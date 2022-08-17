Harrison County (West Virginia) Commission to move to biweekly meetings, effective immediately

Read full article on original website
WVNews
Watch for students, buses as Harrison County (West Virginia) Schools start again Wednesday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County residents might have seen school buses out and about on Friday for their practice runs. Starting Wednesday, the buses will be transporting students as classes resume in Harrison County for the 2022-23 school year.
WVNews
Event held in Clarksburg, West Virginia, to mark arrival of first enslaved Africans in North America
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Kelly Miller Community Center was the site of an event Saturday morning marking Aug. 20, 1619, as the generally accepted date when the first enslaved Africans reached what would become the United States. “We are here today to recognize the day that the...
WVNews
Fairmont, West Virginia, hosts Tomato Festival, Palatine Park Legends Series
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Main Street Fairmont at Palatine Park offered a host of activities for Marion County residents Saturday, with a Hometown Market, Tomato Festival and the Palatine Parks Legends Series rocking Fairmont throughout the day. The day began with Main Street Fairmont’s Hometown Market, which was...
WVNews
Three GFWC Clarksburg members attend summer conference
Three members of the Greater Federation of Women’s Clubs of Clarksburg attended the GFWC West Virginia Summer Conference in Canaan Valley Aug. 5-7. Parlimentarian Lyda Lister, Willa Jean Green and Sheree Lister Rosevear, represented Clarksburg at the event.
WVNews
Efforts to restart special session at a 'real stalemate,' West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Legislature’s third special session of the year remains in a technical timeout after lawmakers failed to pass legislation related to tax reform and abortion last month. Gov. Jim Justice has said negotiations between his office and lawmakers remain at a...
WVNews
West Virginia International Yeager Airport looks to the future with current projects
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia International Yeager Airport recently received federal grant funding that will allow it to pursue adding flights to two of the nation’s largest airports, according to Airport Director and CEO Nick Keller. Yeager was awarded a Department of Transportation Small Community Air...
WVNews
Hundreds turn out to enjoy “Italian Bred” at Robinson Grand in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — More than 500 people came to the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center on Saturday evening to enjoy “Italian Bred,” a one-person show by Candice Guardino. Sitting in her dressing room half an hour before the start of her show, Guardino said she...
WVNews
Newly founded West Virginia SmallSat Center aims to boost state's footing in space commercialization
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Earlier this summer, West Virginia University and the NASA West Virginia Space Grant Consortium began partnering on the development of the West Virginia Small Satellite Center of Excellence, which officials hope will become a hub of technological and economic activity in the very near future.
WVNews
Divorces
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The following divorces finalized in July in Harrison County Circuit Court were reported to WV News from the Office of Circuit Clerk Albert Marano. — Brooke Eden Wickenhofer from Lucas Alan Small-Johnston.
WVNews
Public health officials: Complexity of West Virginia HIV issue requires multi-prong effort, more funding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — New cases of HIV continue to be diagnosed at a higher rate in West Virginia, with a majority of cases linked to injection drug use. While the number of new HIV diagnoses in the U.S. declined from 2008 to 2019, the number increased in West Virginia, according to AIDSVu, an AIDS data tool created by the Emory University Rollins School of Public Health in partnership with Gilead Sciences, Inc. and the Center for AIDS Research at Emory University.
WVNews
WVNews
Jackson's Mill Jubilee and Jane Lew Fireman's Arts and Crafts Fest set for Labor Day weekend
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Labor Day weekend is a busy one for Lewis County as two of the biggest events in the area are preparing to welcome guests. The long-running traditional events — the Jackson’s Mill Jubilee and the Jane Lew Fireman’s Arts and Crafts Festival — will both be held Friday, Sept. 2 through Sunday, Sept. 4.
WVNews
Inflation Reduction Act could incentivize more clean power generation in West Virginia
WASHINGTON (WV News) — The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which President Joe Biden recently signed into law, could help pave the way for a more diverse energy-generation landscape in West Virginia, some experts are saying. The wide-ranging bill, crafted through negotiations between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and...
WVNews
2022 Liberty Mountaineers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Following a 4-6 year in 2021, it’s back to basics for the Libe…
WVNews
Property transfers
The following property transfers were recorded recently in the office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Eric B. Hudkins to Country Club SA LLC, parcels in Coal and Simpson districts, $1.65 million.
WVNews
Birth announcements
JENKINS — A son, Theo Rex Jenkins, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, was born Aug. 9, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to LaDonna Adams and John Jenkins of Flemington. Maternal grandparents are Sheri Bartlett and Robert Bartlett of Flemington. Paternal grandparents are Donald Jenkins and Deloris Jenkins of Flemington. Great-grandparents are Sarah Watkins and Roy Watkins of Flemington, and Eleanor Jenkins and Bernard Jenkins of Flemington.
WVNews
Hulley scores a hat trick as Grafton overwhelms Poca
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The only hat trick in Grafton junior midfielder Landen Hulley’s career was during a scrimmage. That is, until Saturday’s game versus Poca.
WVNews
Local Woman’s Club member receives GFWC Jennie Award
GFWC Woman’s Club of Fairmont member Mary Jo Thomas was recently recognized by the General Federation of Women’s Clubs with its Jennie Award. She was president of the Marion County Board of Education and is involved in the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club, Fairmont State University Alumni Association, East Fairmont High School Foundation, Fairmont Federal Credit Union Advisory Board, Rhododendron Girls State, and more.
WVNews
WVU women continue opening homestand against Saint Joseph's
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women’s soccer team continues its two-game, opening-weekend homestand against Saint Joseph’s on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 1 p.m. at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. Last time out, West Virginia opened the 2022 campaign with a 0-0 draw against first-time...
WVNews
Wendy's pulls lettuce from sandwiches amid E. coli outbreak
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The fast-food chain Wendy’s says it is pulling lettuce from sandwiches in its restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania after people eating them there reported falling ill. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday it is trying to determine whether romaine lettuce...
