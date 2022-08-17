ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozark County, MO

Southwest Missouri man charged with threatening election officials in Arizona

By Carrie Winchel
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29K2cf_0hKt93YB00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qELv8_0hKt93YB00

OZARK COUNTY, Mo. – A man from Ozark County was indicted Tuesday on accusations he left a threatening voicemail on the cell phone of an election official in Arizona.

Walter Hoornstra is charged with one count of communicating an interstate threat and one count of making a threatening telephone call. Hoornstra lives in Tecumseh, Missouri.

The indictment accuses Hoornstra of leaving the voicemail on the phone of a Maricopa County, Arizona election official in May of 2021.

The voicemail said: “So I see you’re for fair and competent elections, that’s what it says here on your homepage for your recorder position you’re trying to fly here. But you call things unhinged and insane lies when there’s a forensic audit going on. You need to check yourself. You need to do your [expletive] job right because other people from other states are watching your [expletive.] You [expletive] renege on this deal or give them any more troubles, your [expletive] will never make it to your next little board meeting.”

The FBI office in Phoenix, Arizona is investigating the case.

The Justice Department’s Election Threats Task Force was formed in June 2021 to partner with FBI offices and local authorities to investigate and prosecute threats made to election officials.

In other parts of the country, election officials continue to receive threats. All three election officials in Gillespie County, Texas — just west of Austin — resigned their positions because of threats and stalking. This left the office empty less than three months before the November election.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Gov. Abbott holds statewide weather briefing amid excessive rain, flash flooding

AUSTIN — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Saturday that Abbott held a statewide weather call with more than 350 local emergency response officials. Officials included; mayors, county judges, first responders, and private sector partners, from all regions across Texas. Office Of The Governor, 8/20/22) via Office Of The Governor Greg […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Government
City
Tecumseh, MO
City
Austin Township, MO
Ozark County, MO
Government
County
Ozark County, MO
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Arizona State
County
Gillespie County, TX
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Missouri Government
City
Austin, TX
Gillespie County, TX
Government
Local
Arizona Government
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

New Texas political ad shows child wearing body armor to return to school

A catchy country song accompanies a new political ad showing the familiar routine of a mother getting her child ready to go back to school, but it concludes with the startling image of the boy holding a "first day of school" sign dressed in body armor. Words then appear on a black screen reading, "Our children are not soldiers. Vote for change on November 8th."
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Election Local#Southwest Missouri#The Justice Department
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

New Mexico sees decrease in unemployment rate

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, along with the state’s Department of Workforce Solutions, recently announced that the state’s unemployment rate is the lowest it has been since September 2008. According to a news release, New Mexico is reporting a state unemployment rate of 4.5%, […]
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
News Break
Politics
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

TxDOT drunk driving prevention campaign

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – In 2021, drunk drivers caused over one thousand traffic deaths in Texas, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. That’s why TxDOT has launched its “Drive sober. No regrets.” drunk driving prevention campaign to make the roads safer. Beginning August 18 through Labor Day, TxDOT will be working with law […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Lawmakers look to address drought issues as farmers and ranchers struggle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Despite recent rainfall, the High Plains region is still in a severe drought, which is just one more serious problem facing agriculture producers. Oklahoma State Senator Casey Murdock (R-District 27) serves as the chair of the Senate Agriculture and Wildlife Committee and said the circumstances affecting ranchers and farmers are a […]
OKLAHOMA STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

State officials express support to repeal of sales tax on feminine hygiene products

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Thursday that Hegar has partnered with Texas Senator Joan Huffman, the chairwoman on the Senate Committee on Finance, to aim at exempting feminine hygiene products from state and local sales tax. According to a news release from Hegar’s office, while strong […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas fishing hall of fame accepting nominations

ATHENS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame (TFFHF) committee are looking for individuals and organizations for induction into next year’s hall of fame. According to a TFFHF press release, the committee is looking for nominations through Nov. 1. Nominees will be evaluated by the members of the TFFHF committee […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy