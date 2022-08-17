Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A man was shot multiple times in front of his wife as they came home from a bar in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chasehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two men were shot during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The Despicable And Painful Abuse Women Face Within The U.S Army — The Tragic Case Of Vanessa GuillenMary HolmanHouston, TX
Houston named No. 1 destination for millennials on the move from this Texas city
The Bayou City attracted 3.9% of millennial movers born from 1984 to 1992, according to reports.
fox26houston.com
Houston hospital pampers nurses during major nursing shortage
HOUSTON - We're in the midst of a critical nursing shortage, and Texas is the second-hardest hit state with less than 10 nurses per 1,000 people. This has been going on for years, but the pandemic accelerated the problem to a whole new crisis level. HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake...
Students in the Houston area's two largest districts head back to school on Monday
HOUSTON, Texas — Several big districts in the Houston area have already started the new school year, but the area's two biggest, Houston ISD and Cy-Fair ISD, begin this coming Monday. “I’m looking forward to seeing my friends again," said Sharpstown High senior Andy Amaro. "It’s been a while.”...
stthom.edu
UST Names Arthur Ortiz as Chief S.P.A.C.E. Officer
“Greater Things is a guide for much of my new role,” Ortiz said. “The Vision calls for UST to serve as a model for Catholic education and be a premiere place that seeks strategic partnerships locally, nationally and globally. Those three key areas will play a large part in establishing strategic partnerships.”
stthom.edu
UST Is Called to “Greater Things”
Within the energetic “bold-scape” of the fall 2022 Opening Day celebration, the University of St. Thomas-Houston President Richard Ludwick took the stage to enthusiastically reinforce “Greater Things,” UST’s new multi-year strategic plan to amplify its mission. 4 Key Objectives. Dr. Ludwick said Greater Things constitutes...
Click2Houston.com
Houston ISD offering new accelerated diploma program for students
HOUSTON – Houston Independent School District, in partnership with Eight Million Stories, Inc., announced Wednesday that it will be offering a new education option called HISD REAL. The district said the primary goal of HISD REAL is to support disconnected students in earning their high school diplomas through re-engagement...
H-E-B to host one-day career fair at every store in Texas
H-E-B is hosting a one-day career fair at every Central Market and Mi Tienda store in Texas on Tuesday, August 23.
University of St. Thomas professor reveals how they learned the truth about former business school dean
HOUSTON — We've learned more about what led to the sudden resignation of the University of St. Thomas Cameron School of Business dean. The university on Wednesday confirmed they accepted Mario Enzler’s resignation last Friday, but did not give a reason. That changed on Thursday when the university released this updated statement:
Houston, August 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Frassati Catholic football team will have a game with Lutheran High North on August 20, 2022, 09:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
theleadernews.com
Enrollment increasing at local private high schools
A surge of students across the state and nation has left public schools in favor of private education since March 2020, but both administrators at local institutions and experts argue the coronavirus pandemic simply exacerbated a pre-existing trend. Smaller class sizes, continuity of education and the stop-and-start nature of school...
defendernetwork.com
Cupcake Kitchen Houston offers deal to local support teachers
The Cupcake Kitchen Houston, a popular Black woman-owned bakery and soul food restaurant in Houston’s Historic Third Ward, is offering a sweet deal to help support HISD teachers with a Back-To-School Supply Drive August 17-September 30, 2022!. The Cupcake Kitchen Houston is owned by Patrice Farooq, a 10-year HISD...
fox26houston.com
Texas A&M student from Houston recovers from catastrophic snowboarding accident
HOUSTON - Brad Gowan, a Texas A&M student from Houston, grew up snowboarding on the slopes. "Kind of selfishly, I've always thought of myself as a really good snowboarder, but hey - accidents happen," exclaims Brad. Do they ever! Brad was having the time of his life in Keystone, Colorado...
fox26houston.com
Northeast Houston home given to refugee family
HOUSTON - A family hoping to make Houston home can now do just that thanks to a special gift. They are now moving into a brand-new house in northeast Houston. The Vergenie family escaped Tanzania and are now not only seeking safety in Houston, but thanks to some big-hearted Houstonians, the Vergenie’s have a beautiful new home.
These Texas cities had some of the worst traffic last year
Which Texas cities had the worst traffic last year?
spacecityweather.com
Texas now entering a new weather pattern for most of the rest of August
As Eric has been alluding to all week, things have now changed, and they will continue to do so in a big way for not just Houston but all of Texas. Last evening’s rowdy (and in some cases damaging) storms were the first phase in what will be a much different weather pattern for the rest of the month. The Texas-wide drought is on notice for what should be significant relief.
Experience Mind-Blowing Three-Story Go Cart Track in Katy, Texas
Do you like riding go-carts? What if I told you there was a Texas-size track that is not one, not two, but a three-story indoor go-cart track?. You'll have to travel to Katy, Texas but man, is it worth the trip! Andretti Indoor Karting and Games is a one-of-kind track that is like no other. And with a name like Andretti you know it's going to be a fast ride on the largest go-cart track in the state of Texas.
Company aiming to protect homes from lightning using technology
HOUSTON — A fire Thursday afternoon in southeast Houston left several families without a roof over their heads. According to the Houston Fire Department, a dozen units were damaged in the fire. While nobody lost their life or was reported injured, the loss of property was devastating for some.
Bryan College Station Eagle
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $351,460
Exquisite 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Southern Pointe from DR Horton! Beautifully constructed, the Richmond offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room, dining area, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, espresso cabinetry, island, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with oversized tile shower and huge walk-in closet. Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Experience College Station's premiere master planned community! Future development plans for Southern Pointe include a dog park, 10 miles of walking trails, recreation center with community pool, multiple ponds, and more. Conveniently located right off Highway 6, you're just minutes to shopping, medical centers, schools, and restaurants in Tower Point, and a quick commute to Houston. Don't forget the vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, covered patio, and more! With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Ready for Fall 2022 move-in!
3 private pools to rent in Houston
Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which saw demand surge and is making a big push in Texas this summer.1. Blue HeavenSurrounded by tropical plants, this tranquil getaway offers a tanning shelf and a resort-style experience.Location: Houston (Eastwood).Cost: $60.30-$67 per hour for up to 10 guests ($10 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Number of guests: Up to 25. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com2. Tropical escapeEnjoy a rock waterfall and shaded hammocks at this pool with plenty of space to hang out.Location: Houston (Heights).Cost: $48-$60 per hour for up to five guests ($10 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 20. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com3. Oak Forest OasisBring a small group and cool off at this quaint spot, featuring a pristine saltwater pool and relaxing hot tub.Location: Houston (Oak Forest).Cost: $35 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Number of guests: Up to 10. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
fox26houston.com
Longtime residents at Houston apartment complex feel new ownership is trying to push them out
WEBSTER, Texas - Longtime residents at one Houston apartment complex spoke with FOX 26 exclusively, saying new ownership is trying to push them out. "It seems like she’s trying to kick us out, and not explain anything to us," says Vikkie Kiddy, resident of the Pine Arbor Apartments for 25 years.
