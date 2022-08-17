ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NBC Sports

Roquan Smith: Negotiations are over; I am going to bet on myself

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith returned to practice Saturday, participating in part for the first time since his “hold-in.” He has agreed to play out his contract before hitting free agency in March. Smith, who is guaranteed $9.7 million this season on his fifth-year option, wanted a long-term deal....
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Source: “There will be news today” on Deshaun Watson

The scramble began when Myles Simmons texted a tweet that the Browns have delayed their media availability for Thursday. Here’s what we learned. Per a source with knowledge of the ongoing Deshaun Watson situation, “There will be news today.”. The news will be either a settlement or a...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

How Williams' friendship with Vikings DE hilariously backfired

EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter has learned a great deal from 49ers left tackle Trent Williams. The two highly decorated linemen won’t be on the field during the preseason contest between the 49ers and Minnesota Vikings on Saturday night at US Bank Stadium, but they did face off during both days of joint practices between the two organizations this week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for August 20, 2022 | Presented by Hula Bowl All-Star Game

Panthers activated LB Shaq Thompson former PUP list. Panthers QB Matt Corral could miss the season with a lisfranc injury. Rams waived TE Kendall Blanton, RB Raymond Calais, DB Jairon McVea, RB AJ Rose and WR JJ Koski. Rams OL Logan Bruss suffers a torn ACL. New England Patriots. Patriots...
NFL
NBC Sports

Aiyuk believes joint practices with Vikings were 'waste of time'

EAGAN, Minn. — Brandon Aiyuk was not thrilled with how the 49ers' joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings unfolded. Kyle Shanahan’s approach to the practices was to keep the offense relatively simple without game-planning at all. Without a specific offensive scheme, quarterback Trey Lance and the offense have been stunted during the two sessions, which has frustrated Aiyuk.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Panthers coach won't rule out cutting Robinson after Wilkerson hit

Carolina Panthers safety Kenny Robinson's behavior during joint practices with the New England Patriots could ultimately cost him a roster spot. Robinson was ejected from both Tuesday and Wednesday's practices. His ejection on Tuesday was due to his involvement in a brawl between the two teams. On Wednesday, he was booted from practice for laying a vicious hit on Kristian Wilkerson during a kickoff drill and standing over the injured Patriots wide receiver.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Raiders QB Jarrett Stidham Making An Impression In Dolphins Game

The battle for the backup quarterback job between Nick Mullens and Jarrett Stidham has been one of the many battles during the Las Vegas Raiders’ preseason. Is Stidham beginning to separate himself from the pack? Will he be the Raiders’ QB2 once it’s all said and done?
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

P.J. Walker is expected to start at QB for Panthers Friday night

Baker Mayfield is reportedly leading the competition to be the Panthers starting quarterback in Week 1 of the regular season and it doesn’t look like he’ll be doing anything to impact that battle on Friday night. That’s also the case for Sam Darnold, who has been competing with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Perry: Five storylines to watch closely in Patriots vs. Panthers

The Patriots have work to do. And on Friday night they're going to use a preseason game to do it. Mac Jones wants to play against the Panthers in his team's second exhibition of the summer, and it looks like he'll get that opportunity. For how long? We'll see. But if he plays even for a series or two, it will be an opportunity for him, his teammates and coaches to iron out some of the operational machinations that will be critical come September.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NBC Sports

Will anyone fall for the 49ers’ new Jimmy Garoppolo bluff?

When it comes to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers have a handful of nothin’. That isn’t stopping them from bluffing. Owner Jed York recently suggested that the 49ers are happy to keep Garoppolo and his salary of $24.2 million, which becomes fully guaranteed (as a practical matter) at 4:00 p.m. ET on September 10.
NFL
NBC Sports

The Tom Brady training-camp hiatus gets stranger and stranger

When someone fully and completely embraces a public life, there really are no personal issues. That dynamic is becoming abundantly clear with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady, who has cultivated a platform that has resulted in the aggressive pursuit of multiple business interests, has had his football career plunge into mystery with an unprecedented training-camp hiatus. Brady has been absent for a full week, for personal reasons. There’s apparently no end in sight. Beyond a report from Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that the situation has nothing to do with the health of Brady or his family, there has been no announcement or reporting on why he’s away.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Tom Brady mystery sparks speculation that he’s The Masked Singer

The fact that no one knows anything about Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady‘s current whereabouts during an extended training-camp hiatus for “personal” reasons invites speculation as to where he is and what he’s doing. The longer it lasts, the crazier the speculation. And the speculation on Friday...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Saints sign Derek Schweiger, waive Sage Doxtater

Offensive lineman Derek Schweiger is getting a second look from the Saints. Schweiger signed with the Saints after going undrafted out of Iowa State this year, but he lost his roster spot just before the start of training camp. Offensive lineman Sage Doxtater was waived with an injury designation. Schweiger...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Deshaun Watson returns for Week 13, at Houston Texans

With Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games to start the 2022 season, he’ll make his return in the twelfth game. That happens to be in Week 13. Against the Texans. In Houston. It’s somewhat amazing that the NFL relented in settlement talks, splitting the difference between 10 games...
HOUSTON, TX

