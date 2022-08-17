Read full article on original website
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Bluegrass, Gospel Singers Darin and Brooke Aldridge to Sing at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 18Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Laurie Berkner to Perform at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 27Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Mom attends Bowling Green State University alongside daughter
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Tiffany and Marlee Eckert hold the distinction of being a mother-daughter duo attending Bowling Green State University at the same time. Marlee is setting foot on campus this fall as a freshman, while Tiffany is beginning her second year majoring in Human Development and Family Studies. Tiffany is scheduled to graduate in the spring 2023.
Olympian Oshae Jones, legal team issue list of requests to city of Toledo following her arrest, give deadline to respond
TOLEDO, Ohio — Oshae Jones, an Olympic bronze medalist and Toledo native, and her legal counsel issued a request Tuesday for action from the city of Toledo following her arrest and charges at the end of July. Jones is charged with multiple misdemeanors from an incident that happened around...
Referee shortage causes high school football schedule changes in northwest Ohio
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — The referee shortage continues to make its impact felt to northwest Ohio high school sports. Ottawa Hills football announced that their week three game against Evergreen, originally scheduled for Friday, Sept. 2, was forced to move to Thursday, Sept. 1 to a shortage of officials.
Owens Community College preparing for 2022 school year
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Owens Community College will start classes in just a few days. Over at Owens, they are striving to have their students come first. This fall semester, classes will resume at Owens on the 29th. Even though that is next week, there is still plenty of time to get started. The administration staff at Owens will walk you through financial aid, the orientation process and registration.
Engage Toledo ambassadors' application deadline Tuesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — More than 75 Toledoans have applied to become the next Engage Toledo Ambassadors, but only 24 of them will be selected. Former ambassador Celeste Felix said the role helped her personally and professionally. She became an ambassador four years ago and she's still using everything she learned today.
As Columbus teachers strike, Toledo educators weigh in on possibility of local strike
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Federation of Teachers President Kevin Dalton said while a teachers' strike in Toledo is very unlikely, that doesn't necessarily mean teachers are satisfied with their current environment. "We definitely had an uptick in teachers resigning over the summer, leading into this school year, and after...
Toledo elementary school locked down Tuesday after parent fires gun following altercation
TOLEDO, Ohio — Arlington Elementary in south Toledo was locked down after a parent fired a gun into the air following an altercation with another parent, a Toledo Public Schools spokesperson said. There were no injuries and the parent accused of firing the gun left the scene. Toledo police...
BGSU brings in the fall semester with traditions, new and old
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University is striving to keep old campus traditions alive, as well as welcoming in some new ones. The University kicked off a new tradition this year: "Sunrise on the Hill" invited students to start the semester with an early morning on the hill behind the Doyt Perry Stadium, joined by groups like BGSU cheerleading, secret spirit group "sicsic" and university president Rodney Rogers. Students were encouraged to bring blankets and friends for the first-day-of-class event.
Guns for gift cards; more on Toledo 'Gun Buyback' event
TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo is offering the opportunity to exchange guns for gas gift cards on September 10. The gun buyback will be held at the Fredrick Douglass Center at 1001 Indiana Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., funded by the Lucas County Prosecutor's Office.
Adrian police searching for arson suspect in charity fire
ADRIAN, Mich. — Adrian police are looking for a suspect after a suspicious fire broke out at a building on Wednesday morning. Police responded to a suspicious fire that broke out at a building belonging to a charitable organization on S. Tecumseh Street in Adrian, Michigan. Upon arrival it was discovered that the windows of an Associated Charites building were broken and a burning container of gasoline was thrown inside.
180th Fighter Wing maintains combat readiness with regular nighttime training sessions
SWANTON, Ohio — The Ohio Air National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing, based in Swanton, is maintaining combat readiness with nighttime training sessions and dogfight simulations until Thursday. Normally, Swanton residents are used to hearing the F-16s fly overhead during the day. But, F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel must participate...
Has the Stone Foltz hazing death case affected the way new BGSU students think about fraternities?
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Students are moving back to campus at Bowling Green State University this week, just as two of the former BGSU fraternity brothers convicted in the 2021 hazing death of Stone Foltz are sentenced. WTOL 11 headed to campus Wednesday to talk with arriving new students...
Toledo police: Man found in 'large pool of blood' Saturday; woman shot Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a video relating to violence that aired on Aug. 16, 2022. Toledo police reported an injured adult on Saturday afternoon in north Toledo. At 12:45 p.m., police responded to a call to assist Toledo Fire & Rescue with an injured person at a residence on Lewis Avenue.
Pulitzer, Emmy winning writer coming to University of Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Pulitzer Prize-winner playwright Tony Kushner will speak at the Edward Shapiro Distinguished Lecture on Sept. 20, an annual event held at the University of Toledo. The free event will take place at 7 p.m. in the Doermann Theatre in University Hall. Doors will open at 6...
Seneca County opens its first inclusive playground at Opportunity Center
TIFFIN, Ohio — Northwest Ohio's latest inclusive playground, Opportunity Park, was officially opened on Wednesday at Seneca County's Opportunity Center. "In 32 years I've seen a lot of changes, and this is one of the best," Opportunity Center vocational teacher Laura Miller said. With a momentous first slide into...
Simple request for community to join nursing home resident for a game of chess turns into much more
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A call out to the community for chess players reached its targeted audience, and then some. Strangers met for the first time over a friendly game of chess Tuesday afternoon in Perrysburg. "Oh, chess is a game that I like from my heart, actually," Shamim Karim...
Engineering report of Riverview Terrace Apartments shows cracks in floorboards, improperly restrained walls
ADRIAN, Mich. — According to an engineering report for the Riverview Terrace Apartments in Adrian, Michigan, a wall appeared to not be properly attached to the floor, causing weight-bearing issues and light was seen shining from a unit below one with cracked planks. The "clear break through the precast...
12-year-old arrested after posting 'threatening' photo of BB guns to Snapchat
FREMONT, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated story about school safety that aired on Aug. 17. According to the Fremont Police Department, a 12-year-old was arrested after posting a message to Snapchat on Sunday with the caption "all the school supplies I need" and a photo of three firearms, which were later learned to be BB guns upon confiscation.
Blue and white forever: a history of Toledo's city flag
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding the proposed flag design that aired on Aug. 16, 2022. When Jacob Parr announced his proposal to redesign Toledo's city flag on Aug. 9, he was building upon a northwest Ohio vexillological history dating back to 1909, when Toledo adopted its first flag.
170th Sandusky County Fair kicks off with livestock contests, rides and more
FREMONT, Ohio — The 170th Sandusky County Fair began on Monday, with a bustling midway, animals and kids enjoying their last week of summer before returning to school. Siblings Ezekiel and Corrina Ley are preparing their goats to be shown at the general livestock contest on Tuesday. Ezekiel said...
