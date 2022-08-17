ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Update On Status of Kota Ibushi In NJPW

Kota Ibushi has been very clear about his issues with New Japan Pro Wrestling this year, criticizing the company for several different reasons and even making accusations about Yakuza ties. The company later fined Ibushi and the member of staff he had issues with, and it was later reported the situation had calmed down. However, Ibushi has yet to return to NJPW.
WWE
411mania.com

AEW Reportedly Had Big Plans For Kris Statlander Before Injury

As previously reported, Kris Statlander is expected to be out for six-to-eight months following a torn ACL in her knee, as well as several impaction fractures. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW had “significant” plans for Statlander before her injury. This included a match with Jade Cargill, which they had been building to on television. Cargill is now focused entirely on a feud with Athena.
WWE
411mania.com

NJPW Rumble on 44th Street Ticket Presale Code Available

– As previously reported, NJPW is returning to New York on Friday, October 28 for Rumble on 44th Street. The event will be held at The Palladium in Times Square with wrestlers from the NJPW and Stardom rosters. The ticket presale for the event will begin on Monday, August 22 at Ticketmaster.com. Per NJPW, the ticket presale code for the event is RUMBLE.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
411mania.com

CMLL Grand Prix Results: Team Mexico Win Main Event

CMLL held it’s Grand Prix 2022 event last night at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico. It aired live on Ticketmaster. You can find results below, via Fightful:. * Fugaz, Dark Panther & Star Black beat Polvora, Okumura & Hijo del Villano III. * Lluvia, Dark Silueta...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
411mania.com

Ronda Rousey ‘Arrested’ On WWE SmackDown

Ronda Rousey is going to the slammer, as she was “arrested” on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s episode saw the WWE star get arrested after she attacked Adam Pearce’s security. Pearce called out the police, who came out and arrested her, putting her in a police car.
WWE
411mania.com

New Impact Wrestling Action Figures Arriving Next Year

Impact Wrestling has announced that it will release new action figures next year, thanks to a deal with Chella Toys. The line will include Moose, Eddie Edwards, Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo. You can see the designs below.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Reportedly Excited About TV Rights Talks Following Big 10’s $8 Billion Deal

The Big 10 Conference scored a record $8 billion dealk for TV rights yesterday, and that announcement has WWE executives excited about their own TV rights. It was announced yesterday that the NCAA football conference had signed a seven-year deal with FOX, CBS and NBC worth over $8 billion. According to PWInsider, that news of the deal had several high-level executives happy and believing that it’s an indication that co-CEO Nick Khan’s viewpoint on the matter are correct.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Shelley
Person
Tama Tonga
Person
Tanga Loa
Person
Jay White
Person
Jon Moxley
Person
Tetsuya Naito
Person
Shingo Takagi
Person
Kazuchika Okada
411mania.com

Updated Lineup For UWN Primetime Live PPV

The UWN has an updated lineup for Sunday’s Primetime Live PPV on FITE TV. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Sunday at 8 PM ET on FITE, per PWInsider:. * UWN Heritage Championship Match: Zicky Dice vs. TBA. * Rickey Shane Page vs. Karl...
WWE
411mania.com

Former NWA President Howard Brody In Poor Health Following Infection

PWInsider reports that former NWA President Howard Brody is in very poor health due to an infection he contracted after a quadruple bypass. Brody has promoted wrestling events in the US and elsewhere. In addition to his time in NWA, he also ran the Ring Warriors company and TV show and almost brought NJPW to morning TV syndication in the US.
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

WWE News: Roman Reigns Is Living in God Mode, A&E Weekend Programming Notes

– Earlier today, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns noted via Twitter that he’s “living in GOD Mode.” He wrote, “A man living in #GODMode. #Smackdown #WWECastle” Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his title next month against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. You can check out his tweet below:
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Axs Tv#Njpw#G1 Climax#Combat#Web3#Music City Mayhem#El Desperado#Axs Tv Presents#El Phantasmo Los Angeles
411mania.com

Bron Breakker Shares Photo Posing With Fellow WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade

– WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker shared a photo on his Instagram account yesterday, possibly hinting at a relationship between himself and former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Cora Jade. While he didn’t outright confirm the two are in a relationship now, he simply wrote “W” in the caption for “Win” or “Winning.”
WWE
411mania.com

Shotzi Accuses Liv Morgan Of Getting Ruby Soho Fired From WWE

Recently, Shotzi was found trending on Twitter after claiming Liv Morgan is responsible for Ruby Soho’s dismissal from WWE and is also faking an arm injury (via Wrestling Inc). What began as an apparent in-character hype-up for their Friday SmackDown match seemed to escalate as the two traded shots on social media. You can trace the interaction between the two below.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
411mania.com

Jungle Boy On Why He Didn’t Like How Jurassic Express Won AEW World Tag Team Titles

Jungle Boy wasn’t a huge fan of how Jurassic Express won the AEW World Tag Team Championships, and recently explained why. The AEW star spoke with Steven’s Wrestling Journey and discussed his favorite matches, which includes his Tag Team Championship with Luchasaurus on the January 5th episode of Dynamite though he didn’t like how it came about.
WWE
411mania.com

Sanders’ AEW Rampage Review 8.19.22

What’s good you kind people out there! Lee Sanders here and it’s Friday which means it’s time for another edition of AEW RAMPAGE! Hope your week has been good and you’re staying hydrated in this scorching weather! Been taking it easy at my end gearing up to return to classes for the semester as one of my classes is on Sociology. Besides that I sat down with my good friend Julian Cannon of Digiday.com and The Knockturnal to talk about the series finale of BETTER CALL SAUL. If you haven’t checked out my chat with him you can do so by clicking here. For now…LET’S TALK RAMPAGE!
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy