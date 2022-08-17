Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pasadena's South Arroyo NeighborhoodDavid ClarkPasadena, CA
L.A ‘Eastside Playboys’ street gang members hit with federal RICO chargesLashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
A Paw-some Spot For a Lazy Brunch In Long Beach That is Dog FriendlyLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
Unique Restaurant Chains in Greater Los Angeles That You Can Not Find Elsewhere in the CountryLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Man Faces Backlash After Going to McDonald's While Infected with MonkeypoxBriana BelcherLos Angeles, CA
Related
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder Plans To Fight Till Age Of 40: Comeback Was Hard Decision
Even boxing superfan LL Cool J can call it a comeback. Deontay Wilder will return to the ring one year after suffering his second career loss to Tyson Fury when the former heavyweight champion takes on Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Oct. 15 headlining a FOX pay-per-view.
Boxing Scene
Luis Ortiz: My Intention is To Knock Out Andy Ruiz, I Guarantee This Won't Go Distance
Top heavyweight contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz will be aiming to close the show when he faces former unified champion Andy Ruiz Jr. on September 4, Labor Day Weekend, as the headline bout of a FOX Sports Pay-Per-View from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. (photo by Ryan Hafey)
Boxing Scene
Holyfield Says His 'Gut Feeling' Is That Usyk Beats Joshua
Heavyweight great Evander Holyfield believes Anthony Joshua must make wholesale changes to defeat Oleksandr Usyk in their heavyweight title unification rematch this Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Holyfield, however, is not convinced that Joshua, who has been criticized for fighting timidly against Usyk, a career cruiserweight, can transform himself to...
Boxing Scene
Gutierrez: Garcia Is A Tremendous Fighter, But Anyone Would’ve Beat Colbert That Night
HOLLYWOOD, Florida – Roger Gutierrez has a healthy respect for Hector Luis Garcia. The WBA 130-pound champion’s opinion of his upcoming opponent isn’t based, though, on the ease with which the undefeated Dominican contender defeated Chris Colbert in his last fight. The strong southpaw replaced an ill Gutierrez as Colbert’s opponent on less than three weeks’ notice, but Garcia dropped the previously unbeaten Brooklyn native during the seventh round and dominated him on the scorecards in their 12-round WBA elimination match (119-108, 118-109, 118-109).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boxing Scene
Arum Confident Fury Will 'Answer The Bell' For Usyk-Joshua Winner
Despite the retirement announcement by Tyson Fury, the boxer's co-promoter, Bob Arum of Top Rank, expects the boxer to return for a fight with the winner of the upcoming rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua. Fury was in action back in April, when he retained the WBC heavyweight title...
Boxing Scene
Robert Garcia: Joshua Can't Outbox Usyk…But We're Also Not Going In There To Be A Brawler
Trainer Robert Garcia wants Anthony Joshua to pursue the middle course in his upcoming rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. London’s Joshua was criticized last September for failing to be more aggressive against Ukraine’s Usyk, a former cruiserweight and current unified heavyweight champion. Joshua himself has acknowledged the need to fight more assertively against Usyk and went out and hired Garcia, the California native and former fighter who is regarded as an offensive-minded coach.
Boxing Scene
Floyd Schofield vs. Daniel Rosas Tops Golden Boy Fight Night, October 20
Golden Boy will return to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino on Thursday, Oct. 20 for its Thursday evening series Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN. The special night will be themed pink to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The event will be broadcast live worldwide on DAZN. Headlining the show is...
Boxing Scene
Lenier Pero Stays Busy Against Caudle on Figueroa-Lipinets Card
Heavyweight prospect Lenier Pero is following through on his promise of being an active fighter. Pero will face Joel Caudle tonight at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, not far from his adopted hometown of Miami. The eight-round bout will stream live on Showtime Sports YouTube and Facebook pages (6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT).
RELATED PEOPLE
Boxing Scene
Emanuel Navarrete Scores One-Punch, 6th Round Knockout Of Eduardo Baez, Defends WBO Title
Emanuel Navarrete negated a forgettable start to his latest title defense with an unforgettable finish. The two-division and reigning WBO featherweight titlist turned away a pesky challenger in countryman Eduardo Baez, ending the fight in an instant with a one-punch, sixth-round knockout. A well-placed left hook to the body forced Mexicali’s Baez to take the full ten count, ending their ESPN-televised main event at 1:05 of round six Saturday evening at Pechanga Arena in San Diego.
Boxing Scene
Hearn on Joshua: If You Don’t Want to Respect Him For Being a Role Model, Respect His Résumé
Not enough people, even among the British, accord Anthony Joshua the sort of recognition and esteem that he deserves, according to his peeved promoter Eddie Hearn. That may sound like a contradiction to some, considering that the former heavyweight champion is a bonafide superstar in his homeland of England is regarded by many as the leading light of British boxing.
Boxing Scene
Figueroa-Lipinets Quadrupleheader: Weigh-In Results From Hollywood, Florida
HOLLYWOOD, Florida – Omar Figueroa Jr. stepped on the Florida Athletic Commission’s scale at his lowest weight in eight years Friday afternoon. Figueroa officially weighed 139¾ pounds for his 12-round, 140-pound fight against Sergey Lipinets on Saturday night at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Lipinets, a late replacement for Adrien Broner, came in at exactly the same weight as Figueroa.
Boxing Scene
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua Rematch: CompuBox Punch Stats
Oleksandr Usyk established new highs in punches landed by an Anthony Joshua opponent (170) and most punches landed on Anthony Joshua in a round (39 punches in the 10th round). Over the last three rounds, Usyk out-threw Joshua 232 - 149, and out-landed Joshua 79 - 29. Joshua came into...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boxing Scene
Joshua: I'm Looking Forward To Putting Power Behind Them Shots; I Can Knock Usyk Out
Anthony Joshua was determined to prove he could out-box Oleksandr Usyk last year in London. The former IBF/IBO/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion paid for being so stubborn by losing his titles for the second time in 27 months to the undefeated Ukrainian southpaw. The British superstar learned numerous lessons last September 25, most notably that he needed to finally change trainers and that he had to find ways to improve his suspect stamina.
Boxing Scene
Giovani Santillan: Smart That Top Rank Is Putting Me And Navarrete Together Once Again
Giovani Santillan couldn’t ask for a better backdrop as he enters his optimal prime. The hope is that it continues as he develops into a welterweight contender. The unbeaten San Diego native fights in his home region for the third straight time, getting a true homecoming for his toughest test to date. Santillan faces undefeated Julio Luna (19-0-2, 10KOs) in a ten-round welterweight clash, airing live on ESPN from Pechanga Arena in San Diego.
Boxing Scene
Hearn: I Had Usyk Winning 115-113, What He Did in Tenth Round Was Unbelievable
Eddie Hearn, promoter for British superstar Anthony Joshua, had scored 115-113 in favor of Oleksandr Usyk in Saturday's big rematch in Saudi Arabia. The fight was a rematch of last September's encounter, which saw Usyk win a dominant twelve round unanimous decision to capture the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight titles.
Boxing Scene
Frazer Clarke on Joshua's Rant: His Team Left Him Out To Dry, Someone Should Have Saved Him
Olympian Frazer Clarke, who is good friends with Anthony Joshua, felt his one-time Team GB stablemate should have been saved from Saturday's post-fight drama. In a highly anticipated rematch, Oleksandr Usyk once again outboxed Joshua over twelve rounds to retain the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight titles. Joshua has now...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boxing Scene
Francisco Portillo Upsets 30-1 Favorite Rau'shee Warren On Points In 6-Rounder
HOLLYWOOD, Florida – What was supposed to be a relatively easy tune-up fight for Rau’shee Warren turned disastrous Saturday. Mexican journeyman Francisco Portillo upset the heavily favored former WBA bantamweight champion by unanimous decision in a six-round fight on the non-televised portion of the Omar Figueroa Jr.-Sergey Lipinets undercard. Warren dropped Portillo in the second round, but Portillo got off the canvas and engaged Warren in a dogfight that the huge underdog won on all three scorecards at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Boxing Scene
Adrian Corona Talks Battle of Unbeatens With Pedro Valencia, Training Camp
Adrian "Bam Bam" Corona (9-0-1, 2 KOs), of Rialto, California, son of famed California referee Ray Corona, will face Pedro Valencia (10-0, 7 KOs), of Los Angeles, California, on Thompson Boxing’s “Path To Glory” event this Saturday, August 20, 2022. Valencia vs. Corona will be an 8-round bout in the lightweight division. Corona has big plans to keep his unbeaten streak alive.
Boxing Scene
Hector Garcia Outworks Roger Gutierrez To Capture WBA Title With Unanimous Decision
HOLLYWOOD, Florida – Hector Luis Garcia has gone from an unknown, unproven fighter to a world champion in less than six months. The Dominican southpaw patiently but effectively dominated Roger Gutierrez to win the WBA super featherweight title by unanimous decision Saturday night at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. The unbeaten Garcia regularly caught Gutierrez with left hands and right hooks, mostly defended himself well against the former champion and completely controlled their 12-round bout to comfortably win on the scorecards of judges Fred Fluty (118-110), Alexander Levin (117-111) and Michael Ross (117-111).
Boxing Scene
Usyk Warns Joshua: I'm Going To Walk Into The Middle of The Ring and Look For The Stoppage
It probably doesn’t do to pay too much attention to what a boxer says when discussing upcoming fights, but if Oleksandr Usyk is as good as his word, he is looking to finish off Anthony Joshua pretty quickly in their rematch. Having had Joshua rocking towards the end of...
Comments / 0