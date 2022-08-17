As a retired former volunteer EMT I can assure you that railroad crossings need to be open and not blocked by a stationary train when time is of the essence and it is literally a matter of life or death. Not being able to have access at the crossing to get on the opposite side to reach the location of the emergency call means precious time lost in diverting by taking another route if possible, (which may be much longer) or having another ambulance that may have quicker access to the individual(s) in need take the emergency call in order to possibly save a life. God forbid it is a mass casualty situation such as an auto accident with multiple victims for example and multiple agencies and emergency vehicles are involved, but access is hampered by a stationary train blocking the particular railroad crossing that needs to be open for quicker emergency vehicle response.
They don't want you driving, especially vehicles YOU fully control. WEF agenda 21 2030... They're also using political means to do what protesters do physically.. Blocking transport and messing with logistics to hamper product availability and create food scarcity. Planned demolitions... Stock market manipulation.... You get the idea."You will own nothing and be happy" says Klaus Schwab and the world economic forum infiltrators
What about the emergency vehicle getting your family members from death
