John C. Puleo, 80, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for John C. Puleo, 80, a resident of 227 Bayley Road, Massena, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home. Mr. Puleo passed away Friday evening at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburg. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of John C. Puleo.
Peter T. Halferty, 78, of Calcium
CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - Peter T. Halferty, 78, of Calcium, NY passed away on August 16, 2022 in the good care of the Hospice Residence in Watertown, NY. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown. Born September 18, 1943 to Eva Jeffers Halferty and Donald Halferty,...
Kenneth Claude “K.C.” Hale, 70, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Kenneth Claude “K.C.” Hale, age 70, of Ogdensburg, NY and formerly of Plattsburgh, NY, will be held on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 11:00AM with military honors at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Burial will be in St. Alexander Cemetery in Morrisonville, NY, on August 24, 2022, at 1:00PM. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Hale passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Upstate Hospital in Syracuse, NY. K.C. is survived by his wife, Patricia Hale of Ogdensburg, NY; a daughter, Karri Hollis and her husband, Andrew, of Ogdensburg, NY and their children, Jesse Hollis of Pennsylvania, Aleaha Hollis of Gouverneur, NY, Drew II Hollis of Ogdensburg and Ryan Hollis of Ogdensburg; a brother, Brian Hale and his wife, Pam, of Orange County, CA and their children, Daniel Hale and Eric Hale and his wife, Nikki; four great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Kathryn Prebish of Syracuse, NY; a brother-in-law, Robert Mason and his wife, Marie, of Penn Yann, NY; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Kenneth is predeceased by his parents, Edward and Barbara Hale; his late wife, Paulette Mary (Carter) Hale and son, Michael Scott Hale.
St. Lawrence County to appeal court decision on unpaid tax collection
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The battle continues between Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence County over collecting unpaid property taxes. The county has filed notice that it will appeal a recent ruling that Ogdensburg officials called “an enormous victory” for the city. Earlier this month, a state appeals court...
Maryanne O. Monica, 76, of Adams and formerly of Evans Mills
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Maryanne O. Monica, 76, of Adams, formerly of Evans Mills and widow of Elmer Monica, passed away Friday, August 19th, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. Services will be held on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Times will be...
Frederick Michael Holloway, 73, of Lisbon
LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Frederick Michael Holloway, 73, of Lisbon, died unexpectedly on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at his home where he had been stricken ill. Fred was born June 23, 1949 in Peterborough, Ontario, a son of the late William Holloway Sr. and Hilda (Morris) Holloway. He graduated from Lincoln Park High School in Michigan in 1967. Fred worked for the Ford Motor Company for a year prior to entering the US Navy in 1968. He served on the USS Galveston and was Honorably Discharged in May of 1970. From there Fred went on to graduate from the North American School of Conservation in New Port Beach, CA.
Paul A. Baker, 86, of Rutland Center
RUTLAND CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Paul A. Baker, 86, Rutland Center, retired owner of the Deer River Lumber Company, passed away Wednesday, August 17th, 2022 at his home under the care of his loving wife Leona and his family. The funeral will be 11 am Monday, August 22nd at...
OBPA doing its part to support renewable energy projects
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - As New York continues to invest in renewable energy projects, some of the parts for these projects come from across the sea to the north country. The St. Lawrence Seaway is the global shipping lane for trade and the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority stands ready to take goods from ship to land.
Helen B. Leddy, 94, of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Helen B. Leddy, 94, long-time resident of Philadelphia, died Sunday morning August 14, 2022 at Samaritan Summit Village, Watertown, NY. Helen was born April 18, 1928 to Leo and Mildred Kittle Souva in Great Bend, NY. She was Salutatorian of her class, graduating in 1945 from Carthage Central School.
Marco J. Franchini, 92, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Marco J. Franchini, 92, of 517 West St. Carthage, passed away on Friday, August 19 2022 at Hospice of Jefferson County in Watertown. Marco was born April 22, 1930, in Watertown, the son of the late John and Elena (Palloni) Franchini. He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He married the former Elizabeth J. Martin on February 20,1955 at St. James Church in Carthage. Betty died on August 22, 2007.
Norwood police: 2 charged in lumber thefts that ‘took some scheming’
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Two people have been arrested in connection with the theft of thousands of dollars of lumber. Norwood police say 43-year-old Reid St. Ann and his 41-year-old girlfriend, Erica Barcomb, both of Massena, turned themselves in Friday morning. According to police, the duo used stolen credit...
Robert Ambrose Gormley, 83, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Robert (Bob) Ambrose Gormley died on Saturday, August 13 at his home in Carthage, New York. Mr. Gormley was born in Carthage to Gerald and Grace Bush Gormley in 1939. A 1958 graduate of Carthage Central High School, Bob obtained a bachelor’s degree in history...
Helen J. Peck, 78, of Great Bend
GREAT BEND, New York (WWNY) - Helen J. Peck, 78, of County Route 47 died peacefully, Thursday morning August 18, 2022, at the Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, NY. Helen was born on October 18, 1943, in Watertown, NY to the late William & Anna (Schweitzer) Huni. She graduated from Carthage High School in 1961, she then went on to attend Northeastern Bible Baptist College, Essex Fells, NJ; and she graduated in 1967. After school, she worked with a Missionary Bible Club Movement and later helped her husband on the family farm.
GALLERY: Bruiser Bronzebacks Boated at the Western End of the St. Lawrence
MASSENA, N.Y. – With the hammer down and burning fuel, several Group B pros made the long journey to the western reaches of the St. Lawrence River on Day 4 of the Tackle Warehouse TITLE Presented by Mercury. It’s with good reason many anglers decide to make the run; some of the biggest smallmouth bass in the river reside near Clayton, New York, and beyond near the mouth of Lake Ontario.
Low water levels on lake and river cause concern
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - It’s dry and it has people along the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario paying attention to water levels. According to Ogdensburg resident William Nygard, water levels are currently what they would be in October. “I don’t know who’s incentivized for this water flow...
Larry R. McClure, 83, of Norfolk
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Larry R. McClure, 83, a resident of 492 old Market Road, Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Mr. McClure passed away early Friday morning at his home. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Larry R. McClure.
Grand Jury Launches Criminal Investigation into NY Fire Academy Training Death
A Schuyler County grand jury is investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a Watertown firefighter recruit while in training at New York’s State Fire Academy. Firefighter Peyton Morse, 21, died after a March 3, 2021 incident at the New York State Fire Academy in Montour Falls. Morse died while participating in mask confidence training.
Robert “Bubba” J. Streeter, 64, of Star Lake
STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Robert “Bubba” J. Streeter, age 64, of Star Lake passed away on August 17, 2022 at University Hospital at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester after battling cancer for many years. There will be a funeral Mass held on Friday, August 26, 2022...
Dakota J. Weaver, 29, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dakota J. Weaver, 29, Watertown, passed away Thursday, August 11th, 2022 at his residence. There will be no services held. Burial will be at a later date. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. He is survived by his father and step-mother,...
Gladys Marion White, RN, 105, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Gladys Marion White, RN, age 105, of Clayton, passed away August 16, 2022. She was born in Williamstown, NY on July 9, 1917, daughter of Henry and Frances White. Gladys graduated from Williamstown Union School in 1935 and from St. Lawrence State Hospital School of Nursing in 1939. She was employed by a physician in Boston, MA for many years.
