Bowling Green, OH

Mom attends Bowling Green State University alongside daughter

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Tiffany and Marlee Eckert hold the distinction of being a mother-daughter duo attending Bowling Green State University at the same time. Marlee is setting foot on campus this fall as a freshman, while Tiffany is beginning her second year majoring in Human Development and Family Studies. Tiffany is scheduled to graduate in the spring 2023.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Owens Community College preparing for 2022 school year

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Owens Community College will start classes in just a few days. Over at Owens, they are striving to have their students come first. This fall semester, classes will resume at Owens on the 29th. Even though that is next week, there is still plenty of time to get started. The administration staff at Owens will walk you through financial aid, the orientation process and registration.
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL 11

Engage Toledo ambassadors' application deadline Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — More than 75 Toledoans have applied to become the next Engage Toledo Ambassadors, but only 24 of them will be selected. Former ambassador Celeste Felix said the role helped her personally and professionally. She became an ambassador four years ago and she's still using everything she learned today.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

BGSU brings in the fall semester with traditions, new and old

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University is striving to keep old campus traditions alive, as well as welcoming in some new ones. The University kicked off a new tradition this year: "Sunrise on the Hill" invited students to start the semester with an early morning on the hill behind the Doyt Perry Stadium, joined by groups like BGSU cheerleading, secret spirit group "sicsic" and university president Rodney Rogers. Students were encouraged to bring blankets and friends for the first-day-of-class event.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Guns for gift cards; more on Toledo 'Gun Buyback' event

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo is offering the opportunity to exchange guns for gas gift cards on September 10. The gun buyback will be held at the Fredrick Douglass Center at 1001 Indiana Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., funded by the Lucas County Prosecutor's Office.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Adrian police searching for arson suspect in charity fire

ADRIAN, Mich. — Adrian police are looking for a suspect after a suspicious fire broke out at a building on Wednesday morning. Police responded to a suspicious fire that broke out at a building belonging to a charitable organization on S. Tecumseh Street in Adrian, Michigan. Upon arrival it was discovered that the windows of an Associated Charites building were broken and a burning container of gasoline was thrown inside.
ADRIAN, MI
WTOL 11

Pulitzer, Emmy winning writer coming to University of Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Pulitzer Prize-winner playwright Tony Kushner will speak at the Edward Shapiro Distinguished Lecture on Sept. 20, an annual event held at the University of Toledo. The free event will take place at 7 p.m. in the Doermann Theatre in University Hall. Doors will open at 6...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

12-year-old arrested after posting 'threatening' photo of BB guns to Snapchat

FREMONT, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated story about school safety that aired on Aug. 17. According to the Fremont Police Department, a 12-year-old was arrested after posting a message to Snapchat on Sunday with the caption "all the school supplies I need" and a photo of three firearms, which were later learned to be BB guns upon confiscation.
FREMONT, OH
WTOL 11

Blue and white forever: a history of Toledo's city flag

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding the proposed flag design that aired on Aug. 16, 2022. When Jacob Parr announced his proposal to redesign Toledo's city flag on Aug. 9, he was building upon a northwest Ohio vexillological history dating back to 1909, when Toledo adopted its first flag.
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

