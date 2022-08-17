ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin School District teachers gather for Opening Day Ceremony

By Andre Louque
 3 days ago

JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin Schools today hosted its all-staff back-to-school Opening Day Ceremony in person for the first time since COVID-19.

Teachers gathered in the Performing Arts Center at Joplin High School for a one-hour celebration.

The high-energy 2022 orientation featured performances from the high school marching band, a rock band, and many more activities.

The event also included an all-district address by Joplin Schools’ new superintendent, Dr. Kerry Sachetta.

