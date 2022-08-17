Read full article on original website
Seahawks RT Abe Lucas continues to demolish opposing defenders
When you have a rookie offensive lineman, you obviously want him to display football acumen and technical consistency. But if you get a guy with all that, AND he can just level opponents over and over? Well, that’s the kind of thing that can get a coaching staff excited.
Why injured Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams traveled to Indy and Levi Onwuzurike didn't
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Jameson Williams is still a few months from playing in his first NFL game, but the Detroit Lions brought their injured receiver to Indianapolis this week to experience Sunday's road preseason game and joint practices against the Colts. Lions coach Dan Campbell said that decision allows...
NBC Sports
Roquan Smith: Negotiations are over; I am going to bet on myself
Bears linebacker Roquan Smith returned to practice Saturday, participating in part for the first time since his “hold-in.” He has agreed to play out his contract before hitting free agency in March. Smith, who is guaranteed $9.7 million this season on his fifth-year option, wanted a long-term deal....
NBC Sports
Pete Carroll: Damien Lewis “very, very fortunate” to avoid major injury
Seahawks left guard Damien Lewis was carted off the field on Thursday night with what looked like an ugly injury, but coach Pete Carroll said after the game that Lewis looks like he’s going to be OK. “We were very, very fortunate,” Carroll said. “He had a lateral ankle...
Broncos star safety Justin Simmons: 'I like our chances' to win it all
Super Bowl guarantees can make you a legend, like legendary Jets quarterback Joe Namath, or make you look foolish, like former Broncos defensive tackle Terrance Knighton, who said Denver would win it all in 2014. The Broncos lost to the Colts in the divisional round in that season's playoffs. On...
NBC Sports
Source: “There will be news today” on Deshaun Watson
The scramble began when Myles Simmons texted a tweet that the Browns have delayed their media availability for Thursday. Here’s what we learned. Per a source with knowledge of the ongoing Deshaun Watson situation, “There will be news today.”. The news will be either a settlement or a...
NBC Sports
How Williams' friendship with Vikings DE hilariously backfired
EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter has learned a great deal from 49ers left tackle Trent Williams. The two highly decorated linemen won’t be on the field during the preseason contest between the 49ers and Minnesota Vikings on Saturday night at US Bank Stadium, but they did face off during both days of joint practices between the two organizations this week.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for August 20, 2022 | Presented by Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Panthers activated LB Shaq Thompson former PUP list. Panthers QB Matt Corral could miss the season with a lisfranc injury. Rams waived TE Kendall Blanton, RB Raymond Calais, DB Jairon McVea, RB AJ Rose and WR JJ Koski. Rams OL Logan Bruss suffers a torn ACL. New England Patriots. Patriots...
NFL・
NBC Sports
Aiyuk believes joint practices with Vikings were 'waste of time'
EAGAN, Minn. — Brandon Aiyuk was not thrilled with how the 49ers' joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings unfolded. Kyle Shanahan’s approach to the practices was to keep the offense relatively simple without game-planning at all. Without a specific offensive scheme, quarterback Trey Lance and the offense have been stunted during the two sessions, which has frustrated Aiyuk.
NBC Sports
Panthers coach won't rule out cutting Robinson after Wilkerson hit
Carolina Panthers safety Kenny Robinson's behavior during joint practices with the New England Patriots could ultimately cost him a roster spot. Robinson was ejected from both Tuesday and Wednesday's practices. His ejection on Tuesday was due to his involvement in a brawl between the two teams. On Wednesday, he was booted from practice for laying a vicious hit on Kristian Wilkerson during a kickoff drill and standing over the injured Patriots wide receiver.
Yardbarker
Raiders QB Jarrett Stidham Making An Impression In Dolphins Game
The battle for the backup quarterback job between Nick Mullens and Jarrett Stidham has been one of the many battles during the Las Vegas Raiders’ preseason. Is Stidham beginning to separate himself from the pack? Will he be the Raiders’ QB2 once it’s all said and done?
NBC Sports
P.J. Walker is expected to start at QB for Panthers Friday night
Baker Mayfield is reportedly leading the competition to be the Panthers starting quarterback in Week 1 of the regular season and it doesn’t look like he’ll be doing anything to impact that battle on Friday night. That’s also the case for Sam Darnold, who has been competing with...
NBC Sports
Perry: Five storylines to watch closely in Patriots vs. Panthers
The Patriots have work to do. And on Friday night they're going to use a preseason game to do it. Mac Jones wants to play against the Panthers in his team's second exhibition of the summer, and it looks like he'll get that opportunity. For how long? We'll see. But if he plays even for a series or two, it will be an opportunity for him, his teammates and coaches to iron out some of the operational machinations that will be critical come September.
NBC Sports
Jarrett Patterson injury leaves four-year Notre Dame offensive line starter ‘questionable’ to face Ohio State
Notre Dame entered this offseason with two returning captains, but the No. 5 Irish may be without them both at Ohio State on Sept. 3. Fifth-year left guard Jarrett Patterson suffered a foot sprain on Monday, per head coach Marcus Freeman, and is now considered questionable to face the No. 2 Buckeyes.
NBC Sports
How to watch 49ers vs. Vikings: Live stream, TV channel, start time, more
A week after topping the Green Bay Packers 28-21 to open the preseason, the San Francisco 49ers are in Minneapolis to take on another NFC North opponent: the Minnesota Vikings. Trey Lance and Co. have spent the week holding joint practices with the Vikings, but the two teams will soon...
NBC Sports
Will anyone fall for the 49ers’ new Jimmy Garoppolo bluff?
When it comes to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers have a handful of nothin’. That isn’t stopping them from bluffing. Owner Jed York recently suggested that the 49ers are happy to keep Garoppolo and his salary of $24.2 million, which becomes fully guaranteed (as a practical matter) at 4:00 p.m. ET on September 10.
NFL・
NBC Sports
The Tom Brady training-camp hiatus gets stranger and stranger
When someone fully and completely embraces a public life, there really are no personal issues. That dynamic is becoming abundantly clear with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady, who has cultivated a platform that has resulted in the aggressive pursuit of multiple business interests, has had his football career plunge into mystery with an unprecedented training-camp hiatus. Brady has been absent for a full week, for personal reasons. There’s apparently no end in sight. Beyond a report from Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that the situation has nothing to do with the health of Brady or his family, there has been no announcement or reporting on why he’s away.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady mystery sparks speculation that he’s The Masked Singer
The fact that no one knows anything about Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady‘s current whereabouts during an extended training-camp hiatus for “personal” reasons invites speculation as to where he is and what he’s doing. The longer it lasts, the crazier the speculation. And the speculation on Friday...
NBC Sports
Saints sign Derek Schweiger, waive Sage Doxtater
Offensive lineman Derek Schweiger is getting a second look from the Saints. Schweiger signed with the Saints after going undrafted out of Iowa State this year, but he lost his roster spot just before the start of training camp. Offensive lineman Sage Doxtater was waived with an injury designation. Schweiger...
NBC Sports
Deshaun Watson returns for Week 13, at Houston Texans
With Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games to start the 2022 season, he’ll make his return in the twelfth game. That happens to be in Week 13. Against the Texans. In Houston. It’s somewhat amazing that the NFL relented in settlement talks, splitting the difference between 10 games...
