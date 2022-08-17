ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Ronda Rousey ‘Arrested’ On WWE SmackDown

Ronda Rousey is going to the slammer, as she was “arrested” on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s episode saw the WWE star get arrested after she attacked Adam Pearce’s security. Pearce called out the police, who came out and arrested her, putting her in a police car.
AEW Reportedly Had Big Plans For Kris Statlander Before Injury

As previously reported, Kris Statlander is expected to be out for six-to-eight months following a torn ACL in her knee, as well as several impaction fractures. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW had “significant” plans for Statlander before her injury. This included a match with Jade Cargill, which they had been building to on television. Cargill is now focused entirely on a feud with Athena.
New Impact Wrestling Action Figures Arriving Next Year

Impact Wrestling has announced that it will release new action figures next year, thanks to a deal with Chella Toys. The line will include Moose, Eddie Edwards, Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo. You can see the designs below.
Bron Breakker Shares Photo Posing With Fellow WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade

– WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker shared a photo on his Instagram account yesterday, possibly hinting at a relationship between himself and former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Cora Jade. While he didn’t outright confirm the two are in a relationship now, he simply wrote “W” in the caption for “Win” or “Winning.”
NJPW Rumble on 44th Street Ticket Presale Code Available

– As previously reported, NJPW is returning to New York on Friday, October 28 for Rumble on 44th Street. The event will be held at The Palladium in Times Square with wrestlers from the NJPW and Stardom rosters. The ticket presale for the event will begin on Monday, August 22 at Ticketmaster.com. Per NJPW, the ticket presale code for the event is RUMBLE.
WWE News: Roman Reigns Is Living in God Mode, A&E Weekend Programming Notes

– Earlier today, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns noted via Twitter that he’s “living in GOD Mode.” He wrote, “A man living in #GODMode. #Smackdown #WWECastle” Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his title next month against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. You can check out his tweet below:
WWE Reportedly Excited About TV Rights Talks Following Big 10’s $8 Billion Deal

The Big 10 Conference scored a record $8 billion dealk for TV rights yesterday, and that announcement has WWE executives excited about their own TV rights. It was announced yesterday that the NCAA football conference had signed a seven-year deal with FOX, CBS and NBC worth over $8 billion. According to PWInsider, that news of the deal had several high-level executives happy and believing that it’s an indication that co-CEO Nick Khan’s viewpoint on the matter are correct.
Jungle Boy On Why He Didn’t Like How Jurassic Express Won AEW World Tag Team Titles

Jungle Boy wasn’t a huge fan of how Jurassic Express won the AEW World Tag Team Championships, and recently explained why. The AEW star spoke with Steven’s Wrestling Journey and discussed his favorite matches, which includes his Tag Team Championship with Luchasaurus on the January 5th episode of Dynamite though he didn’t like how it came about.
Former NWA President Howard Brody In Poor Health Following Infection

PWInsider reports that former NWA President Howard Brody is in very poor health due to an infection he contracted after a quadruple bypass. Brody has promoted wrestling events in the US and elsewhere. In addition to his time in NWA, he also ran the Ring Warriors company and TV show and almost brought NJPW to morning TV syndication in the US.
Hall’s Rampage Review – 8.19.22

Location: North Charleston Coliseum, Charleston, West Virginia. Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho. Things have gotten all the more interesting around here in the last few days as we are now getting ready for one of the biggest matches in Dynamite history. Forget that for now though, because we have something far more important this week. That could only be one thing and say it with me: the Trustbusters are here! Let’s get to it.
Updated Lineup For UWN Primetime Live PPV

The UWN has an updated lineup for Sunday’s Primetime Live PPV on FITE TV. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Sunday at 8 PM ET on FITE, per PWInsider:. * UWN Heritage Championship Match: Zicky Dice vs. TBA. * Rickey Shane Page vs. Karl...
Update On Status of Kota Ibushi In NJPW

Kota Ibushi has been very clear about his issues with New Japan Pro Wrestling this year, criticizing the company for several different reasons and even making accusations about Yakuza ties. The company later fined Ibushi and the member of staff he had issues with, and it was later reported the situation had calmed down. However, Ibushi has yet to return to NJPW.
CMLL Grand Prix Results: Team Mexico Win Main Event

CMLL held it’s Grand Prix 2022 event last night at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico. It aired live on Ticketmaster. You can find results below, via Fightful:. * Fugaz, Dark Panther & Star Black beat Polvora, Okumura & Hijo del Villano III. * Lluvia, Dark Silueta...
Note On The Current Plan For AEW All Out Main Event (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

It was previously reported that next week’s AEW Dynamite will have a title unification match, with AEW World Champion CM Punk facing interim World Champion Jon Moxley. At the start of Wednesday’s episode, it was said that would be the main event of All Out on September 4, before it was changed to happen earlier.
Hangman Page Recalls His One-Hour Broadway Match With Bryan Danielson

– During a Q&A session at GalaxyCon Raleigh 2022, AEW star Hangman Page discussed his two toughest matchups during his AEW career. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Hangman Page on his toughest matchups in AEW: “I would say two. One of them would be wrestling Lance Archer in a...
