ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Pattie Boyd’s Father Forbade Her to Marry George Harrison

By Emma McKee
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

TL;DR:

  • Pattie Boyd’s mother and father split up without telling their children.
  • Pattie Boyd’s father expressed his disapproval of her marriage to George Harrison.
  • She invited her uncle to give her away instead.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fvzA8_0hKtA0Tc00
Pattie Boyd and George Harrison | Harry Benson/Getty Images

In 1966, Pattie Boyd prepared to marry one of the most famous people in the world, and her father wasn’t happy about it. She had a very distant relationship with her dad, but she still wrote to him to invite him to her and George Harrison’s wedding. Instead of RSVPing, he wrote back, forbidding her to marry Harrison. Boyd didn’t listen to him.

Pattie Boyd didn’t have a close relationship with her father

Boyd lived in Kenya as a child, and, to her dismay, her parents sent her to boarding school. On one school break, she returned home to realize that her family life had changed dramatically.

“On one half-term holiday, I was taken to a new house in Nairobi,” she wrote in the book Wonderful Tonight . “Inexplicably, my mother had moved. Then, she dropped a bombshell. She introduced me to a tall, dark stranger and said, ‘Darling, this is your new father.'”

Boyd hadn’t even realized that her parents had divorced. Later, she learned that her father was spending a “suspicious amount of time” with a woman with whom he used to go horseback riding. Her mother left with Boyd’s younger siblings and asked for a divorce.

Though Boyd spent many school breaks with her father after the divorce, she said that they didn’t get along.

“He wasn’t approachable in any way: he was awkward, humorless, silent, and distant,” Boyd wrote.

They grew even more distant from him when her mother and stepfather moved all the children to England with them.

Pattie Boyd said her father forbade her to marry George Harrison

Years later, Boyd and Harrison prepared to marry. They met on the set of the Beatles film A Hard Day’s Night and had dated for two years. As they planned the wedding, Boyd’s mother encouraged her to invite her father.

“My mother thought I should invite Jock Boyd, my father, to the wedding, so I wrote him at an address in Devon,” Boyd explained. “He had apparently been living there with a new wife for several years. I didn’t know how to address him — Daddy, Jock, Mr. Boyd? In the end I called him Daddy. I said, ‘I am going to marry George, he comes from Liverpool, I’m sure you’d like him, and if you’d like to come to our wedding, please do.'”

Her father’s response wasn’t exactly friendly.

“He wrote back saying he forbade me to marry someone so young whose family he hadn’t met,” she explained. “He didn’t come.”

She said her uncle ended up saving the ceremony

As her father wouldn’t come, Boyd had her Uncle John give her away at the ceremony. He lived in Somalia, so she didn’t see him very often, but she considered him “the main male influence” in her life.

“Uncle John not only gave me away, he saved the day,” she explained. “After the ceremony, we all went back to Kinfauns for lunch and the photographer Brian [Epstein, The Beatles’ manager] had booked had a problem with his camera — he couldn’t synchronize the flash. John came to the rescue with a little Instamatic he had just bought in Selfridges, and took pictures at the reception.”

RELATED: George Harrison’s Wife Said Cocaine ‘Hardened His Heart’: ‘It Changed Him’

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Person
Pattie Boyd
Person
George Harrison
Variety

Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies a Day After Erroneous Announcement

Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday after it was incorrectly announced Tuesday that he had died. He was 77. “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” read the statement on his official Facebook page. His...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—Here’s How She Died

More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#British Royal Family#Wedding#Somalia#Kenya#Tl#The Cavern Club
DoYouRemember?

Linda Hamilton Admits She’s Loved Arnold Schwarzenegger For 35 Years

It’s not unusual to hear of actors falling in love after meeting on a movie set or on stage, and the reason is not far-fetched: wonderful scene chemistry often triggers an affection between stars — an affection that can be ephemeral. However, Linda Hamilton’s feelings for Arnold Schwarzenegger is in a different category, their friendship spanning nearly 40 years since they first met on the set of 1984’s The Terminator.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

Why Johnny Carson Didn’t Go To His Mother’s Funeral

Johnny Carson was a popular television evening show host popularly called The Tonight Show on the National Broadcasting Corporation TV network for about three decades. The comedian hosted a couple of local and global stars. He was highly respected and celebrated as a rare gem in the industry. His show was one of the most-watched television series.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Bobby Faye Ferguson, 'Dukes of Hazzard' Actress, Dead at 78

Bobby Faye Ferguson, an actress and the mother of The Conners star Jay R. Ferguson, has died. She was 78. Ferguson died of natural causes on June 25, her son's representatives at Industry Entertainment told The Hollywood Reporter Friday. Ferguson's acting credits included The Dukes of Hazzard, Dallas, and Burt Reynolds' Evening Shade.
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

Paul Ryan obituary

My friend Paul Ryan, who has died aged 69 of cancer, was a writer and author who spent the last decade or so of his life as a jazz crooner, plying his trade in the clubs around Soho in London. Switching to professional singing from journalistic work, he loved being...
OBITUARIES
The Independent

Jane Seymour reveals Olivia Newton-John’s final days: ‘She just grabbed every single moment’

Close friend to Olivia Newton-John, Jane Seymour, has detailed the Hollywood veteran’s final days before her death at age 73.The actor’s husband, John Easterling, announced her death on her Facebook page on Monday (8 August).The Grease star had battled breast cancer on and off for 30 years, and “passed away peacefully” surrounded by her family and friends.Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, actor Jane Seymour paid tribute to the life of her friend, who she said “grabbed every single moment.”Asked if her death was a shock to her loved ones, the former Bond girl said: “Actually, I...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

John Lennon’s Sister Remembers The Day That John Met Paul McCartney 65 Years Ago

A little over 65 years ago, pop culture history was put into motion when, on July 6, 1957, singers John Lennon and Paul McCartney met for the first time, paving the way for the eventual creation of The Beatles. Despite popular belief, the Earth didn’t shake, the clouds didn’t part and a choir of angels didn’t break into song. In fact, there was little special about that day at all.
CELEBRITIES
The Daily South

Vince Gill and Amy Grant's Daughter, Corinna, Joins Dad for Teary Tribute to Her Mom After Bike Accident

Amy Grant's family is supporting her through music as she continues to recover from a scary bicycle accident last month. Her husband Vince Gill was joined on stage by their daughter Corrina during his appearance at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Thursday night. The talented 21-year-old broke down in tears during an emotional performance of the song Gill wrote for her mother, "When My Amy Prays," swapping mentions of "Amy" with "Mama."
NASHVILLE, TN
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

163K+
Followers
112K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy