Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
The Rock Teases Major Crossover Event Between DCEU and MCU
Fans have been pitting Marvel and DC against each other for ages but despite the long-standing "rivalry" between the two properties, a lot of them have been dying to see characters from both franchises come together in a massive crossover project. As it stands, the possibility of it happening is quite slim but it looks like one actor from the DC Extended Universe is determined to knock down boundaries for it to come to fruition.
epicstream.com
Good Omens Stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen Reunite for New Sandman Episode
The two-part bonus episode of The Sandman is a truly exciting one for fans who love Neil Gaiman's comic book series. However, it's also a cool one for those who enjoy the author's other works. That's because the animated adaptation of A Dream of a Thousand Cats features the voices of Good Omens stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen ahead of their return as Crowley and Aziraphale in the Amazon show's Season 2!
Comments / 0