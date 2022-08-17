Related
Blues Hall of Fame museum to be built in Mississippi
MARKS, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame (NRBHF) is set to be built in the City of Marks in Quitman County. The NRBHF was founded in 2010 and since 2013, it has inducted over 200 world-renowned artists. After multiple attempts over 50 years to build a Hall of Fame for […]
Harrison, Hinds could apply for federal rental assistance funds Gov. Reeves is returning
Hinds and Harrison counties can apply for a portion of the more than $100 million in emergency rental assistance funds that Gov. Tate Reeves is returning to the U.S. Treasury. According to June 28 guidelines from the U.S. Treasury, “When feasible and consistent with jurisdiction needs, Treasury intends to reallocate excess funds from a grantee […]
Gray Television’s new regional VP has longtime ties to Mississippi, WLOX
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A man who spent the earliest days of his television career at WLOX-TV will now serve as the station’s Regional Vice President. In his expanded role at Gray Television, Ted Fortenberry will oversee Gray’s stations in Biloxi, Jackson, and Hattiesburg along with Monroe, Louisiana. It’s a full circle moment for Fortenberry who worked as a promotion manager at WLOX from 1987 until 1991, and maintains a network of friends and business connections on the coast.
MAAP results in, Mississippi students rebounding in academics
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) released the statewide results from the 2021-22 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP). According to education leaders, the results show student achievement exceeding pre-pandemic levels in English Language Arts (ELA) and science and nearly tying in mathematics. Overall, the percentage of students scoring proficient […]
Chip seal operations planned in central Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Maintenance crews with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will perform chip seal operations across central Mississippi beginning on Monday, August 22, weather permitting. According to MDOT, chip sealing is a thin film of heated asphalt liquid sprayed on the road surface, followed by the placement of small stone chips. The […]
Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians receives grant for broadband connectivity
CHOCTAW, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians has received an $8.43 million Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program (TBCP) grant award from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). The money will be used to fund the Tribe’s broadband program that will provide much needed internet access across Choctaw Tribal lands. “With many school, […]
9 Most Charming Small Towns In Mississippi
Mississippi is a historical and cultural hub of the United States, veiled in Southern charm and diverse natural scenery. These nine charming towns of the state brim with sights and activities to fill a vacation's worth or a memorable pit-stop in-town. Bay St. Louis. Bay St. Louis is an artsy...
Mississippi school district ousts superintendent
KILN, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi school district superintendent has been fired, prompting a search for a replacement. The Hancock County School District Board of Trustees voted to terminate Superintendent Teresa Merwin in a special meeting Thursday night. The move caught parents and teachers in the south Mississippi community by surprise, the Sun Herald reported. Merwin, who […]
Mississippi Welfare Agency Ex-Director Faces New Charges
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former Mississippi Department of Human Services director has been indicted on 20 additional felony charges tied to allegations that he participated in misusing money that was supposed to help some of the poorest people in the nation, including some spent to send a former pro wrestler to a luxury drug rehab facility.
Agriculture Commissioner discusses expansion of ‘Genuine Mississippi’
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Food shortages, food security and support for Mississippi-made products were the main topics of discussion at the Meridian Rotary Club. Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture Andy Gipson is very enthusiastic about what the state has to offer the world, whether that be products grown or products made. If it is produced in Mississippi, Gipson wants it to be known worldwide.
Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Aug. 19-21
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (Aug. 19-21) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Lincoln County Wildlife Expo – Friday & Saturday – Brookhaven This family-friendly event will feature dogs shows, pig catching, a […]
Test results show Mississippi schools rebound from pandemic year; NASD falls short of state averages
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Education released statewide results from the 2021-22 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) on Thursday, showing student achievement exceeding pre-pandemic levels in English Language Arts and science and nearly tying in mathematics. Overall, the percentage of students scoring proficient or advanced reached an...
Mississippi changes legal team to handle welfare fraud case
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Human Services is hiring a different law firm to try to recover millions of dollars in welfare money that was misspent in the state’s largest public corruption case in decades. The state Personnel Board on Thursday approved a contract for...
Lightning strike strips bark off tree in Mississippi
HAMILTON, Miss. — This tree’s bark was worse for wear after experiencing the bite of a lightning strike. In a Facebook post on Saturday, the National Weather Service in Memphis, Tennessee, posted a pair of photographs of a tree that had its bark stripped after it was hit by lightning in Hamilton, Mississippi.
Jailen Leavell Leaving WJTV: Where Is the Mississippi Reporter Going?
Central Mississippi was where Jailen Leavell began his broadcasting career and earned immense popularity among WJTV viewers. And now, this young journalist is moving on to the next step of his career. Jailen Leavell announced he is leaving WJTV in August 2022. His followers naturally want to know where the journalist is going next and if his new job is taking him away from Jackson. Leavell still has one last broadcast at 12 News, and he’s answered most of his viewers’ questions.
Mississippi summers could soon get hotter. A lot hotter.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bad news. A new report says that summers in Mississippi could get even more oppressive. According to a study by the First Street Foundation, in the next 30 years, Mississippi could experience blistering heat, with parts of the state seeing heat index temperatures above 125 degrees.
MDWFP to hold meeting on Chronic Wasting Disease in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) will hold a public meeting in Vicksburg to discuss Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). The meeting will be held on Monday, August 29 at 6:00 p.m. at the Lovisa Auditorium on Hinds Community College, Vicksburg Campus. MDWFP biologists will present information during the […]
Natchez Trace Parkway receives funding to rehabilitate 83 miles of the parkway in Mississippi through Attala and Leake Counties
Through funding from the Great American Outdoors Act’s (GAOA) Legacy Restoration Fund and Federal Highway Administration’s National Significant Federal Lands and Tribal Projects (NSFLTP) Program, the National Park Service (NPS) will receive approximately $130.6 million to rehabilitate 83 miles of Natchez Trace Parkway in Mississippi. An initial investment of approximately $86.3 million from GAOA was effectively used to leverage an additional $54.3 million in NSFLTP grants, maximizing the benefit of these once-in-a-generation investments in transportation infrastructure.
Buc-Wild! Buc-ee’s To Open Its First Mississippi Location
The Mississippi Gulf Coast will soon be home to the first Buc-ee’s Travel Center in the Magnolia State. The megastore is slated to be more than 80,000 square feet on 43 acres of a 183-acre parcel on the northwest corner of Menge Avenue and Interstate 10 in Pass Christian. It’s part of a multi-state expansion across the South and joins Buc-ee’s locations in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The Texas chain prides itself on being home to the world’s cleanest bathrooms, and freshest food and is headed up by the jolly cartoon beaver mascot.
Mississippi’s Chapel Hart advances to America’s Got Talent finale
Mississippi’s own, Chapel Hart, has made their way into the final round of America’s Got Talent. On July 19, the country music trio wowed America on stage and received the Golden Buzzer from all the judges and Terry Crews. The group won the judges and audience over with...
