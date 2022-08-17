Read full article on original website
Fox 19
17-year-old shot in Roselawn
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 17-year-old male was shot in Roselawn early Sunday, according to Cincinnati police. The teen was shot in the chest on Crest Hill Avenue at about 3 a.m. He was taken to a hospital, where he is expected to recover, police said. No arrests were made. See...
Fox 19
16-year-old shot in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old male was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday night, Cincinnati police say. They found out about the shooting when the teen showed up at Christ Hospital via private transportation at about 6:30 p.m. Through a subsequent investigation, officers determined the shooting occurred in the 2100 block...
Fox 19
Man shot in Corryville Walgreens parking lot
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was shot in the Corryville Walgreens parking lot on Saturday evening, District Four police confirmed. The man was transported to University Hospital with life threatening injuries and the suspect drove away in a car, District Four police said. The call came in at approximately 7:07...
WLWT 5
2 people arrested after search warrant served in Fairfield Township
HAMILTON, Ohio — Two people were arrested on Friday, after the Fairfield Township Police Department, Butler County Regional SWAT Team and the Butler County Sherriff's Office served a search warrant. The warrant was served in the 6700 block of Lester Avenue in Hamilton. According to officials, the search warrant...
WLWT 5
'We lost a part of our family': Man known for helping homeless gunned down in Covington
CINCINNATI — Two suspects are on the loose after police said they gunned down a man walking home from work in Covington. Virgil Stewart, 60, was shot as he crossed the 15th Street bridge. “We lost a part of our family today and he’s going to be missed,” said...
WKRC
Window company owner arrested and charged in 3 Tri-State counties
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The owner of a local business faces theft charges in three Tri-State counties. Tara Curles was first arrested in Boone County in late July and then transferred to the Hamilton County jail. Numerous people have told investigators that they paid Window Planet for new windows and never...
Man charged with shooting Richmond officer Seara Burton appears in court
WRTV was inside the courtroom as Phillip Lee, 47, appeared virtually from his hospital bed and entered a preliminary not guilty plea.
linknky.com
One shot, killed near Covington bridge
This story has been updated. A man was shot and killed near the 15th Street Bridge in Covington on Thursday evening. Covington Police responded to the first block (0-100) of West 15th at just before 9 p.m. after receiving a report of two shots fired. Officers found a male on...
WLWT 5
Bond raised for both men charged in Over-the-Rhine mass shooting
CINCINNATI — Two men charged in a shooting that left nine people injured in Over-the-Rhine had their bonds raised during a court hearing Thursday. The suspects face decades in prison if convicted on all charges. New charges and new details were revealed in court. It turns out one of...
Richmond police officer critically injured was supposed to get married Friday, chief says
RICHMOND, Indiana — Friday, August 19th was supposed to be a joyful day for Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, but instead she remains in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital nearly two weeks after she was shot in the line of duty. In an exclusive one-on-one interview, News Center...
Fox 19
Troopers: Fatal car crash in Clermont County, 1 confirmed dead
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a car crash occurred on Saturday evening, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officers. The crash occurred on Bethel New Richmond Road, according to patrol officers. It is unknown how many people were involved in the crash. Ohio State Highway...
clayconews.com
BROWN COUNTY, OHIO MAN ARRESTED, ASSORTMENT OF DRUGS, CASH, FIREARM, LOCATED AND SEIZED DURING LSO WELLFARE CHECK/INVESTIGATION AT RESIDENCE OFF KENTUCKY 312 IN LAUREL COUNTY
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's interdiction unit Justin Taylor (case officer) along with interdiction unit Landry Collett, shift Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Brian France, and Deputy Marcus Stigall arrested James William Edwards age 41 of Mount Orab, Ohio early Friday morning August 19, 2022 approximately 6:17 AM.
Grand jury indicts Dayton man in connection to 2-month-old son’s death
DAYTON — A Dayton man has been charged with murder in connection to the death of his 2-month-old son. James Gilmore, 31, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Thursday on one count of murder, involuntary manslaughter, attempt to commit tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability and five counts of endangering children.
Fox 19
Police: Man dead in Covington shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is dead Thursday night after a shooting in Covington, police say. Covington police officers found him near the 15th Street Bridge around 8:55 p.m. after responding to a report of two gunshots. The man, who is in his 60s, was suffering from a gunshot at...
Fox 19
West End shooting under investigation
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in the West End early Friday. A 40-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds to at about 3 a.m. on Livingston Street near Linn Street, according to police. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life...
Fox 19
Driver killed in Ohio 28 crash
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 28-year-old driver is dead in a crash in Clermont County late Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. This is one of three separate auto accidents that killed a total of three drivers across the region overnight. Austin Shell’s 1997 Ford F-250 pickup...
Fox 19
19-year-old driver killed in Clermont County crash
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 19-year-old man is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Clermont County late Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. This is one of three fatal crashes across the Tri-State overnight, including two in Clermont County. Noah Walton’s 1998 GMC Sierra failed to negotiate...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police looking for suspect accused of rape
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department issued a release Wednesday searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a reported rape in Over-the-Rhine. According to the release, on Aug. 13 at 4:53 a.m. officers and fire personnel responded to the 200-block of E. Clifton Avenue for a reported rape. The victim said a firearm was used in the incident.
Fox 19
1 driver killed, another critically hurt in head-on, wrong-way crash
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 59-year-old woman was killed and another driver was critically hurt in a wrong-way, head-on crash in Clinton County Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Bonita Christon of Fayetteville was pronounced dead at the scene on U.S. 68 just before 4 p.m. State...
Fox 19
Victim identified in Avondale shooting; another man critically hurt
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 30-year-old man is dead and another is critically hurt in an early morning shooting in Avondale, Cincinnati police say. Officers responded to a report of two people shot in a residence in the 100 block of Glenridge Place at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Lt. Tim Lanter, the night chief.
