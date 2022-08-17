Jordan Lockhart is paying USC a visit … but will it matter?. Lockhart is one of the top high school linebackers in the nation. He hails from Bellflower, Calif., and attends powerhouse St. John Bosco. The four-star linebacker committed to Ole Miss back in January. His older brother, Danny Lockhart Jr., announced that he is walking on to Ole Miss from USC as well.

OXFORD, MS ・ 33 MINUTES AGO