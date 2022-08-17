ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

OPEC's new chief says the cartel can't be blamed for high oil and gas prices, and underinvestment in the entire industry is behind the global energy crisis

By Jennifer Sor
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41PyFg_0hKt9aOn00
Saudi Arabia's Oil Minister Khalid Al-Falih listens to journalists at the beginning of an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
  • OPEC's new secretary-general said the cartel can't be blamed for high oil and gas prices.
  • Underinvestment in the industry broadly is to blame for surging prices.
  • "This is the harsh reality that people have to wake up to and policymakers have to wake up to," the cartel's new chief said.

OPEC's new secretary-general said the cartel can't be blamed for high oil and gas prices, and that the real problem is one of underinvestment in production across the entire industry.

Prices have slipped in recent weeks but but remain volatile, while European sanctions on Russian oil products are set to kick in by the end-of-the year, threatening another surge in prices. The sanctions will take another 2.2 million barrels a day off the global energy market, experts say, which could drive prices as high as $120 a barrel, especially if Western nations have trouble replacing that supply.

World leaders have implored the cartel of oil producing states to increase output and help meet demand. In July, President Joe Biden traveled to Saudi Arabia to secure a supply increase, but left mostly empty handed.

Yet, the cartel's new leader, Haitham Al Ghais, says OPEC+ is not to blame for the energy crisis facing the world.

"OPEC is not behind this price increase," Al Ghais said in an interview with CNBC. "There are other factors beyond OPEC that are really behind the spike we have seen in gas [and] oil. And again, I think in a nutshell, for me, it is underinvestment – chronic underinvestment," Al Ghais added.

Other experts in the industry have made similar observations, noting that many OPEC+ countries are at full capacity in terms of production, storage, and refining , and that US firms are feeling the same pressures. Goldman Sachs analyst Michele Della Vigna estimates OPEC+ has a remaining capacity of roughly 1 million barrels per day, the smallest in about 20 years.

And there's no quick fix to the problem. According to Exxon Mobile CEO Darren Woods, it takes three to five years for investments in the energy sector to result in a significant increase in output and global supply.

Although high inflation and recession fears have led OPEC to cut its forecasts for oil demand, the world is still gripped by the volatility in energy markets. Europe in particular is bearing the brunt of the crisis and preparing for tougher days ahead as Russian gas supplies dwindle ahead of the coming winter.

But a solution is outside of OPEC's hands, the cartel says.

"This is the harsh reality that people have to wake up to and policymakers have to wake up to. Once that is realized I think then we can start to think of a solution here," Al Ghais said. "OPEC has a solution: invest, invest, invest."

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Oil Company#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Economics#European#Russian#Western#Cnbc#Un
marketplace.org

Why aren’t oil companies drilling on their 9,000 land leases?

Back in March, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was sending the price of oil sky-high, President Joe Biden noted that the oil and natural gas industry has 9,000 permits to drill that it isn’t using. In other words, 9,000 chances to increase the supply of oil and gas — and drive down prices.
MIDLAND, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Saudi Arabia
Markets Insider

Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says

Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
EUROPE
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

72K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy