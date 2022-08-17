Read full article on original website
Related
5 great pizza places in the Birmingham area
We like pizza. You like pizza. Nearly everyone, we would venture to say, likes pizza of some kind — thin or thick, plain or fancy, triangles or squares, gourmet or fast food. People in Birmingham have strong opinions about pizza, and the metro area has a plethora of restaurants...
Bham Now
13 hiking + walking trails in Birmingham to explore
As the summer winds down and the days get shorter, you’ll want to make use of these great walking and hiking options in our city. We gathered 13 of our favorite trails in Birmingham for you to clear you to get outside and enjoy this season. 1. Moss Rock...
Bham Now
Check out the new wine bar coming to Trussville’s Entertainment District this fall
Trussville, get ready—later this fall, the doors to Corbeau, a new wine bar taproom, will open, and happy hour will never be the same. Look for Corbeau Wine Bar sometime around Halloween or Thanksgiving. What: locally founded + owned wine bar taproom with 45+ different types of wine on...
Bham Now
Sidewalk Film Festival
WE ARE THRILLED TO ANNOUNCE OUR 24TH ANNUAL SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL PRESENTED BY REGIONS BANK IN BIRMINGHAM’S HISTORIC THEATRE DISTRICT AUGUST 22-28, 2022. The 24th Annual Sidewalk Film Festival presented by Regions Bank is back with a festival footprint that includes the Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema, the Alabama Theatre, the Lyric Theatre, the Carver Theatre, First Church Birmingham, the Alabama School of Fine Arts Dorothy Jemison Day Theatre, Recital Hall and Lecture Hall as well as the Steiner Auditorium at the Birmingham Museum of Art.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bham Now
5 Black-owned event venues to host your next celebration
Whether you’re celebrating a momentous occasion or simply want to throw an unforgettable event, we’re sharing five Black-owned event venues that’ll help you host the event of your dreams. 1. Avenue D Events. Avenue D is one of the newest Black-owned event venues on the block. From...
Bham Now
14 Birmingham photographers you need to follow on Instagram for this National Photography Day
National Photography Day—celebrated each year on August 19—is a day to recognize the creative minds that capture snapshots of life’s fleeting moments. Since The Magic City is full of extremely talented creators, we rounded up 14 local photographers that deserve your follow on Instagram!. Disclaimer: This is...
Bham Now
Nancy’s Soul Food Sunday Live
BIRMINGHAM!!!!!!! NANCY’S SOUL FOOD SUNDAY LIVE PRESENTS!!!!! RED CARPET EVENT!!!! DRESS TO IMPRESS!!! HYGH ENERGI BAND LIVE!!!! & MORE!!! DRESS CODE IS STRICTLY ENFORCED!!!!!! AUGUST 21, 2022, 3pm to 7pm!!! For more information call/text (205) 916-8243 or (205) 354-4131. www.instagram.com/HyghEnergi HyghEnergi@gmail.com Get ready, Get ready, Get ready!!! The city needs a place of peace! Especially with all the negative news all the time. We need some positivity and good vibes!!! We need to heal our mind, body and soul. Come out and join us for a day full of good vibes and great engery!! Nancy’s Soul Food Sunday Live will lift your spirit!! Let the music feed your soul!!
Bham Now
24 events for a great September including Fido Fest
When September comes, so does a calendar full of plans. From Artwalk to Fido Fest, here’s what’s ahead for the Greater Birmingham Area. 1. Top Shelf Burlesque Presents a Classy Evening at The Marble Ring. What: A 20s-themed evening with drinks, jazz and entertainment from Top Shelf Burlesque.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bham Now
What’s happening in Ensley—Ensley Renaissance Festival, Aug. 20 + NEW mixed-use development plans
Time: 3PM-8PM Location: 1601 Avenue K, Birmingham, AL 35218. Cost: free for Ensley Residents and $10 for non-Ensley residents. At this family-friendly, community-driven festival, guests can enjoy so many fun activities, including:. Live music from local artists. Over 40 community organizations providing information on services available to the community. Food...
nrn.com
Menu Tracker: New items from Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell and Outback Steakhouse
Taco Bell has long been praised by animal rights groups and vegetarians for its many high-protein vegetarian options, thanks to the fact that beans are always on offer on the menu, but the chain is also testing the waters of meat substitutes, but only in Birmingham, Ala., at the moment. Alabama might seem like an unusual choice to test plant-based protein, but many chains have reported enthusiastic trial of these meat analogs across the country, not just in the trendy coastal areas where their popularity might be expected. The challenge is getting people to come back for more once they have tried it the first time. Maybe Taco Bell will lead the way in establishing whether customers prefer plant-based meat analogs over actual plants, such as beans.
Bham Now
Why this San Francisco company is moving to Birmingham—meet Kaya Care
San Fransisco based Kaya Care Inc.(Kaya), a company that connects employees together to help build inclusivity and supportive mental health in the workplace, is moving to Birmingham after Alabama Futures Fund recently placed an investment in the company. Keep reading to learn more about the company and the reasons behind the move.
The Daily South
Why Lunch at Your Local Meat 'N' Three Is Always Worth the Long Line
The last time I had worked this hard for a meal of baked chicken, I was helping my Uncle John dig a well. But this current venture seemed like such a good idea, at first. "Want to go to Johnny's Restaurant?" my friend Jake Reiss asked me one day. Visions...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
styleblueprint.com
7 Things You Should Know About City Walk BHAM
The tagline for City Walk BHAM isn’t meant to be a cute catchphrase. “Where Birmingham Connects” is a bold and clear declaration of the mission of this 31-acre public space. And the exciting destination, which many Birmingham residents got to enjoy during The World Games, is open and ready to welcome you for a visit!
Bham Now
Now the Weekend: Jurassic Quest, Saturn Market + more
We’ve made it, Birmingham! The weekend is finally upon us and we have a jam packed schedule ahead. Tag along as we dive into the events you need to know about this weekend. Shop art, food, vintage goods and much more at Saturn Market this Saturday then head over to Beer, Bands & Bullies to enjoy good beer for an even better cause.
Bham Now
7 New and Coming Soon home listings across Birmingham—Aug. 19-21
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 7 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Stephanie Robinson at 205-229-6247 or...
Bham Now
Alabama Symphony Orchestra rocks you with The Music of Queen + more during the 22/23 season—tickets on sale now
After two seasons affected by the pandemic, we’re celebrating because the Alabama Symphony Orchestra (ASO) is welcoming everyone back to the concert hall for an amazing full season of concerts! From the Masterworks Series with some of the ASO’s most notable conductors to The SuperPOPS! series featuring the iconic music of 70s rock band Queen, you won’t want to miss what’s in store for the 22/23 season.
How to get tickets to The Eagles almost sold out show in Birmingham
Everyone’s favorite band, The Eagles, will stop at Legacy Arena at The BJCC in Birmingham Monday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. for its “The Eagles Hotel California 2022 Tour.”. The show will include some of the band’s greatest hits, including songs from its infamous album (and namesake for the tour) “Hotel California.”
Bham Now
A Night of Big Stars
Join Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Birmingham for the annual A Night of Big Stars fundraiser! Littles in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program will take the stage and perform a one-of-a-kind-show. Guests for the evening will enjoy dinner with a view at the iconic The Club, drinks and music provided by The Music Caterers. We’ll also have can’t-miss auction packages that will have you feeling like a star! The best part of the event? Every dollar raised helps Big Brothers Big Sisters continue their mission of matching children facing adversity with caring and supportive mentors who change their lives for the better, forever.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Fire crews battling scrap yard fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a scrap yard fire at 1900 Vanderbilt Rd. Heavy fire and smoke are visible at the scene. No injuries have been reported and no one is trapped at this time according to BFRS. We will provide...
Bham Now
7 Labor Day Weekend events you won’t want to miss like The Magic City Hawaiian Luau
Labor Day is coming up Monday, September 5, which means there’s a full weekend of happenings ahead. If you’re looking to do more than sleep in and binge your favorite shows, here are some events taking place around Birmingham. 1. The Doobie Brothers: 50th Anniversary Tour. What: Doobie...
Comments / 0