allegedly helped her daughter Celeste Burgess, 18, recieve an abortion in April without the help of a licensed doctor, as KMEG-TV and the Lincoln Journal Star reported on Monday. The birth allegedly took place at about the 23 week mark, in violation of Nebraska state law. Charges were filed against the mother and daughter in recent days after police in the city of Norfolk...
NEBRASKA STATE
Fox News

Indiana becomes first state in nation to approve near-total abortion ban post Roe

Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill Friday evening prohibiting most abortions. The new law bans the procedure except in cases of rape, incest and to protect the life and physical health of the mother. The rape and incest exceptions only apply in the first 10 weeks post-fertilization. Victims would not be required to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to an attack, which had previously been proposed.
INDIANA STATE
Michigan Advance

Judge pushes back ruling after day two of Michigan abortion ban hearing

Witnesses who were asked to speak on why an injunction on the state’s 1931 abortion law shouldn’t be extended faced on Thursday a heated cross examination during the second day of oral arguments in the Oakland County Circuit Court.  The question before the judge is essentially to determine whether abortion will remain legal in the […] The post Judge pushes back ruling after day two of Michigan abortion ban hearing  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Election officials can’t access federal funding for security as violent threats mount

Colorado’s election officials, like so many across the country, faced a surge of violent threats after the 2020 election. Federal authorities are prosecuting a man who pled guilty to threatening a Colorado election official on Instagram, where he wrote: “Do you feel safe? You shouldn’t.” And Colorado police arrested a man accused of calling Secretary of State Jena Griswold […] The post Election officials can’t access federal funding for security as violent threats mount appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
COLORADO STATE

